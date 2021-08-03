checkAd

Desktop Metal to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. At this time, a summary presentation of second quarter 2021 financial results will also be available online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.desktopmetal.com.

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 1-877-300-8521, international callers may use 1-412-317-6026, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.



