Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We drove 25% year-over-year revenue growth, with a 49% expansion in non-GAAP net income year-over-year. Strong revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in each of our market segments based on the strength of our market leading portfolio. We are excited to be in a new growth phase, with multiple growth vectors across our end markets."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We achieved record operating profit of 18.5% on a GAAP basis and 29.1% on a non-GAAP basis, while driving gross margin expansion of 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020. Year to date, we generated $71 million in cash flow from operations and repurchased $40 million of the Company's shares."

Selected Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 125,905 $ 115,716 $ 100,589 8.8% 25.2% Gross Margin % 61.3 % 61.0 % 60.2 % 30 bps 110 bps R&D Expense % 21.8 % 20.8 % 22.3 % 100 bps (50) bps SG&A Expense % 20.3 % 21.7 % 24.3 % (140) bps (400) bps Operating Expense $ 53,868 $ 49,937 $ 48,095 7.9% 12.0% Operating Income $ 23,316 $ 20,649 $ 12,482 12.9% 86.8% Net Income $ 21,838 $ 18,813 $ 10,629 16.1% 105.5% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $0.02 $ 0.08 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $0.02 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 125,905 $ 115,716 $ 100,589 8.8% 25.2% Gross Margin % 62.1 % 61.7 % 61.3 % 40 bps 80 bps R&D Expense % 18.4 % 18.3 % 20.0 % 10 bps (160) bps SG&A Expense % 14.6 % 15.4 % 16.5 % (80) bps (190) bps Operating Expense $ 41,528 $ 38,940 $ 36,640 6.6% 13.3% Operating Income $ 36,651 $ 32,419 $ 25,038 13.1% 46.4% Net Income $ 35,206 $ 30,693 $ 23,550 14.7% 49.5% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 $ 0.08

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue Growth:

Revenue increased 25% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 and 9% compared to Q1 2021. Profit Growth: Net income expanded 105% on a GAAP basis and 49% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020, with gross margin improving 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020.

Lattice Investor Day 2021: The Company highlighted its expanded product roadmap and provided an updated financial model, which included higher targets for gross margin and operating income.

Announced New Lattice Avant Platform, which will Double the Addressable Market: Lattice Avant will address mid-range FPGA applications, significantly expand Lattice's product capabilities and is targeted to launch in the second half of next year.

Launched Lattice Automate: Lattice Automate is the fourth installment in a portfolio of application-specific solution stacks. Automate simplifies and accelerates the implementation of applications like robotics, scalable multi-channel motor control with predictive maintenance, and real-time industrial networking.

Launched Lattice CertusPro-NX: CertusPro-NX is a new advanced general-purpose FPGA family and the fourth device family in the Nexus platform. Lattice CertusPro-NX, delivers best-in-class system bandwidth, industry-leading power efficiency, and support for new protocols and advanced standards for a wide range of markets and applications.

CertusPro-NX is a new advanced general-purpose FPGA family and the fourth device family in the Nexus platform. Lattice CertusPro-NX, delivers best-in-class system bandwidth, industry-leading power efficiency, and support for new protocols and advanced standards for a wide range of markets and applications. Lattice Sentry and Lattice SupplyGuard Win Security Awards: Lattice gained recognition for its leadership security portfolio with the Lattice Sentry solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard winning a 2021 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine and a 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award from Business Intelligence Group. Lattice Sentry also won a Cybersecurity Excellence Award from Cybersecurity Insiders.

Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $124 million and $132 million.

Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be 62% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the third quarter of 2021, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our belief that we are in a new growth phase for the Company; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, and Lattice’s quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. COVID-19 may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, restructuring plans and related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and the estimated tax effect of these items. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data.

These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, April 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 125,905 $ 115,716 $ 100,589 $ 241,621 $ 197,905 Cost of sales 48,721 45,130 40,012 93,851 79,766 Gross margin 77,184 70,586 60,577 147,770 118,139 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,454 24,066 22,458 51,520 44,151 Selling, general, and administrative 25,607 25,092 24,488 50,699 47,039 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 603 1,206 3,243 Restructuring 204 176 546 380 1,486 Total operating expenses 53,868 49,937 48,095 103,805 95,919 Income from operations 23,316 20,649 12,482 43,965 22,220 Interest expense (702 ) (718 ) (1,045 ) (1,420 ) (2,122 ) Other (expense) income, net (135 ) (162 ) 37 (297 ) (13 ) Income before income taxes 22,479 19,769 11,474 42,248 20,085 Income tax expense 641 956 845 1,597 1,289 Net income $ 21,838 $ 18,813 $ 10,629 $ 40,651 $ 18,796 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.14 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 136,388 136,401 134,857 136,394 134,555 Diluted 141,491 141,674 139,202 141,637 138,751

