checkAd

TGI Completes Phase I of Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico (update)

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 21:00  |  28   |   |   

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), an alternate energy and infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed Phase I of the infrastructure for ADVENT CITY, a TGI …

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), an alternate energy and infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed Phase I of the infrastructure for ADVENT CITY, a TGI Community - Taak-Bal ADVENT CITY in Yucatan, Mexico. As stated before, the project is going to be treated as a pilot project, where we had begun implementing all the technologies available to TGI - either owned, acquired, or outsourced.

Phase I consists of construction of main roads, irrigation systems, reforestation, lots of new trees, flowers, some fencing, expanded and cleaned cenotes and areas around them, cleared and prepped area for main kitchen for all the restaurants and cafes. Next Phase is to complete water park, hospitality areas for resort, restaurants and get ready for residential construction.

Our plans also call for an addition of a medical center for medical tourism, R & D technology incubator, indoor vertical farming, to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other high value and nutritious foods to the entire ADVENT Community, which will also include 3 restaurants, an entertainment area, a convention center, up to 700 residential homes and up to 120 garden apartments.

Our residential homes will offer up to 700 modern design two to three-bedroom homes, with basic prices starting at $350,000.00. The average cost of the lot is about $50,000, which is estimated at $280MM in sales. Condo Hotel Garden Apartments one to two bedrooms, with basic prices, start at $250,000, which is estimated at $30MM in sales. TGI anticipates cost of construction not to exceed 60% of total cost of construction, which would leave the Company 40% gross margin.

ADVENT CITY will offer management services for absentee owners to keep it as investment properties. ADVENT CITY will offer the latest green sustainable technologies for power, waste, sewer, and water, security, and communications, standalone microgrids with EV charging technology, IOT, and AI to manage the entire operation.

For more information, please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol 'TSPG', and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGISolarPower/.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods in alternate energy and infrastructure with commercial value that will give a competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

For further info:

HenryV@TGIPOWER.COM
917-353-5099

SOURCE: TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658238/TGI-Completes-Phase-I-of-Advent-City ...

TGI Solar Power Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TGI Completes Phase I of Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico (update) NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), an alternate energy and infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed Phase I of the infrastructure for ADVENT CITY, a TGI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton ...
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...