Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General Availability of Elastic Agent, and Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search

New capabilities include the general availability of Elastic Agent, a single, unified agent that simplifies the management and monitoring of data from a growing volume of diverse sources, centrally managed in Fleet to give users broad visibility and control over their environments.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built in a single platform - the Elastic Stack.

With Elastic Agent, Elastic Security users benefit from integrated ransomware and malware prevention, as well as remediation capabilities directly from the endpoint. Elastic Observability users gain better visibility across their applications and infrastructure, as well as secure, centralized agent management.

Additionally, Elastic Enterprise Search can now be centrally managed in Kibana, the single management interface across all Elastic solutions.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Elastic announces the general availability of Elastic Agent with centralized management in Elastic Fleet. First released in beta in 7.9 and now generally available in 7.14, Elastic Agent serves as a single unified agent to make it simple for customers and users to onboard and manage new data sources fast, while also protecting their endpoints from cyber security threats. Elastic Agent is an Elastic Stack capability that delivers value to users across Elastic Security and Elastic Observability solutions.

Elastic also announces that support for Microsoft Azure Private Link is now generally available. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Azure cloud environments using Private Link endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.

Elastic Security

Elastic announces the launch and general availability of the industry’s first free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security. Enabled by the general availability of Elastic Agent, Limitless XDR unifies SIEM, security analytics, and endpoint security capabilities on one platform to extend visibility across any environment while eliminating data silos, reducing alert fatigue, and arming practitioners to stop threats quickly and at cloud scale.