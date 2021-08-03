DGAP-Adhoc CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA signs agreement to develop Italy's largest multipurpose arena
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad hoc disclosure
The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics. After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue.
The MSG Arena is part of the Milano Santa Giulia urban development project, which includes offices, housing and retail units across 120 hectares, just a few kilometres from the centre of Milan.
This project expands CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA's portfolio of internationally renowned event venues, which includes the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the EVENTIM Apollo in London and the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen.
End of the ad hoc disclosure
About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems, including physical box offices, online portals and mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoters for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. Against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling €256.8 million in 21 countries in 2020 compared with more than €1.4 billion in the year before.
