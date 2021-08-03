checkAd

Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 20:22  |  47   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security.

"Organizations have been spending regularly on threat detection and response but still can't detect sophisticated threats,” says Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst at ESG. “By aggregating threat detection and response across multiple controls, XDR promises to improve threat detection and response, correlating endpoint detections with telemetry from other sources to simplify investigation and streamline operations.”

Elastic Limitless XDR is anchored in SIEM and enriched by a single agent for endpoint security to eliminate data silos, reduce alert fatigue, and arm practitioners to stop threats at cloud scale. Built into a single platform, Elastic Limitless XDR extends visibility across any environment to prevent, detect, and respond to threats and eliminate blind spots, everywhere.

According to the IDC EDR and XDR 2020 Survey, 55% of organizations currently use up to six endpoint security technologies. “While EDR technologies remain a popular choice for helping organizations strengthen their security posture, XDR is gaining in popularity as security teams require telemetry from many sources beyond the endpoint,” says Chris Kissel, Research Director Security & Trust Products IDC.

Elastic Limitless XDR powers centralized analytics on years’ worth of data, automates key processes, and brings native endpoint security to every host.

Elastic Limitless XDR stops threats at cloud scale on a single platform by:

Extending visibility across any environment to eliminate security blind spots

  • Block malware and ransomware, perform collection and inspection, detect and take responsive actions on the endpoint, and support DevSecOps and observability use cases by collecting application traces through a single agent.
  • Accelerate security operations with automated hunting and investigation workflows, built-in case management, and hundreds of one-click integrations created by Elastic and its global user community.
  • Deploy on premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.

Providing fast, cost-effective search to meet the evolving needs of security teams

Seite 1 von 3
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Omega Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Recent Developments
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:39 UhrElastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General Availability of Elastic Agent, and Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Elastic Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten