Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates
Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Net Asset Values and Portfolio Updates
3 August 2021
The Company announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) of its Share Classes, as at 31 July 2021, were as follows:
|Unaudited
|31 July 2021
|Pence
|Generalist Share pool
|Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Generalist Share
|66.5
|Cumulative distributions
|2.5
|Total Return per Generalist Share
|69.0
|Healthcare Share pool
|Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Healthcare Share
|81.5
|Cumulative distributions
|2.5
|Total Return per Healthcare Share
|84.0
|DSO D Share pool
|Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DSO D Share
|10.0
|Cumulative distributions
|94.5
|Adjusted for Performance Incentive estimate
|(0.4)
|Total Return per DSO D Share
|104.1
|DP67 Share pool
|Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per DP67 Share
|19.5
|Cumulative distributions (since original launch)
|67.8
|Total Return per DP67 Share
|87.3
The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the portfolio of investments held by each Share Class.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET
as at 31 July 2021
|
|
Unaudited
31 July
2021
|
Audited
31 March
2021
|£’000
|£’000
|Fixed assets
|Investments
|44,016
|40,743
|Current assets
|Debtors
|406
|701
|Cash at bank and in hand
|6,970
|6,986
|7,376
|7,687
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(457)
|(381)
|Net current assets
|6,919
|7,306
|Net assets
|50,935
|48,049
|Capital and reserves
|Called up Share capital
|102
|102
|Other reserves
|58
|58
|Special reserve
|29,111
|29,417
|Share premium account
|20,493
|20,010
|Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted
|346
|241
|Revaluation reserve
|1,681
|(1,143)
|Capital reserve – realised
|3,165
|3,132
|Revenue reserve
|(4,021)
|(3,768)
|Total equity Shareholders’ funds
|50,935
|48,049
PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES
as at 31 July 2021
|Generalist Share Pool
|
Cost
|
Valuation
|
% of
net assets
|Portfolio of investments (unaudited)
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited
|1,342
|2,760
|8.64%
|Imagen Limited
|1,000
|2,020
|6.33%
|Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning)
|1,053
|1,833
|5.74%
|Rated People Limited
|1,282
|1,583
|4.95%
|Cornelis Networks, Inc.
|1,402
|1,294
|4.05%
|Streethub Limited (t/a Trouva)
|1,208
|1,273
|3.98%
|Firefly Learning Limited
|1,047
|1,047
|3.28%
|Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY)
|1,000
|1,000
|3.13%
|Trinny London Limited
|219
|957
|2.99%
|Limitless Technology Limited
|757
|920
|2.88%
|FundingXchange Limited
|1,050
|786
|2.46%
|Hackajob Limited
|784
|784
|2.45%
|Congenica Limited
|734
|746
|2.33%
|Arecor Therapeutics plc^^
|418
|743
|2.32%
|Ayar Labs, Inc.
|764
|720
|2.25%
|Parsable, Inc.
|766
|672
|2.10%
|Masters of Pie Limited
|667
|667
|2.09%
|Carbice Corporation
|656
|603
|1.89%
|Hummingbird Technologies Limited
|750
|535
|1.67%
|JRNI Limited
|525
|525
|1.64%
|Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited
|1,000
|450
|1.41%
|Fenkle Street LLP
|301
|388
|1.21%
|Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited
|459
|361
|1.13%
|Exonar Limited
|550
|358
|1.12%
|Destiny Pharma plc^^
|500
|354
|1.11%
|Xupes Limited
|933
|291
|0.91%
|Channel Mum Limited
|675
|278
|0.87%
|Empiribox Holdings Limited
|1,563
|262
|0.82%
|FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
|250
|250
|0.78%
|Upp Technologies Group Limited (prev. Volo Commerce)
|1,077
|242
|0.76%
|Lineten Limited
|400
|209
|0.65%
|MIP Diagnostics Limited
|200
|200
|0.63%
|Lignia Wood Company Limited
|1,778
|-
|0.00%
|Live Better With Limited
|1,211
|-
|0.00%
|Ormsborough Limited
|900
|-
|0.00%
|Glownet Limited
|741
|-
|0.00%
|29,962
|25,111
|78.57%
|Liquidity investments
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^
|4,269
|3,050
|9.54%
|MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund
|124
|99
|0.31%
|4,393
|3,149
|9.85%
|34,355
|28,260
|88.42%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|3,773
|11.80%
|Other current assets
|(71)
|(0.22%)
|Net assets
|31,962
|100.0%
^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange
^^ listed and traded on AIM
|Healthcare Share Pool
|
Cost
|
Valuation
|
% of
net assets
|Portfolio of investments (unaudited)
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Arecor Therapeutics plc^^
|1,533
|2,726
|17.04%
|GENinCode plc^^
|1,202
|2,165
|13.53%
|Adaptix Limited
|1,056
|1,381
|8.63%
|Open Bionics Limited
|1,000
|1,379
|8.61%
|Congenica Limited
|1,184
|1,215
|7.59%
|Future Health Works Limited (t/a MyRecovery)
|528
|556
|3.48%
|The Electrospinning Company Limited
|478
|544
|3.40%
|Destiny Pharma plc^^
|750
|530
|3.31%
|FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
|500
|500
|3.13%
|Invizius Limited
|500
|500
|3.13%
|DiA Imaging Analysis Limited
|415
|405
|2.53%
|Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited
|400
|400
|2.50%
|MIP Diagnostics Limited
|200
|200
|1.25%
|Live Better With Limited
|1,106
|-
|0.00%
|10,852
|12,501
|78.13%
|Liquidity Investments
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc^
|729
|520
|3.25%
|MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund
|40
|32
|0.20%
|769
|552
|3.45%
|11,621
|13,053
|81.58%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|2,872
|17.95%
|Other current assets
|75
|0.47%
|Net assets
|16,000
|100.0%
^ listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange
^^ listed and traded on AIM
|DSO D Share pool
|
Cost
|Valuation
|
% of
net assets
|Portfolio of investments (unaudited)
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Fresh Green Power Limited
|189
|279
|35.36%
|Pearce and Saunders Limited
|275
|76
|9.63%
|Green Energy Production UK Limited
|100
|66
|8.37%
|Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited
|19
|19
|2.41%
|583
|440
|55.77%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|315
|39.92%
|Other current assets
|34
|4.31%
|Net assets
|789
|100.00%
|DP67 Share pool
|
Cost
|Valuation
|
% of
net assets
|Portfolio of investments (unaudited)
|£’000
|£’000
|Venture Capital investments
|Cadbury House Holdings Limited
|1,409
|791
|36.22%
|Gatewales Limited
|343
|745
|34.11%
|Fenkle Street LLP
|405
|727
|33.29%
|Yamuna Renewables Limited
|400
|-
|0.00%
|London City Shopping Centre Limited
|99
|-
|0.00%
|2,656
|2,263
|103.62%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|10
|0.46%
|Other current assets
|(89)
|(4.08%)
|Net assets
|2,184
|100.00%
