Blink Charging Applauds National Infrastructure Deal; Urges Strategic Deployment of Electric Vehicle Chargers

“Blink is encouraged by the package’s inclusion of $7.5 billion for EV infrastructure, which represents a significant step to advance electric vehicle charging nationwide. As the auto industry accelerates its transition to zero-emission vehicles, EV charging infrastructure must be deployed to handle the demand,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging.

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, congratulates the Biden Administration and bipartisan lawmakers who agreed to a much-needed federal infrastructure package – highlighting the $7.5 billion allocated specifically to EV infrastructure and urges Congress to pass this package and take additional steps towards making America the worldwide leader in EV technology and infrastructure.

Farkas continued, “While this package makes important investments, we still have a long way to go to meet the President’s goals of having the U.S. economy reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and having only electric vehicles on the road by 2040. We believe the most economical way of achieving the Administration’s goal of deploying 500,000 charging stations is through the widespread deployment of fast Level 2 (L2) chargers nationwide. In fact, charging data shows that L2 charging is the most popular with EV drivers as it takes advantage of the time a vehicle is parked, which is the majority of the time. L2 charging is also commonly used for public and workplace charging which makes owning an EV accessible for those who don’t reside in a single-family residence.”

According to industry data, Level 2 charging is the predominant type of charging in the United States, with more than 77,000 L2 chargers compared to approximately 17,000 DC fast chargers. We believe that in order to build out a robust electric vehicle ecosystem, it needs to be inclusive of DC fast corridor charging but must have a focus on L2 charging.

Although the compromise at hand is less than what the Biden Administration initially requested for EV infrastructure, it can still be effective if allocated methodically and is comprised of both corridor and urban charging. In most cases, it costs approximately $100,000 per port for DCFCs, whereas it costs under $10,000 per port for L2 charging. Additionally, the energy cost is considerably more with DCFCs, ultimately making it cost-prohibitive to EV drivers. While DC fast chargers are great solutions for travel corridors and long trips, most drivers travel less than 40 miles per day, making L2 charging a better and more economically viable solution.