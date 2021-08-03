Expanding Online Media Market, Merxwire Integrates Online Video and Podcast Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Podcasts have enjoyed great popularity in European countries and the U.S. for years. Recently, the number of podcast listeners has doubled due to the pandemic. According to the data presented by Edison Research, more than 90 million listeners worldwide listen to podcasts every month. To cater to the diverse needs of modern people, Merxwire has included video and podcast production services in its Business Information Publishing Center. By creating multimedia content, Merxwire explores a wide scope of online communication channels for its clients; users can also subscribe to its videos and podcasts for global business news.

In every major city in the world, people cannot do without their phones on the street, on the metro, and in the office. People put on Bluetooth earphones to keep track of the events in the world. Merxwire is aware of the business opportunities brought by international corporate users and readers in the office, who are "constantly receiving information," as well as the growth of online media market. Thus, it has a team dedicated to editing videos and conducting interviews, hoping to satisfy every subscriber through "words, pictures, videos, and sounds."

Users can watch and listen to the content provided by Merxwire's Business Information Publishing Center or follow information distributed by Merxwire with Google Podcasts. People can also save Merxwire as their favorite podcast channel with Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud. Everyone has their own preferences; whether reading news, watching videos, and listening to podcasts, everyone can choose their preferred way of receiving information through Merxwire.

Louis, Director of Merxwire, said: "Most of our clients come from Europe, North America, India, and greater China. We understand the importance of online media in the distribution of commercial information. Therefore, we have set up video and podcast channels, hoping to establish a presence in the online media market and provide more marketing strategies for our clients. Our headquarters places much importance on the depth and width of our video and audio content. We strive to train more reporters and photographers worldwide to make our content more diversified."

Online videos and podcasts are important marketing tools globally. Many corporations hope to market themselves comprehensively through the Internet and digital media. Merxwire's multimedia content team produces exclusive videos and podcasts for its VIP clients. It also integrates news media and social media advertising to promote the overall image of a client. Merxwire assists clients in gaining competitive advantages and business opportunities that enable them to outperform their competitors.

