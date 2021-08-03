McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2021

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $146.4 million, an increase of 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company reported net income of $20.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Rental revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $94.6 million.

increased 10% year-over-year to $94.6 million. Total revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $146.4 million.

increased 6% year-over-year to $146.4 million. Excluding $2.6 million Design Space and Kitchens To Go transaction related costs and amortization of newly acquired intangible assets, net income for the second quarter was $22.5 million, or $0.92 per share, which was comparable to second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased $0.4 million to $58.5 million.

increased $0.4 million to $58.5 million. Dividend rate increased 4% year-over-year to $0.435 per share for the second quarter of 2021. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.2% yield on the August 2, 2021 close price of $78.90 per share.

increased 4% year-over-year to $0.435 per share for the second quarter of 2021. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.2% yield on the August 2, 2021 close price of $78.90 per share. The Company raised full year 2021 guidance for total revenue to $610 million to $640 million and for adjusted EBITDA to $245 million to $260 million.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“Our second quarter results reflect improved end market conditions in each of our three business segments. Companywide rental revenues increased 10% year over year. Modular rental revenues grew 14%, with just over half the growth attributable to our Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions during the quarter. Rental revenues at TRS and Adler grew 7% and 4% respectively. Sequential rental revenue growth in each segment reflected improving business conditions as we enter seasonally busier months of the year.

Our teams have been busy working through the integration of Design Space and Kitchens To Go, acquired during the second quarter. I am grateful for their exceptional support and very pleased with their progress. I am excited about the long-term potential from both of these acquisitions. Just in the first few months we have begun to realize opportunities from our combined selling resources and we expect many more opportunities to come.

While business activity levels have increased, we have also seen some impact from current economic realities in the new equipment sales portion of our modular business. Supply chain delays, labor shortages and higher costs for materials and labor are starting to extend project timelines and cause some new sales to push out to later in the year, or into next year. Consequently, our outlook for new modular equipment sales in 2021, while still higher than 2020, is not as strong as it was a few months ago.

The second half of the year is typically the most substantial contributor to our annual results. While the potential for COVID-19 related disruption remains, we will be fully focused on solid execution to make the most of the improved business conditions that we have recently seen.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $18.2 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 12%. Rental revenues increased 14% to $53.2 million, depreciation expense increased 23% to $7.1 million and other direct costs increased 28% to $15.9 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 6% to $30.3 million. The rental revenue increase was due in part to approximately $4.0 million revenues earned during the quarter from new Design Space and Kitchens To Go customers acquired during the quarter. Rental related services revenues increased 12% to $16.2 million, primarily due to increased delivery and return delivery revenues at Portable Storage and higher amortization of modular building delivery and return delivery and dismantle revenues, with associated gross profit increasing 7% to $4.4 million. Sales revenues decreased 3% to $14.8 million, primarily due to lower new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 39% compared to 29% in 2020, resulting in a 29% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $5.8 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 34% to $22.6 million, primarily due to increased employee salaries and benefit costs totaling $2.0 million, mostly due to the addition of Design Space and Kitchens To Go employees during the quarter, $1.7 million higher amortization of intangible assets due to the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions and $0.9 million acquisition related transaction costs in 2021.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 3%. Rental revenues increased 7% to $27.9 million, depreciation expense increased 1% to $11.9 million and other direct costs increased 32% to $4.7 million, which resulted in a 5% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.2 million. The rental revenue increase was primarily due to increased demand for general purpose equipment compared to the prior year. Sales revenues decreased 20% to $4.8 million. Gross margin on sales was 62% in 2021 compared to 49% in 2020, resulting in a 3% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 3% to $6.1 million.

ADLER TANKS

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $1.7 million, which was comparable to the prior year. Rental revenues increased 4% to $13.5 million, depreciation expense increased 2% to $4.2 million and other direct costs increased 19% to $2.7 million, which resulted in a comparable gross profit on rental revenues to $6.7 million in 2021 and 2020. Rental related services revenues increased 8% to $5.8 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing $0.3 million, or 21%, to $1.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 2% to $6.3 million.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results, current outlook for the remainder of the year, and the previously announced acquisition of Design Space, the Company is raising its financial outlook.

