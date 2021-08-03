Element79 Gold Corp Completes IPO and Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE:ELEM), is pleased to announce that the Company completed its initial public offering ("Offering") on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Corporate …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the " Company " or " Element79 ") (CSE:ELEM), is pleased to announce that the Company completed its initial public offering (" Offering ") on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Corporate documentation and holdings can be found on www.SEDAR.com and www.element79.gold .

Element79 is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential gold assets located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions.

The management and board of directors for the Company consists of James Tworek, CEO; Heidi Gutte, CFO; Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc. P.Geo, Director; Konstantin Lichtenwald, Director; Julie Hajduk, Director. The team has more than 80 years of combined experience in capital raising, M&A, and most importantly, mining project exploration and advancement.

Element79 is well-capitalized after signing a definitive agreement with Crescita Capital LLC. for a CAD$5-million equity capital facility. Element79 will have three (3) years to utilize the $5M to acquire and develop the Company's assets. The equity capital facility allows Element79 to drawdown on the $5M, at the discretion of the Company's management. The drawdowns are not mandatory, allowing Element79 to selectively utilize this financing tool when capital is needed.

The Company is looking to acquire several new properties in the coming months. Its starting point and initial acquisition is the Dale Property, situated within a stable and developed mining jurisdiction in Northern Ontario, Canada.

The Property comprises a contiguous block of 90 claims (~4 square kilometers in size, 4171 acres), situated in the northwest part of the Dale Township, Porcupine Mining Division, Ontario Canada.

The Property is easily accessible by logging roads or lake access.

Gold has been found by traditional prospecting which focused on shears and contacts within the Dale Stock where rocks contain weak sulfurization which is associated with +/- chlorite, carbonate, potassic alteration, and quartz-carbonate veining.

Till sampling, alluvial-stream sampling, and grab samples have returned highly elevated pristine-modified gold grain counts. Grab samples have returned up to 4 gr/T Au from weak shears and veining at locations mostly distant from each other suggesting there might be multiple auriferous locations within the Dale Stock. Its contacts with the mafic volcanic lithologies further suggest both quartz-carbonate vein and disseminated stockwork hosted gold potential also associated with chalcopyrite and molybdenite.