Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN Fragrance Campaign
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 03.08.2021, 20:40 | 16 | 0 |
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces today the worldwide launch of Luna
Rossa OCEAN, the new men's fragrance celebrating humanity augmented by
technology, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in the advertising campaign film directed
by Johan Renck.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8933251-prada-luna-rossa-ocean-fragrance-campaign/ .
Rossa OCEAN, the new men's fragrance celebrating humanity augmented by
technology, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in the advertising campaign film directed
by Johan Renck.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8933251-prada-luna-rossa-ocean-fragrance-campaign/ .
The campaign illustrates the conviction that with technology as an extension of
ourselves, we can push beyond our limits, imagine beyond possibility and open
new horizons.
Starring Academy Award nominated actor, and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal as an
explorer at his most spirited, the campaign captures the dynamism and vibrance
of Luna Rossa OCEAN. Directed by Johan Renck, leading cinematic visionary known
for his genre redefining music videos for David Bowie and Beyonce as well as his
award-winning work for HBO's Chernobyl, the Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign
luxuriously celebrates the spirit of adventure and the spectacular vastness of
the ocean harnessed by innovation.
Set under the sails of the Luna Rossa boat, a masterpiece of cutting-edge
technology, Gyllenhaal embodies the modern adventurer combining physical and
intellectual strength, and pushing beyond his limits at full speed, towards an
ethereal, glowing red moon.
"Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN embodies a sophisticated, yet avant-garde approach to
the modern fragrance for men. We are incredibly excited for the launch of this
new fragrance inspired by the power of man meeting the power of innovation." -
Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager
The Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign launches today worldwide across
television and digital channels, print, outdoor media and collateral materials.
Talent: Jake Gyllenhaal
Film Director: Johan Renck
Music: "Supernova Explosion" by Sebastien LIPSZYC & Emmanuel LIPSZYC
#PradaLunaRossaOcean
#PradaFragrances
About Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as a
producer of note with his company Nine Stories.
Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixty
feature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain , for which he
received an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; Dan
Gilroy's Nightcrawler , for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and
Independent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko ; Sony
Pictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home
, and many more.
His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tony
nomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of Stephen
Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, and Constellations (Drama League
award) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).
For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris's
SLAVE PLAY - both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020
Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.
Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in The
Guilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be release
Fall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay's
action-thriller, Ambulance , for Universal.
About Johan Renck
Johan Renck is an award-winning Swedish film, television and music video
director who is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Renck has worked worldwide with
artists such as David Bowie, Beyonce and Madonna. His first feature film,
Downloading Nancy, premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, and in 2019 and
he directed the mini-series Chernobyl for HBO and SKY for which he won the
Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or
Dramatic Special and the Directors Guild of America Award for Movies for
Television and Limited Series. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is Renck's first time
working with Prada and with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
Video - https://youtu.be/TU-9_6l1xkM
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584120/Prada_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Mickael Roux
Communication and Social Media Manager
mickael.roux@loreal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157559/4985203
OTS: Prestige et Collections International
ourselves, we can push beyond our limits, imagine beyond possibility and open
new horizons.
Starring Academy Award nominated actor, and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal as an
explorer at his most spirited, the campaign captures the dynamism and vibrance
of Luna Rossa OCEAN. Directed by Johan Renck, leading cinematic visionary known
for his genre redefining music videos for David Bowie and Beyonce as well as his
award-winning work for HBO's Chernobyl, the Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign
luxuriously celebrates the spirit of adventure and the spectacular vastness of
the ocean harnessed by innovation.
Set under the sails of the Luna Rossa boat, a masterpiece of cutting-edge
technology, Gyllenhaal embodies the modern adventurer combining physical and
intellectual strength, and pushing beyond his limits at full speed, towards an
ethereal, glowing red moon.
"Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN embodies a sophisticated, yet avant-garde approach to
the modern fragrance for men. We are incredibly excited for the launch of this
new fragrance inspired by the power of man meeting the power of innovation." -
Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager
The Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign launches today worldwide across
television and digital channels, print, outdoor media and collateral materials.
Talent: Jake Gyllenhaal
Film Director: Johan Renck
Music: "Supernova Explosion" by Sebastien LIPSZYC & Emmanuel LIPSZYC
#PradaLunaRossaOcean
#PradaFragrances
About Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as a
producer of note with his company Nine Stories.
Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixty
feature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain , for which he
received an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; Dan
Gilroy's Nightcrawler , for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and
Independent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko ; Sony
Pictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home
, and many more.
His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tony
nomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of Stephen
Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, and Constellations (Drama League
award) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).
For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris's
SLAVE PLAY - both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020
Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.
Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in The
Guilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be release
Fall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay's
action-thriller, Ambulance , for Universal.
About Johan Renck
Johan Renck is an award-winning Swedish film, television and music video
director who is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Renck has worked worldwide with
artists such as David Bowie, Beyonce and Madonna. His first feature film,
Downloading Nancy, premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, and in 2019 and
he directed the mini-series Chernobyl for HBO and SKY for which he won the
Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or
Dramatic Special and the Directors Guild of America Award for Movies for
Television and Limited Series. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is Renck's first time
working with Prada and with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
Video - https://youtu.be/TU-9_6l1xkM
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584120/Prada_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Mickael Roux
Communication and Social Media Manager
mickael.roux@loreal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157559/4985203
OTS: Prestige et Collections International
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0