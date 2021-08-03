CTS EVENTIM to plan and build Italy's largest multipurpose arena in Milan

checkAd

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement
03.08.2021 / 19:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

  • MSG Arena will host up to 16,000 people
  • Construction planned from autumn 2022 to autumn 2025
  • Total investment of €180 million
  • Venue for the 2026 Winter Olympics
  • CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg: "This is where our expertise in the management of top venues and live entertainment comes into its own"

Munich, 3 August 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international ticketing and live entertainment providers, is massively expanding its portfolio of top international venues with the planning and construction of the MSG Arena in Milan. Italy's largest and most modern multipurpose arena will be able to host up to 16,000 people after its planned completion in autumn 2025, and will also have an outdoor area of more than 10,000m² for open-air events. Construction is scheduled to begin in autumn 2022. The arena will initially be made available to the International Olympic Committee for the Winter Games at the beginning of 2026. After that, CTS EVENTIM will continue operating the venue. Agreements to this effect were signed today between CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and the project company Milano Santa Giulia S.p.A..

The investment over the duration of the project will amount to around €180 million. An EVENTIM Group project company based in Milan will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Italy's northern powerhouse, where it will plan, build and operate the new arena, including the outdoor facilities and two multi-storey car parks for 2,750 vehicles. The arena will secure a leading position in the Italian market in every respect and will further increase the importance of the Milan region for national and international entertainment and sporting events.

Wertpapier


