Manitex International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Net sales for the second quarter …

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced second quarter 2021 results. Net sales for the second quarter were $60.0 million, compared to $37.1 million in the prior year's second quarter, and net income from continuing operations was $5.4 million or $0.27 in earnings per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $(2.4 million) or $(0.12) per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income * from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $(1.7 million), or $(0.08) per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly Financial Highlights (Sequential comparisons unless noted otherwise):

  • Net sales increased 27% to $60.0 million compared to $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Gross profit rose $2.6 million to $11.4 million, or 19.1% of sales compared to $8.8 million gross profit, or 18.7% of sales in the first quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased 121% to $4.2 million, or 7.1% of sales, from $1.9 million, or 3.9% of sales in the first quarter of 2021
  • Backlog increased 64% to $111.2 million as of June 30, 2021; compared to $68.0 million at December 31, 2020, being driven by growth across entire portfolio; book to bill was 1.46:1
  • Available liquidity through cash and credit lines of approximately $37 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Net Debt of $25.4 million results in leverage ratio below 3.0x

Note: Results presented above are from Continuing Operations

* Adjusted Numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" at the end of this release.

"The dedication and execution of our entire team at Manitex in refocusing our business on global growth markets and achieving a higher level of financial performance has continued to drive our results at Manitex," commented Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. "In the second quarter, we reported higher revenues, improving gross margins, and improved EBITDA both in terms of dollars and percentage. And, at over $2 million for the quarter, our adjusted net income from continuing operations is on pace to reach higher annualized levels than we've seen in recent years. We continue to gain share on knuckle booms and aerials in certain European markets such as Italy, France, Spain, and the UK, and our straight mast boom truck business is tracking to an industry-wide recovery from 2020, where we remain a market leader.

"We are seeing more confidence from our distributors and partners in their order patterns. There are tenders that we continue to work on around the globe, and legislative progress towards an infrastructure spending program in the United States suggests increased construction activity. Our products are all very well-suited to handle much of the work that will be done through new funding initiatives, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead.

"Our backlog, at over $111 million, reflects a healthy recovery in demand in many of the markets that we serve. Our balance sheet, with net debt of $25 million, is in good shape, and our cash and availability of approximately $37 million also positions us well to achieve our sales and margin objectives in this recovery. While the supply chain continues to pose challenges to the industry for product availability and pricing, we expect a strong finish to the year," concluded Mr. Filipov.

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call with an accompanying slide presentation, after the close of the market, at 4:30PM ET today, August 3, 2021, to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 10, 2021, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13720662 to access the replay. The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

In this press release, we refer to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and March 31, 2021 is included with this press release below and with the Company's related Form 8-K. Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of, or for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact
Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov
Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2054
sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands, except share and per share data)


 
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
ASSETS
 
  		   
  		 
Current assets
 
  		   
  		 
Cash
  $ 17,170     $ 17,161  
Cash - restricted
    236       240  
Trade receivables (net)
    36,658       30,418  
Other receivables
    89       179  
Inventory (net)
    60,498       56,055  
Prepaid expense and other current assets
    3,198       2,218  
Total current assets
    117,849       106,271  
Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,219 and $17,444
at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    17,739       18,723  
Operating lease assets
    3,648       4,068  
Intangible assets (net)
    14,160       15,671  
Goodwill
    26,889       27,472  
Other long-term assets
    1,143       1,143  
Deferred tax assets
    247       247  
Total assets
  $ 181,675     $ 173,595  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
               
Current liabilities
               
Accounts payable
  $ 43,473     $ 32,429  
Accrued expenses
    9,593       7,909  
Related party payables, net
    36       52  
Notes payable
    12,727       16,510  
Current portion of finance lease obligations
    362       344  
Current portion of operating lease obligations
    1,006       1,167  
Customer deposits
    3,032       2,363  
Deferred income liability
    -       3,747  
Total current liabilities
    70,229       64,521  
Long-term liabilities
               
Revolving term credit facilities (net)
    12,682       12,606  
Notes payable (net)
    13,037       13,625  
Finance lease obligations (net of current portion)
    4,032       4,221  
Non-current operating lease obligations
    2,642       2,901  
Deferred gain on sale of property
    547       587  
Deferred tax liability
    1,285       1,333  
Other long-term liabilities
    4,192       4,892  
Total long-term liabilities
    38,417       40,165  
Total liabilities
    108,646       104,686  
Commitments and contingencies
               
Equity
               
Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
    -       -  
Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,906,730 and 19,821,090
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    132,035       131,455  
Paid in capital
    2,948       3,025  
Retained deficit
    (59,270 )     (63,863 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (2,684 )     (1,708 )
Total equity
    73,029       68,909  
Total liabilities and equity
  $ 181,675     $ 173,595  
                 

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)


 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net revenues
  $ 60,045     $ 37,115     $ 107,213     $ 85,848  
Cost of sales
    48,605       31,584       86,968       70,070  
Gross profit
    11,440       5,531       20,245       15,778  
Operating expenses
                               
Research and development costs
    800       771       1,585       1,458  
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    8,069       6,725       15,813       14,764  
Impairment of intangibles
    -       -       -       6,722  
Total operating expenses
    8,869       7,496       17,398       22,944  
Operating income (loss)
    2,571       (1,965 )     2,847       (7,166 )
Other income (expense)
                               
