Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR

Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

"Organizations have been spending regularly on threat detection and response but still can't detect sophisticated threats,” says Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst at ESG. “By aggregating threat detection and response across multiple controls, XDR promises to improve threat detection and response, correlating endpoint detections with telemetry from other sources to simplify investigation and streamline operations.”

Elastic Limitless XDR is anchored in SIEM and enriched by a single agent for endpoint security to eliminate data silos, reduce alert fatigue, and arm practitioners to stop threats at cloud scale. Built into a single platform, Elastic Limitless XDR extends visibility across any environment to prevent, detect, and respond to threats and eliminate blind spots, everywhere.

According to the IDC EDR and XDR 2020 Survey, 55% of organizations currently use up to six endpoint security technologies. “While EDR technologies remain a popular choice for helping organizations strengthen their security posture, XDR is gaining in popularity as security teams require telemetry from many sources beyond the endpoint,” says Chris Kissel, Research Director Security & Trust Products IDC.

Elastic Limitless XDR powers centralized analytics on years’ worth of data, automates key processes, and brings native endpoint security to every host.

Elastic Limitless XDR stops threats at cloud scale on a single platform by:

Extending visibility across any environment to eliminate security blind spots

Block malware and ransomware, perform collection and inspection, detect and take responsive actions on the endpoint, and support DevSecOps and observability use cases by collecting application traces through a single agent.

Accelerate security operations with automated hunting and investigation workflows, built-in case management, and hundreds of one-click integrations created by Elastic and its global user community.

Deploy on premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.

Providing fast, cost-effective search to meet the evolving needs of security teams