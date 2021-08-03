Manitex International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Net sales for the second quarter …

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Net sales for the second quarter were $60.0 million, compared to $37.1 million in the prior year's second quarter, and net income from continuing operations was $5.4 million or $0.27 in earnings per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $(2.4 million) or $(0.12) per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income * from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $(1.7 million), or $(0.08) per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net sales increased 27% to $60.0 million compared to $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2021

Gross profit rose $2.6 million to $11.4 million, or 19.1% of sales compared to $8.8 million gross profit, or 18.7% of sales in the first quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 121% to $4.2 million, or 7.1% of sales, from $1.9 million, or 3.9% of sales in the first quarter of 2021

Backlog increased 64% to $111.2 million as of June 30, 2021; compared to $68.0 million at December 31, 2020, being driven by growth across entire portfolio; book to bill was 1.46:1

Available liquidity through cash and credit lines of approximately $37 million as of June 30, 2021

Net Debt of $25.4 million results in leverage ratio below 3.0x

Note: Results presented above are from Continuing Operations

* Adjusted Numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" at the end of this release.

"The dedication and execution of our entire team at Manitex in refocusing our business on global growth markets and achieving a higher level of financial performance has continued to drive our results at Manitex," commented Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. "In the second quarter, we reported higher revenues, improving gross margins, and improved EBITDA both in terms of dollars and percentage. And, at over $2 million for the quarter, our adjusted net income from continuing operations is on pace to reach higher annualized levels than we've seen in recent years. We continue to gain share on knuckle booms and aerials in certain European markets such as Italy, France, Spain, and the UK, and our straight mast boom truck business is tracking to an industry-wide recovery from 2020, where we remain a market leader.

"We are seeing more confidence from our distributors and partners in their order patterns. There are tenders that we continue to work on around the globe, and legislative progress towards an infrastructure spending program in the United States suggests increased construction activity. Our products are all very well-suited to handle much of the work that will be done through new funding initiatives, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead.

"Our backlog, at over $111 million, reflects a healthy recovery in demand in many of the markets that we serve. Our balance sheet, with net debt of $25 million, is in good shape, and our cash and availability of approximately $37 million also positions us well to achieve our sales and margin objectives in this recovery. While the supply chain continues to pose challenges to the industry for product availability and pricing, we expect a strong finish to the year," concluded Mr. Filipov.

Conference Call :

Management will host a conference call with an accompanying slide presentation, after the close of the market, at 4:30PM ET today, August 3, 2021, to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 10, 2021, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13720662 to access the replay. The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

In this press release, we refer to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and March 31, 2021 is included with this press release below and with the Company's related Form 8-K. Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of, or for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $ 17,170 $ 17,161 Cash - restricted 236 240 Trade receivables (net) 36,658 30,418 Other receivables 89 179 Inventory (net) 60,498 56,055 Prepaid expense and other current assets 3,198 2,218 Total current assets 117,849 106,271 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,219 and $17,444

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 17,739 18,723 Operating lease assets 3,648 4,068 Intangible assets (net) 14,160 15,671 Goodwill 26,889 27,472 Other long-term assets 1,143 1,143 Deferred tax assets 247 247 Total assets $ 181,675 $ 173,595 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 43,473 $ 32,429 Accrued expenses 9,593 7,909 Related party payables, net 36 52 Notes payable 12,727 16,510 Current portion of finance lease obligations 362 344 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,006 1,167 Customer deposits 3,032 2,363 Deferred income liability - 3,747 Total current liabilities 70,229 64,521 Long-term liabilities Revolving term credit facilities (net) 12,682 12,606 Notes payable (net) 13,037 13,625 Finance lease obligations (net of current portion) 4,032 4,221 Non-current operating lease obligations 2,642 2,901 Deferred gain on sale of property 547 587 Deferred tax liability 1,285 1,333 Other long-term liabilities 4,192 4,892 Total long-term liabilities 38,417 40,165 Total liabilities 108,646 104,686 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,906,730 and 19,821,090

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 132,035 131,455 Paid in capital 2,948 3,025 Retained deficit (59,270 ) (63,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,684 ) (1,708 ) Total equity 73,029 68,909 Total liabilities and equity $ 181,675 $ 173,595

