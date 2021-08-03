checkAd

Laird Superfood Announces Line of Pumpkin Spice Flavored Superfood Creamers

Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the seasonal relaunch of its cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice coffee creamer. Coming in three dairy-free alternatives, this flavor was created for the pumpkin spice lover looking for a real food version of their favorite seasonal flavor. Closely following the brand’s recent launch of its first non-coconut based creamer with Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer, the brand is introducing a new way to Pumpkin Spice with its Aloha OatMac Creamer. Additionally, the seasonal favorite flavor will be available in the Original Superfood Creamer and a refrigerated Liquid Creamer version.

Featuring warming notes of pumpkin spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg and real pumpkin powder, these creamer products can spice up your coffee without the guilt. Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer combines the brand’s Original Superfood Creamer with real pumpkin and festive spices. This festive blend is a perfect boost for a morning cup of coffee, tea, smoothie and more. Meanwhile, the Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer in Pumpkin Spice is a special blend of OatMac creamer the superfood way, with the inviting flavors of pumpkin spice and nourishing, buttery macadamia and oats, without any artificial flavors or sweeteners, making it the perfect addition to hot or iced coffee. Lastly, Laird Superfood’s fresh and plant-based Liquid Superfood Creamer is now available in the festive Pumpkin Spice option featuring functional mushrooms including Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga. The pumpkin spice flavor consumers love can now be found in the refrigerated section.

"We are so excited to re-release the seasonal favorite flavor, Pumpkin Spice, now coming in three amazing ways to enjoy including Superfood Creamer, Aloha OatMac, and Liquid Creamer,” said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "The all new pumpkin spice creamers are a guilt-free option compared to other overly sweet pumpkin spice beverages. I love these creamers because they are the perfect, feel good ingredient to make a gourmet fall-festive latte anywhere.”

"Unquestionable deliciousness in every sip," said Sandy Egge, Sr. Director of Innovation. "Real-food derived ingredients in both a coconut cream base, or gluten free organic oat and macadamia nut base -- these creamer options are the perfect addition to your cup! No Junk!"

Pumpkin Spice Liquid Creamer is priced at $4.95 for 16 fl oz and can be purchased at many grocery stores nationwide this fall. Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Aloha OatMax Creamer prices both start at $9.95. To purchase these two products now and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

