Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on August 10, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.

Tuesday, August 10: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic: (833) 979-2765
International: (343) 761-2590
Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3194348/D7BBD3D17DC6E8447B1781C07F60BE82
Conference ID: 4254409

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