For the full-year 2021, the Company expects:

Previous Current ● Total revenue: $570 million to $610 million $610 million to $640 million ● Adjusted EBITDA: $232 million to $247 million $245 million to $260 million ● Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $90 million to $110 million $100 million to $120 million

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. 2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of July 7, 2021, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on August 3, 2021 to discuss the second quarter 2021 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.). The pass code for the conference call replay is 5573645. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s statements about being excited about the long-term potential from both of the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisitions, the expectation of the realization of more opportunities from the combined selling resources, the impact supply chain delays, labor shortages and higher costs of materials and labor are having on project timelines and the Company’s outlook for new equipment sales in 2021, the potential for COVID-19 related disruption and keeping fully focused on solid execution and improved business conditions, as well as the statements regarding the full year 2021 in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the ability to obtain the synergies expected from the Design Space and Kitchens To Go acquisition, the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rental $ 94,581 $ 85,629 $ 180,668 $ 175,135 Rental related services 22,688 20,475 42,357 44,986 Rental operations 117,269 106,104 223,025 220,121 Sales 28,256 30,669 42,867 45,035 Other 910 900 1,738 1,970 Total revenues 146,435 137,673 267,630 267,126 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 23,159 21,583 44,414 43,221 Rental related services 17,276 14,894 31,880 33,157 Other 23,278 18,165 42,985 37,618 Total direct costs of rental operations 63,713 54,642 119,279 113,996 Costs of sales 16,855 19,799 25,403 28,242 Total costs of revenues 80,568 74,441 144,682 142,238 Gross profit 65,867 63,232 122,948 124,888 Selling and administrative expenses 36,261 30,540 69,398 62,494 Income from operations 29,606 32,692 53,550 62,394 Other expense: Interest expense (2,257 ) (2,184 ) (4,040 ) (4,836 ) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (2 ) 117 (57 ) (319 ) Income before provision for income taxes 27,347 30,625 49,453 57,239 Provision for income taxes 6,739 8,076 11,447 14,531 Net income $ 20,608 $ 22,549 $ 38,006 $ 42,708 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.93 $ 1.57 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.92 $ 1.55 $ 1.74 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,229 24,121 24,191 24,207 Diluted 24,494 24,471 24,505 24,612 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.435 $ 0.420 $ 0.870 $ 0.840

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 2,412 $ 1,238 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,225 in 2021 and $2,100 in 2020 140,909 123,316 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 1,019,697 882,115 Electronic test equipment 360,720 333,020 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 313,677 315,706 1,694,094 1,530,841 Less accumulated depreciation (621,039 ) (592,725 ) Rental equipment, net 1,073,055 938,116 Property, plant and equipment, net 138,590 136,210 Prepaid expenses and other assets 57,499 41,549 Intangible assets, net 51,169 7,118 Goodwill 132,393 28,197 Total assets $ 1,596,027 $ 1,275,744 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 472,696 $ 222,754 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 144,901 108,334 Deferred income 56,964 45,975 Deferred income taxes, net 223,345 216,077 Total liabilities 897,906 593,140 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,245 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 24,128 shares as of December 31, 2020 105,058 106,289 Retained earnings 593,132 576,419 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (104 ) Total shareholders’ equity 698,121 682,604 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,596,027 $ 1,275,744

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 38,006 $ 42,708 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,559 47,663 Provision for doubtful accounts 138 833 Share-based compensation 3,597 3,224 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (11,870 ) (9,602 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 57 319 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6 5 Change in: Accounts receivable (5,494 ) 1,326 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,385 ) (1,641 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,642 6,389 Deferred income 7,458 5,815 Deferred income taxes 7,268 483 Net cash provided by operating activities 97,982 97,522 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (58,902 ) (57,564 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,272 ) (6,893 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses (284,341 ) — Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 24,674 21,921 Net cash used in investing activities (320,841 ) (42,536 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net borrowing (repayment) under bank lines of credit 189,983 (21,288 ) Borrowing under private placement 60,000 — Repurchase of common stock — (13,501 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (4,828 ) (2,340 ) Payment of dividends (21,089 ) (19,526 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 224,066 (56,655 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (33 ) 21 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,174 (1,648 ) Cash balance, beginning of period 1,238 2,342 Cash balance, end of period $ 2,412 $ 694 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 3,987 $ 5,031 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 6,990 $ 2,153 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 9,918 $ 10,255 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 8,502 $ 6,654

