Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates

The Company announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) of its Share Classes, as at 31 July 2021, were as follows:

Unaudited 31 July 2021 Pence Generalist Share pool Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Generalist Share 66.5 Cumulative distributions 2.5 Total Return per Generalist Share 69.0 Healthcare Share pool Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Healthcare Share 81.5 Cumulative distributions 2.5 Total Return per Healthcare Share 84.0 DSO D Share pool Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DSO D Share 10.0 Cumulative distributions 94.5 Adjusted for Performance Incentive estimate (0.4) Total Return per DSO D Share 104.1 DP67 Share pool Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DP67 Share 19.5 Cumulative distributions (since original launch) 67.8 Total Return per DP67 Share 87.3





The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the portfolio of investments held by each Share Class.



UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET

as at 31 July 2021



Unaudited

31 July

2021 Audited

31 March

2021 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments 44,016 40,743 Current assets Debtors 406 701 Cash at bank and in hand 6,970 6,986 7,376 7,687 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (457) (381) Net current assets 6,919 7,306 Net assets 50,935 48,049 Capital and reserves Called up Share capital 102 102 Other reserves 58 58 Special reserve 29,111 29,417 Share premium account 20,493 20,010 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 346 241 Revaluation reserve 1,681 (1,143) Capital reserve – realised 3,165 3,132 Revenue reserve (4,021) (3,768) Total equity Shareholders’ funds 50,935 48,049

PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES

as at 31 July 2021

Generalist Share Pool



Cost



Valuation % of

net assets Portfolio of investments (unaudited) £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited 1,342 2,760 8.64% Imagen Limited 1,000 2,020 6.33% Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning) 1,053 1,833 5.74% Rated People Limited 1,282 1,583 4.95% Cornelis Networks, Inc. 1,402 1,294 4.05% Streethub Limited (t/a Trouva) 1,208 1,273 3.98% Firefly Learning Limited 1,047 1,047 3.28% Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY) 1,000 1,000 3.13% Trinny London Limited 219 957 2.99% Limitless Technology Limited 757 920 2.88% FundingXchange Limited 1,050 786 2.46% Hackajob Limited 784 784 2.45% Congenica Limited 734 746 2.33% Arecor Therapeutics plc^^ 418 743 2.32% Ayar Labs, Inc. 764 720 2.25% Parsable, Inc. 766 672 2.10% Masters of Pie Limited 667 667 2.09% Carbice Corporation 656 603 1.89% Hummingbird Technologies Limited 750 535 1.67% JRNI Limited 525 525 1.64% Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited 1,000 450 1.41% Fenkle Street LLP 301 388 1.21% Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited 459 361 1.13% Exonar Limited 550 358 1.12% Destiny Pharma plc^^ 500 354 1.11% Xupes Limited 933 291 0.91% Channel Mum Limited 675 278 0.87% Empiribox Holdings Limited 1,563 262 0.82% FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR) 250 250 0.78% Upp Technologies Group Limited (prev. Volo Commerce) 1,077 242 0.76% Lineten Limited 400 209 0.65% MIP Diagnostics Limited 200 200 0.63% Lignia Wood Company Limited 1,778 - 0.00% Live Better With Limited 1,211 - 0.00% Ormsborough Limited 900 - 0.00% Glownet Limited 741 - 0.00% 29,962 25,111 78.57% Liquidity investments Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^ 4,269 3,050 9.54% MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund 124 99 0.31% 4,393 3,149 9.85% 34,355 28,260 88.42% Cash at bank and in hand 3,773 11.80% Other current assets (71) (0.22%) Net assets 31,962 100.0%

^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange

^^ listed and traded on AIM

Healthcare Share Pool



Cost



Valuation % of

net assets Portfolio of investments (unaudited) £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments Arecor Therapeutics plc^^ 1,533 2,726 17.04% GENinCode plc^^ 1,202 2,165 13.53% Adaptix Limited 1,056 1,381 8.63% Open Bionics Limited 1,000 1,379 8.61% Congenica Limited 1,184 1,215 7.59% Future Health Works Limited (t/a MyRecovery) 528 556 3.48% The Electrospinning Company Limited 478 544 3.40% Destiny Pharma plc^^ 750 530 3.31% FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR) 500 500 3.13% Invizius Limited 500 500 3.13% DiA Imaging Analysis Limited 415 405 2.53% Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited 400 400 2.50% MIP Diagnostics Limited 200 200 1.25% Live Better With Limited 1,106 - 0.00% 10,852 12,501 78.13% Liquidity Investments Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^ 729 520 3.25% MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund 40 32 0.20% 769 552 3.45% 11,621 13,053 81.58% Cash at bank and in hand 2,872 17.95% Other current assets 75 0.47% Net assets 16,000 100.0%

^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange

^^ listed and traded on AIM

DSO D Share pool



Cost Valuation % of

net assets Portfolio of investments (unaudited) £’000 £’000 Venture Capital investments Fresh Green Power Limited 189 279 35.36% Pearce and Saunders Limited 275 76 9.63% Green Energy Production UK Limited 100 66 8.37% Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 19 19 2.41% 583 440 55.77% Cash at bank and in hand 315 39.92% Other current assets 34 4.31% Net assets 789 100.00%