Interest expense
    (558 )     (924 )     (1,083 )     (2,008 )
Interest income
    2       14       6       74  
Gain on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness
    3,747       -       3,747          
Foreign currency transaction loss
    (85 )     (24 )     (300 )     (442 )
Other income (expense)
    5       (159 )     (15 )     (156 )
Total other income (expense)
    3,111       (1,093 )     2,355       (2,532 )
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
    5,682       (3,058 )     5,202       (9,698 )
Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
    317       (657 )     609       (253 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
    5,365       (2,401 )     4,593       (9,445 )
Discontinued operations
                               
Loss from operations of discontinued operations
    -       (323 )     -       (711 )
Income tax (benefit)
    -       (47 )     -       (3 )
Loss from discontinued operations
    -       (276 )     -       (708 )
Net income (loss)
  $ 5,365     $ (2,677 )   $ 4,593     $ (10,153 )
Income (loss) per share
                               
Basic
                               
Income (loss) from continuing operations
  $ 0.27     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.23     $ (0.48 )
Loss from discontinued operations
    -     $ (0.01 )   $ -     $ (0.04 )
Net income (loss)
  $ 0.27     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.23     $ (0.52 )
Diluted
                               
Income (loss) from continuing operations
  $ 0.27     $ (0.12 )   $ 0.23     $ (0.48 )
Loss from discontinued operations
    -     $ (0.01 )   $ -     $ (0.04 )
Net income (loss)
  $ 0.27     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.23     $ (0.52 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding
                               
Basic
    19,902,617       19,762,726       19,873,840       19,748,249  
Diluted
    19,988,827       19,762,726       19,947,565       19,748,249  
                                 

Note: Results shown are from Continuing Operations

Net Sales, Gross Margin and Operating Income (Loss)


 
  Three Months Ended  

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  

 
  As Reported     As Adjusted     As Reported     As Adjusted     As Reported     As Adjusted  
Net sales
  60,045     60,045     47,168     47,168     37,115     37,115  
% change Vs Q1 2021
    27.3 %     27.3 %                                
% change Vs Q2 2020
    61.8 %     61.8 %                                
                                                 
Gross margin
    11,440       11,441       8,805       8,873       5,531       5,775  
Gross margin % of net sales
    19.1 %     19.1 %     18.7 %     18.8 %     14.9 %     15.6 %
                                                 
Operating Income (loss)
    2,571       3,109       276       748       (1,965 )     (1,391  
                                                 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

(Continuing Operations)


 
  Three Months Ended  

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                   
Net income (loss)
  5,365     (772 )   (2,401
Adjustments, including net tax impact
    (3,134 )     664       736  
Adjusted net income (loss)
  $2,231     (108 )   (1,665 )
                         
Weighted diluted shares outstanding
    19,988,827       19,845,064       19,762,726  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported
  0.27     (0.04 )   (0.12 )
Total EPS effect
  (0.16 )   0.03     0.04  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
  0.11     (0.01 )   (0.08 )
                         

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA:


 
  Three Months Ended  

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                   
Net Income (loss)
  5,365     (772 )   (2,401 )
Interest expense
    558       521       924  
Tax expense
    317       292       (657 )
Depreciation and amortization expense
    1,124       1,130       1,054  
EBITDA
  7,364     1,171     (1,080 )
                         
Adjustments:
                       
Stock compensation
  278     299     203  
FX
    85       215       24  
Litigation / legal settlement
    150       90       43  
Restructuring / asset impairment costs
    1       68       321  
Trade show expense
    -       -       58  
PPP Loan forgiveness
    (3,747 )     -       -  
Other
    109       15       111  
                         
Total Adjustments
  (3,124 )   687     760  
                         
Adjusted EBITDA
  4,240     1,858     (320 )
                         
Adjusted EBITDA as % of sales
    7.1 %     3.9 %     (0.9 %)
                         

Backlog


 
  Jun 30, 2021     Mar 31, 2021     Dec 31, 2020     Sep 30, 2020     Jun 30, 2020     Mar 31, 2020     Dec 31, 2019     Sep 30, 2019  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Backlog from continuing operations
  $ 111,170     $ 83,793     $ 67,967     $ 50,541     $ 44,272     $ 57,045     $ 65,263     $ 56,207  
Change Versus Current Period
            32.7 %     63.6 %     120.0 %     151.1 %     94.9 %     70.3 %     97.8 %
                                                                 

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Net Debt


 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020  
Total cash & cash equivalents
  $ 17,406     $ 16,075     $ 17,401  
                         
Notes payable - short term
  $ 12,727     $ 16,995     $ 16,510  
Current portion of finance leases
    362       344       344  
Notes payable - long term
    13,037       13,067       13,625  
Finance lease obligations - LT
    4,032       4,128       4,221  
Revolver, net
    12,682       12,644       12,606  
Total debt
  $ 42,840     $ 47,178     $ 47,306  
                         
Net debt
  $ 25,434     $ 31,103     $ 29,905  
                         

Net debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, and revolving credit facilities minus cash and cash equivalents.

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657976/Manitex-International-Inc-Reports-Se ...