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 53,238 $ 27,860 $ 13,483 $ — $ 94,581 Rental related services 16,207 710 5,771 — 22,688 Rental operations 69,445 28,570 19,254 — 117,269 Sales 14,784 4,757 593 8,122 28,256 Other 343 456 111 — 910 Total revenues 84,572 33,783 19,958 8,122 146,435 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 7,074 11,916 4,169 — 23,159 Rental related services 11,804 745 4,727 — 17,276 Other 15,901 4,718 2,659 — 23,278 Total direct costs of rental operations 34,779 17,379 11,555 — 63,713 Costs of sales 9,034 1,792 427 5,602 16,855 Total costs of revenues 43,813 19,171 11,982 5,602 80,568 Gross Profit Rental 30,264 11,225 6,655 — 48,144 Rental related services 4,401 (33 ) 1,044 — 5,412 Rental operations 34,665 11,192 7,699 — 53,556 Sales 5,751 2,964 166 2,520 11,401 Other 343 456 111 — 910 Total gross profit 40,759 14,612 7,976 2,520 65,867 Selling and administrative expenses 22,602 6,073 6,253 1,333 36,261 Income from operations $ 18,157 $ 8,539 $ 1,723 $ 1,187 29,606 Interest expense (2,257 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (2 ) Provision for income taxes (6,739 ) Net income $ 20,608 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 906,653 $ 349,480 $ 313,108 Average monthly total yield 2 1.96 % 2.66 % 1.44 % Average utilization 3 75.5 % 67.7 % 44.0 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.59 % 3.93 % 3.27 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 46,628 $ 26,012 $ 12,989 $ — $ 85,629 Rental related services 14,463 670 5,342 — 20,475 Rental operations 61,091 26,682 18,331 — 106,104 Sales 15,316 5,922 232 9,199 30,669 Other 355 475 70 — 900 Total revenues 76,762 33,079 18,633 9,199 137,673 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,737 11,750 4,096 — 21,583 Rental related services 10,362 517 4,015 — 14,894 Other 12,376 3,562 2,227 — 18,165 Total direct costs of rental operations 28,475 15,829 10,338 — 54,642 Costs of sales 10,845 3,049 228 5,677 19,799 Total costs of revenues 39,320 18,878 10,566 5,677 74,441 Gross Profit Rental 28,514 10,700 6,666 — 45,880 Rental related services 4,101 153 1,327 — 5,581 Rental operations 32,615 10,853 7,993 — 51,461 Sales 4,471 2,873 4 3,522 10,870 Other 356 475 70 — 901 Total gross profit 37,442 14,201 8,067 3,522 63,232 Selling and administrative expenses 16,857 5,875 6,353 1,455 30,540 Income from operations $ 20,585 $ 8,326 $ 1,714 $ 2,067 32,692 Interest expense (2,184 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 117 Provision for income taxes (8,076 ) Net income $ 22,549 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 822,743 $ 338,919 $ 314,780 Average monthly total yield 2 1.89 % 2.56 % 1.38 % Average utilization 3 77.7 % 63.9 % 44.3 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.43 % 4.00 % 3.10 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 99,895 $ 55,136 $ 25,637 $ — $ 180,668 Rental related services 30,258 1,450 10,649 — 42,357 Rental operations 130,153 56,586 36,286 — 223,025 Sales 22,404 9,906 1,201 9,356 42,867 Other 663 894 181 — 1,738 Total revenues 153,220 67,386 37,668 9,356 267,630 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 12,893 23,278 8,243 — 44,414 Rental related services 21,876 1,398 8,606 — 31,880 Other 28,776 9,252 4,957 — 42,985 Total direct costs of rental operations 63,545 33,928 21,806 — 119,279 Costs of sales 13,982 4,093 843 6,485 25,403 Total costs of revenues 77,527 38,021 22,649 6,485 144,682 Gross Profit Rental 58,227 22,605 12,437 — 93,269 Rental related services 8,380 54 2,043 — 10,477 Rental operations 66,607 22,659 14,480 — 103,746 Sales 8,423 5,812 358 2,871 17,464 Other 663 894 181 — 1,738 Total gross profit 