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 3, January 2, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,734 $ 182,332 Accounts receivable, net 71,219 64,581 Inventories, net 65,584 64,599 Other current assets 21,932 22,331 Total current assets 346,469 333,843 Property and equipment, net 37,475 39,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,430 22,178 Intangible assets, net 6,469 6,321 Goodwill 267,514 267,514 Deferred income taxes 565 577 Other long-term assets 8,630 9,968 $ 693,552 $ 680,067 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,480 $ 27,530 Accrued expenses 21,360 21,411 Accrued payroll obligations 15,578 18,028 Current portion of long-term debt 17,154 12,762 Total current liabilities 88,572 79,731 Long-term debt, net of current portion 149,352 157,934 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,457 18,906 Other long-term liabilities 35,856 39,069 Total liabilities 296,237 295,640 Stockholders' equity 397,315 384,427 $ 693,552 $ 680,067

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,651 $ 18,796 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 22,374 19,740 Depreciation and amortization 11,759 13,456 Other non-cash adjustments 3,383 3,124 Net changes in assets and liabilities (7,463 ) (18,252 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 70,704 36,864 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,413 ) (6,829 ) Other investing activities (6,377 ) (4,626 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,790 ) (11,455 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 50,000 Repayment of long-term debt (4,375 ) (26,250 ) Purchase of treasury stock (40,113 ) — Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (9,975 ) (2,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (54,463 ) 21,645 Effect of exchange rate change on cash (49 ) 40 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,402 47,094 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 182,332 118,081 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 187,734 $ 165,175 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 1,180 $ 2,193 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 1,805 $ 1,579

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 3, April 3, June 27, 2021 2021 2020 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 52 56 79 Inventory Days (DIO) 123 120 123 Revenue% (by Geography) Asia 77 % 76 % 74 % Americas 14 % 14 % 14 % Europe (incl. Africa) 9 % 10 % 12 % Revenue% (by End Market) Communications and Computing 42 % 43 % 46 % Industrial and Automotive 45 % 43 % 39 % Consumer 10 % 10 % 11 % Licensing and Services 3 % 4 % 4 % Revenue% (by Channel) Distribution 88 % 85 % 85 % Direct 12 % 15 % 15 %

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 3, April 3, June 27, 2021 2021 2020 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 77,184 $ 70,586 $ 60,577 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 995 773 1,101 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 78,179 $ 71,359 $ 61,678 Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 61.3 % 61.0 % 60.2 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 0.8 % 0.7 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 62.1 % 61.7 % 61.3 % Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 21.8 % 20.8 % 22.3 % Stock-based compensation - R&D (1) (3.4 )% (2.5 )% (2.3 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 18.4 % 18.3 % 20.0 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 20.3 % 21.7 % 24.3 % Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1) (5.7 )% (6.3 )% (7.8 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 14.6 % 15.4 % 16.5 % Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 53,868 $ 49,937 $ 48,095 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) (11,533 ) (10,218 ) (10,306 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (603 ) (603 ) (603 ) Restructuring charges (204 ) (176 ) (546 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 41,528 $ 38,940 $ 36,640 Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 23,316 $ 20,649 $ 12,482 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 995 773 1,101 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 11,533 10,218 10,306 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 603 Restructuring charges 204 176 546 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 36,651 $ 32,419 $ 25,038 Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 18.5 % 17.8 % 12.4 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 10.6 % 10.2 % 12.5 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 29.1 % 28.0 % 24.9 %

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 3, April 3, June 27, 2021 2021 2020 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 641 $ 956 $ 845 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (33 ) (110 ) (365 ) Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 608 $ 846 $ 480 Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 21,838 $ 18,813 $ 10,629 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 995 773 1,101 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 11,533 10,218 10,306 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 603 603 603 Restructuring charges 204 176 546 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) 33 110 365 Non-GAAP Net income $ 35,206 $ 30,693 $ 23,550 Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.08 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.09 0.09 Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.09 0.09 Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.17 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 136,388 136,401 134,857 Diluted 141,491 141,674 139,202

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”

