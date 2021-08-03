checkAd

AI/ML: Innovations Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 22:00  |  20   |   |   

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.comVICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. …

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th.

DATE: August 5th, 2021

TIME: 11:30 AM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

CONTACTS:

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/
or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com
For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Presentations:
Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21 ...
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658258/AIML-Innovations-Inc-to-Webcast-Live ...

AI/ML Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI/ML: Innovations Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.comVICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Blue Lagoon Enters Into Strategic Shareholder Agreement With Crescat and Its Geologist, Dr. Quinton ...
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21AI/ML Innovations Announces New Board Member
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21AI/ML Innovations Announces Board Resignation
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21AI/ML Innovations' Strategic Partner, Tech2Health, Projects US$5M Revenue from Its First Commercial Contracts
Accesswire | Analysen
12.07.21AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21AI/ML Innovations Inc. Issues Correction Regarding Engagement of Volt Strategic Partners
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21AI/ML's Health Gauge Chosen to Participate in Leading Accelerator Programs
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services
Accesswire | Analysen