75,693 29,365 15,019 2,871 122,948 Selling and administrative expenses 41,839 12,371 12,520 2,668 69,398 Income from operations $ 33,854 $ 16,994 $ 2,499 $ 203 53,550 Interest expense (4,040 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (57 ) Provision for income taxes (11,447 ) Net income $ 38,006 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 876,529 $ 342,526 $ 313,498 Average monthly total yield 2 1.90 % 2.68 % 1.36 % Average utilization 3 75.7 % 67.7 % 42.1 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.44 % 3.96 % 3.24 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 94,038 $ 53,548 $ 27,549 $ — $ 175,135 Rental related services 32,607 1,496 10,883 — 44,986 Rental operations 126,645 55,044 38,432 — 220,121 Sales 22,572 11,031 730 10,702 45,035 Other 743 1,067 160 — 1,970 Total revenues 149,960 67,142 39,322 10,702 267,126 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 11,406 23,582 8,233 — 43,221 Rental related services 23,712 1,163 8,282 — 33,157 Other 24,993 7,942 4,683 — 37,618 Total direct costs of rental operations 60,111 32,687 21,198 — 113,996 Costs of sales 15,548 5,497 548 6,649 28,242 Total costs of revenues 75,659 38,184 21,746 6,649 142,238 Gross Profit Rental 57,638 22,024 14,633 — 94,295 Rental related services 8,895 333 2,601 — 11,829 Rental operations 66,533 22,357 17,234 — 106,124 Sales 7,024 5,534 182 4,053 16,793 Other 744 1,067 160 — 1,971 Total gross profit 74,301 28,958 17,576 4,053 124,888 Selling and administrative expenses 34,275 12,236 13,177 2,806 62,494 Income from operations $ 40,026 $ 16,722 $ 4,399 $ 1,247 62,394 Interest expense (4,836 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (319 ) Provision for income taxes (14,531 ) Net income $ 42,708 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 819,212 $ 338,066 $ 314,823 Average monthly total yield 2 1.90 % 2.64 % 1.46 % Average utilization 3 78.2 % 64.7 % 45.9 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.45 % 4.08 % 3.18 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 20,608 $ 22,549 $ 38,006 $ 42,708 $ 97,282 $ 101,577 Provision for income taxes 6,739 8,076 11,447 14,531 26,976 34,571 Interest expense 2,257 2,184 4,040 4,836 7,991 10,921 Depreciation and amortization 27,099 23,801 50,559 47,663 97,539 94,052 EBITDA 56,703 56,610 104,052 109,738 229,788 241,121 Share-based compensation 1,820 1,501 3,597 3,224 5,922 6,370 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 58,523 $ 58,111 $ 107,649 $ 112,962 $ 235,710 $ 247,491 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 40 % 42 % 40 % 42 % 41 % 42 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 58,523 $ 58,111 $ 107,649 $ 112,962 $ 235,710 $ 247,491 Interest paid (2,362 ) (2,172 ) (3,987 ) (5,031 ) (8,006 ) (11,296 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (6,618 ) (1,790 ) (6,990 ) (2,153 ) (39,740 ) (13,508 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (7,076 ) (4,814 ) (11,870 ) (9,602 ) (21,597 ) (21,743 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 2 (117 ) 57 319 (340 ) 321 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 2 6 5 12 11 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,464 ) (106 ) (5,356 ) 2,159 (2,732 ) (4,149 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,291 ) (2,004 ) (9,385 ) (1,641 ) (3,937 ) 6,075 Accounts payable and other liabilities 30,785 5,858 20,400 (5,311 ) 28,940 (3,717 ) Deferred income 2,871 (1,128 ) 7,458 5,815 (7,346 ) (5,956 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,373 $ 51,840 $ 97,982 $ 97,522 $ 180,964 $ 193,529

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. 2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

