Puma Exploration Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) With Pabineau First Nation, New Brunswick, Canada

The objective and intent of both parties, in forming this working relationship, is to complement each other’s strengths and combine skill sets that will benefit the group as a whole and pursue projects useful to both Pabineau First Nation and Puma Exploration.

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pabineau First Nation – Oinpegitjoig L’Noeigati (PFN) to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives in mining exploration in the traditional territory of Pabineau First Nation.

“We are pleased to be entering into an MOU with Puma Exploration to identify and pursue opportunities related to the mining exploration sector,” said Chief Terry Richardson, Pabineau First Nation. “Our community is eager to benefit from the jobs and economic prosperity this new industry will bring to the province.”

“Given that the project is still at an early stage of exploration, it was the best time to initiate discussions and dialogue with the local first nations and surrounding communities to build a long-term, friendly and peaceful relationship,” commented Marcel Robillard, Chief Executive Officer, Puma Exploration. “Puma understands the importance of engaging First Nations on their traditional territory and looks forward to more engagement as the project progresses,” added Mr. Robillard.

The MOU will remain in force and effect for one year, and will continue to be renewed year-to-year unless terminated by one of the signatories.

ABOUT PABINEAU FIRST NATION

Pabineau First Nation is a progressive Mig’maq community located along the beautiful Nepisiquit river near Bathurst, New Brunswick. The community is governed by Chief Terry Richardson and Councillors Susan Motty, Carolyn Fraser and James Richardson. The community is pursuing a number of new exciting business ventures to add to their existing businesses.

The focus of all business is on balancing the quadruple bottom line of environmental, economic, cultural, and social activities. Pabineau First Nation believes that partnership is the key to success and is a strong supporter of economic development for the region.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.

Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

