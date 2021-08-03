Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GPAQ, HOFV

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Gordon Pointe’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Gordon Pointe in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Gordon Pointe shareholders, and whether Gordon Pointe’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (“Gordon Pointe”) (NASDAQ: GPAQ), now known as Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“Hall of Fame”) (NASDAQ: HOFV) breached their fiduciary duties to Gordon Pointe and its shareholders. If you were a Gordon Pointe shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

On September 16, 2019, Gordon Pointe executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Hall of Fame, with a June 1, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On July 1, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Hall of Fame continuing as the successor entity.

In its first two days of trading post-merger, the stock dropped from $12 to $7.84/share, a drop of over 34%, and has continued to trade well below its pre-merger price.

What You Can Do

If you were a Gordon Pointe shareholder, you may have legal claims against Gordon Pointe’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

