Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces today the worldwide launch of Luna

Rossa OCEAN, the new men's fragrance celebrating humanity augmented by

technology, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in the advertising campaign film directed

by Johan Renck.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe

rs/uk/8933251-prada-luna-rossa-ocean-fragrance-campaign/ .





The campaign illustrates the conviction that with technology as an extension ofourselves, we can push beyond our limits, imagine beyond possibility and opennew horizons.Starring Academy Award nominated actor, and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal as anexplorer at his most spirited, the campaign captures the dynamism and vibranceof Luna Rossa OCEAN. Directed by Johan Renck, leading cinematic visionary knownfor his genre redefining music videos for David Bowie and Beyonce as well as hisaward-winning work for HBO's Chernobyl, the Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaignluxuriously celebrates the spirit of adventure and the spectacular vastness ofthe ocean harnessed by innovation.Set under the sails of the Luna Rossa boat, a masterpiece of cutting-edgetechnology, Gyllenhaal embodies the modern adventurer combining physical andintellectual strength, and pushing beyond his limits at full speed, towards anethereal, glowing red moon."Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN embodies a sophisticated, yet avant-garde approach tothe modern fragrance for men. We are incredibly excited for the launch of thisnew fragrance inspired by the power of man meeting the power of innovation." -Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General ManagerThe Prada Luna Rossa OCEAN film campaign launches today worldwide acrosstelevision and digital channels, print, outdoor media and collateral materials.Talent: Jake GyllenhaalFilm Director: Johan RenckMusic: "Supernova Explosion" by Sebastien LIPSZYC & Emmanuel LIPSZYC#PradaLunaRossaOcean#PradaFragrancesAbout Jake GyllenhaalJake Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony nominated actor as well as aproducer of note with his company Nine Stories.Alongside Hollywood's greatest filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has starred in over sixtyfeature films including Ang Lee's classic Brokeback Mountain , for which hereceived an Oscar® nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor; DanGilroy's Nightcrawler , for which he received Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG andIndependent Spirit Award nominations, Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko ; SonyPictures highest grossing film of all time, Jon Watt's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.His stage work on Broadway includes the Tony nominated Sea Wall / A Life (Tonynomination Best Actor, Drama League Award); the hit revival of StephenSondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, and Constellations (Drama Leagueaward) and, on the West End; This is Our Youth (Evening Standard Award).For the stage, Ninestories produced both Seawall / Alife and Jeremy O Harris'sSLAVE PLAY - both shows received 16 Tony nominations combined for the 2020Broadway season and both received nods for Best Play.Most recently, Gyllenhaal re-teamed with director Antoine Fuqua to star in TheGuilty for Netflix, which Nine Stories also produced. The film will be releaseFall 2021. In early 2022 he will be seen starring in Michael Bay'saction-thriller, Ambulance , for Universal.About Johan RenckJohan Renck is an award-winning Swedish film, television and music videodirector who is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Renck has worked worldwide withartists such as David Bowie, Beyonce and Madonna. His first feature film,Downloading Nancy, premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, and in 2019 andhe directed the mini-series Chernobyl for HBO and SKY for which he won thePrimetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie orDramatic Special and the Directors Guild of America Award for Movies forTelevision and Limited Series. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean is Renck's first timeworking with Prada and with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.Video - https://youtu.be/TU-9_6l1xkMLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584120/Prada_Logo.jpg