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 60,045 $ 37,115 $ 107,213 $ 85,848 Cost of sales 48,605 31,584 86,968 70,070 Gross profit 11,440 5,531 20,245 15,778 Operating expenses Research and development costs 800 771 1,585 1,458 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,069 6,725 15,813 14,764 Impairment of intangibles - - - 6,722 Total operating expenses 8,869 7,496 17,398 22,944 Operating income (loss) 2,571 (1,965 ) 2,847 (7,166 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (558 ) (924 ) (1,083 ) (2,008 ) Interest income 2 14 6 74 Gain on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness 3,747 - 3,747 Foreign currency transaction loss (85 ) (24 ) (300 ) (442 ) Other income (expense) 5 (159 ) (15 ) (156 ) Total other income (expense) 3,111 (1,093 ) 2,355 (2,532 ) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 5,682 (3,058 ) 5,202 (9,698 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 317 (657 ) 609 (253 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 5,365 (2,401 ) 4,593 (9,445 ) Discontinued operations Loss from operations of discontinued operations - (323 ) - (711 ) Income tax (benefit) - (47 ) - (3 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (276 ) - (708 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,365 $ (2,677 ) $ 4,593 $ (10,153 ) Income (loss) per share Basic Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.27 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.48 ) Loss from discontinued operations - $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.27 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.52 ) Diluted Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.27 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.48 ) Loss from discontinued operations - $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.27 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,902,617 19,762,726 19,873,840 19,748,249 Diluted 19,988,827 19,762,726 19,947,565 19,748,249

Note: Results shown are from Continuing Operations

Net Sales, Gross Margin and Operating Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 60,045 $ 60,045 $ 47,168 $ 47,168 $ 37,115 $ 37,115 % change Vs Q1 2021 27.3 % 27.3 % % change Vs Q2 2020 61.8 % 61.8 % Gross margin 11,440 11,441 8,805 8,873 5,531 5,775 Gross margin % of net sales 19.1 % 19.1 % 18.7 % 18.8 % 14.9 % 15.6 % Operating Income (loss) 2,571 3,109 276 748 (1,965 ) (1,391

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

(Continuing Operations)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 5,365 $ (772 ) $ (2,401 ) Adjustments, including net tax impact (3,134 ) 664 736 Adjusted net income (loss) $ $2,231 $ (108 ) $ (1,665 ) Weighted diluted shares outstanding 19,988,827 19,845,064 19,762,726 Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported $ 0.27 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Total EPS effect $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Income (loss) $ 5,365 $ (772 ) $ (2,401 ) Interest expense 558 521 924 Tax expense 317 292 (657 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,124 1,130 1,054 EBITDA $ 7,364 $ 1,171 $ (1,080 ) Adjustments: Stock compensation $ 278 $ 299 $ 203 FX 85 215 24 Litigation / legal settlement 150 90 43 Restructuring / asset impairment costs 1 68 321 Trade show expense - - 58 PPP Loan forgiveness (3,747 ) - - Other 109 15 111 Total Adjustments $ (3,124 ) $ 687 $ 760 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,240 $ 1,858 $ (320 ) Adjusted EBITDA as % of sales 7.1 % 3.9 % (0.9 %)

Backlog



Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019

















Backlog from continuing operations $ 111,170 $ 83,793 $ 67,967 $ 50,541 $ 44,272 $ 57,045 $ 65,263 $ 56,207 Change Versus Current Period 32.7 % 63.6 % 120.0 % 151.1 % 94.9 % 70.3 % 97.8 %

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Net Debt



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total cash & cash equivalents $ 17,406 $ 16,075 $ 17,401 Notes payable - short term $ 12,727 $ 16,995 $ 16,510 Current portion of finance leases 362 344 344 Notes payable - long term 13,037 13,067 13,625 Finance lease obligations - LT 4,032 4,128 4,221 Revolver, net 12,682 12,644 12,606 Total debt $ 42,840 $ 47,178 $ 47,306 Net debt $ 25,434 $ 31,103 $ 29,905

Net debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, and revolving credit facilities minus cash and cash equivalents.

