Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp. III’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – IPOC, CLOV

Scott+Scott is investigating whether SCH III’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage SCH III in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SCH III shareholders, and whether SCH III’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (“SCH III”) (NYSE: IPOC), now known as Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover Health”) (NASDAQ: CLOV) breached their fiduciary duties to SCH III and its shareholders. If you were an SCH III shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

On October 5, 2020, SCH III executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Clover Health, with a November 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 7, 2021, SCH III closed the merger transaction, with Clover Health continuing as the successor entity. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report claiming that Clover Health was misleadingly hiding governmental investigations from the public.

What You Can Do

If you were an SCH III shareholder, you may have legal claims against SCH III’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California,Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006015/en/