checkAd

Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 19:49  |  26   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates
3 August 2021

The Company announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) of its Share Classes, as at 31 July 2021, were as follows:

  Unaudited
  31 July 2021
  Pence
Generalist Share pool  
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Generalist Share 66.5
Cumulative distributions 2.5
Total Return per Generalist Share 69.0
   
Healthcare Share pool  
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Healthcare Share 81.5
Cumulative distributions 2.5
Total Return per Healthcare Share 84.0
   
DSO D Share pool  
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DSO D Share 10.0
Cumulative distributions 94.5
Adjusted for Performance Incentive estimate (0.4)
Total Return per DSO D Share 104.1
   
DP67 Share pool  
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DP67 Share 19.5
Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 67.8
Total Return per DP67 Share 87.3


The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the portfolio of investments held by each Share Class.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET
as at 31 July 2021


  		  Unaudited
31 July
2021 		   Audited
31 March
2021
  £’000   £’000
Fixed assets        
Investments   44,016   40,743
Current assets        
Debtors   406   701
Cash at bank and in hand   6,970   6,986
    7,376   7,687
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year   (457)   (381)
Net current assets 6,919   7,306
Net assets   50,935   48,049
         
Capital and reserves        
Called up Share capital   102   102
Other reserves   58   58
Special reserve   29,111   29,417
Share premium account   20,493   20,010
Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted   346   241
Revaluation reserve   1,681   (1,143)
Capital reserve – realised   3,165   3,132
Revenue reserve   (4,021)   (3,768)
Total equity Shareholders’ funds   50,935   48,049
       

PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES

as at 31 July 2021

Generalist Share Pool  

Cost 		 

Valuation 		% of
net assets
Portfolio of investments (unaudited)  £’000  £’000  
Venture Capital investments      
E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited  1,342  2,760 8.64%
Imagen Limited  1,000  2,020 6.33%
Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning)  1,053  1,833 5.74%
Rated People Limited  1,282  1,583 4.95%
Cornelis Networks, Inc.  1,402  1,294 4.05%
Streethub Limited (t/a Trouva)  1,208  1,273 3.98%
Firefly Learning Limited  1,047  1,047 3.28%
Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY)  1,000  1,000 3.13%
Trinny London Limited  219  957 2.99%
Limitless Technology Limited  757  920 2.88%
FundingXchange Limited  1,050  786 2.46%
Hackajob Limited  784  784 2.45%
Congenica Limited  734  746 2.33%
Arecor Therapeutics plc^^  418  743 2.32%
Ayar Labs, Inc.  764  720 2.25%
Parsable, Inc.  766  672 2.10%
Masters of Pie Limited  667  667 2.09%
Carbice Corporation  656  603 1.89%
Hummingbird Technologies Limited  750  535 1.67%
JRNI Limited  525  525 1.64%
Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited  1,000  450 1.41%
Fenkle Street LLP  301  388 1.21%
Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited  459  361 1.13%
Exonar Limited  550  358 1.12%
Destiny Pharma plc^^  500  354 1.11%
Xupes Limited  933  291 0.91%
Channel Mum Limited  675  278 0.87%
Empiribox Holdings Limited  1,563  262 0.82%
FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)  250  250 0.78%
Upp Technologies Group Limited (prev. Volo Commerce)  1,077  242 0.76%
Lineten Limited  400  209 0.65%
MIP Diagnostics Limited  200  200 0.63%
Lignia Wood Company Limited  1,778  -   0.00%
Live Better With Limited  1,211  -   0.00%
Ormsborough Limited  900  -   0.00%
Glownet Limited  741  -   0.00%
  29,962  25,111 78.57%
Liquidity investments      
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^  4,269  3,050 9.54%
MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund  124  99 0.31%
   4,393  3,149 9.85%
  34,355 28,260 88.42%
Cash at bank and in hand   3,773 11.80%
Other current assets   (71) (0.22%)
Net assets   31,962 100.0%

^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange
^^ listed and traded on AIM

Healthcare Share Pool  

Cost 		 

Valuation 		% of
net assets
Portfolio of investments (unaudited)  £’000  £’000  
Venture Capital investments      
Arecor Therapeutics plc^^  1,533  2,726 17.04%
GENinCode plc^^  1,202  2,165 13.53%
Adaptix Limited  1,056  1,381 8.63%
Open Bionics Limited  1,000  1,379 8.61%
Congenica Limited  1,184  1,215 7.59%
Future Health Works Limited (t/a MyRecovery)  528  556 3.48%
The Electrospinning Company Limited  478  544 3.40%
Destiny Pharma plc^^  750  530 3.31%
FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)  500  500 3.13%
Invizius Limited  500  500 3.13%
DiA Imaging Analysis Limited  415  405 2.53%
Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited  400  400 2.50%
MIP Diagnostics Limited  200  200 1.25%
Live Better With Limited  1,106 - 0.00%
  10,852 12,501 78.13%
Liquidity Investments      
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^  729  520 3.25%
MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund  40  32 0.20%
   769  552 3.45%
  11,621 13,053 81.58%
Cash at bank and in hand   2,872 17.95%
Other current assets   75 0.47%
Net assets   16,000 100.0%

^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange
^^ listed and traded on AIM

DSO D Share pool  

Cost 		Valuation % of
net assets
Portfolio of investments (unaudited)  £’000  £’000  
Venture Capital investments      
Fresh Green Power Limited  189  279 35.36%
Pearce and Saunders Limited  275  76 9.63%
Green Energy Production UK Limited  100  66 8.37%
Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited  19  19 2.41%
   583  440 55.77%
Cash at bank and in hand    315 39.92%
Other current assets    34 4.31%
Net assets   789 100.00%


DP67 Share pool  

Cost 		Valuation % of
net assets
Portfolio of investments (unaudited)  £’000  £’000  
Venture Capital investments      
Cadbury House Holdings Limited  1,409  791 36.22%
Gatewales Limited  343  745 34.11%
Fenkle Street LLP  405  727 33.29%
Yamuna Renewables Limited  400  -   0.00%
London City Shopping Centre Limited  99  -   0.00%
   2,656  2,263 103.62%
Cash at bank and in hand   10 0.46%
Other current assets   (89) (4.08%)
Net assets   2,184 100.00%

             





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates3 August 2021 The Company announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) of its Share Classes, as at 31 July 2021, were as follows: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
Advantest’s Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Achieves Record-High Attendance
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board