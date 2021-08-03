Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We drove 25% year-over-year revenue growth, with a 49% expansion in non-GAAP net income year-over-year. Strong revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in each of our market segments based on the strength of our market leading portfolio. We are excited to be in a new growth phase, with multiple growth vectors across our end markets."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We achieved record operating profit of 18.5% on a GAAP basis and 29.1% on a non-GAAP basis, while driving gross margin expansion of 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020. Year to date, we generated $71 million in cash flow from operations and repurchased $40 million of the Company's shares."

Selected Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)

 

 

Q2 2021

 

Q1 2021

 

Q2 2020

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

Revenue

 

$

125,905

 

 

$

115,716

 

 

$

100,589

 

 

8.8%

 

25.2%

Gross Margin %

 

 

61.3

%

 

 

61.0

%

 

 

60.2

%

 

30 bps

 

110 bps

R&D Expense %

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

22.3

%

 

100 bps

 

(50) bps

SG&A Expense %

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

(140) bps

 

(400) bps

Operating Expense

 

$

53,868

 

 

$

49,937

 

 

$

48,095

 

 

7.9%

 

12.0%

Operating Income

 

$

23,316

 

 

$

20,649

 

 

$

12,482

 

 

12.9%

 

86.8%

Net Income

 

$

21,838

 

 

$

18,813

 

 

$

10,629

 

 

16.1%

 

105.5%

Net Income per Share - Basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$0.02

 

$ 0.08

Net Income per Share - Diluted

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$0.02

 

$ 0.07

 

 

 

Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited)

 

 

Q2 2021

 

Q1 2021

 

Q2 2020

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

Revenue

 

$

125,905

 

 

$

115,716

 

 

$

100,589

 

 

8.8%

 

25.2%

Gross Margin %

 

 

62.1

%

 

 

61.7

%

 

 

61.3

%

 

40 bps

 

80 bps

R&D Expense %

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

20.0

%

 

10 bps

 

(160) bps

SG&A Expense %

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

(80) bps

 

(190) bps

Operating Expense

 

$

41,528

 

 

$

38,940

 

 

$

36,640

 

 

6.6%

 

13.3%

Operating Income

 

$

36,651

 

 

$

32,419

 

 

$

25,038

 

 

13.1%

 

46.4%

Net Income

 

$

35,206

 

 

$

30,693

 

 

$

23,550

 

 

14.7%

 

49.5%

Net Income per Share - Basic

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$ 0.03

 

$ 0.09

Net Income per Share - Diluted

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$ 0.03

 

$ 0.08

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 25% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 and 9% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Profit Growth: Net income expanded 105% on a GAAP basis and 49% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020, with gross margin improving 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020.
  • Lattice Investor Day 2021: The Company highlighted its expanded product roadmap and provided an updated financial model, which included higher targets for gross margin and operating income.
  • Announced New Lattice Avant Platform, which will Double the Addressable Market: Lattice Avant will address mid-range FPGA applications, significantly expand Lattice's product capabilities and is targeted to launch in the second half of next year.
  • Launched Lattice Automate: Lattice Automate is the fourth installment in a portfolio of application-specific solution stacks. Automate simplifies and accelerates the implementation of applications like robotics, scalable multi-channel motor control with predictive maintenance, and real-time industrial networking.
  • Launched Lattice CertusPro-NX: CertusPro-NX is a new advanced general-purpose FPGA family and the fourth device family in the Nexus platform. Lattice CertusPro-NX, delivers best-in-class system bandwidth, industry-leading power efficiency, and support for new protocols and advanced standards for a wide range of markets and applications.
  • Lattice Sentry and Lattice SupplyGuard Win Security Awards: Lattice gained recognition for its leadership security portfolio with the Lattice Sentry solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard winning a 2021 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine and a 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award from Business Intelligence Group. Lattice Sentry also won a Cybersecurity Excellence Award from Cybersecurity Insiders.

Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $124 million and $132 million.
  • Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be 62% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the third quarter of 2021, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2021, and business outlook on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 4897758. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company's financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our belief that we are in a new growth phase for the Company; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, and Lattice’s quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. COVID-19 may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, restructuring plans and related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and the estimated tax effect of these items. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data.

These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 3,

 

April 3,

 

June 27,

 

July 3,

 

June 27,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

$

125,905

 

 

$

115,716

 

 

$

100,589

 

 

$

241,621

 

 

$

197,905

 

Cost of sales

 

 

48,721

 

 

 

45,130

 

 

 

40,012

 

 

 

93,851

 

 

 

79,766

 

Gross margin

 

 

77,184

 

 

 

70,586

 

 

 

60,577

 

 

 

147,770

 

 

 

118,139

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

27,454

 

 

 

24,066

 

 

 

22,458

 

 

 

51,520

 

 

 

44,151

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

25,607

 

 

 

25,092

 

 

 

24,488

 

 

 

50,699

 

 

 

47,039

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

3,243

 

Restructuring

 

 

204

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

1,486

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

53,868

 

 

 

49,937

 

 

 

48,095

 

 

 

103,805

 

 

 

95,919

 

Income from operations

 

 

23,316

 

 

 

20,649

 

 

 

12,482

 

 

 

43,965

 

 

 

22,220

 

Interest expense

 

 

(702

)

 

 

(718

)

 

 

(1,045

)

 

 

(1,420

)

 

 

(2,122

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

(297

)

 

 

(13

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

22,479

 

 

 

19,769

 

 

 

11,474

 

 

 

42,248

 

 

 

20,085

 

Income tax expense

 

 

641

 

 

 

956

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

1,289

 

Net income

 

$

21,838

 

 

$

18,813

 

 

$

10,629

 

 

$

40,651

 

 

$

18,796

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.14

 

Diluted

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

136,388

 

 

 

136,401

 

 

 

134,857

 

 

 

136,394

 

 

 

134,555

 

Diluted

 

 

141,491

 

 

 

141,674

 

 

 

139,202

 

 

 

141,637

 

 

 

138,751

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

July 3,

 

January 2,

 

 

2021

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

187,734

 

 

$

182,332

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

71,219

 

 

 

64,581

 

Inventories, net

 

 

65,584

 

 

 

64,599

 

Other current assets

 

 

21,932

 

 

 

22,331

 

Total current assets

 

 

346,469

 

 

 

333,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

37,475

 

 

 

39,666

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

26,430

 

 

 

22,178

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

6,469

 

 

 

6,321

 

Goodwill

 

 

267,514

 

 

 

267,514

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

565

 

 

 

577

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

8,630

 

 

 

9,968

 

 

 

$

693,552

 

 

$

680,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

34,480

 

 

$

27,530

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

21,360

 

 

 

21,411

 

Accrued payroll obligations

 

 

15,578

 

 

 

18,028

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

17,154

 

 

 

12,762

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

88,572

 

 

 

79,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

149,352

 

 

 

157,934

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

22,457

 

 

 

18,906

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

35,856

 

 

 

39,069

 

Total liabilities

 

 

296,237

 

 

 

295,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

397,315

 

 

 

384,427

 

 

 

$

693,552

 

 

$

680,067

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 3,

 

June 27,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

40,651

 

 

$

18,796

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

22,374

 

 

 

19,740

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

11,759

 

 

 

13,456

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

3,383

 

 

 

3,124

 

Net changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

(7,463

)

 

 

(18,252

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

70,704

 

 

 

36,864

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(4,413

)

 

 

(6,829

)

Other investing activities

 

 

(6,377

)

 

 

(4,626

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(10,790

)

 

 

(11,455

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(4,375

)

 

 

(26,250

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(40,113

)

 

 

 

Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises

 

 

(9,975

)

 

 

(2,105

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(54,463

)

 

 

21,645

 

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

 

 

(49

)

 

 

40

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

5,402

 

 

 

47,094

 

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

 

 

182,332

 

 

 

118,081

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

 

$

187,734

 

 

$

165,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

1,180

 

 

$

2,193

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

1,805

 

 

$

1,579

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Supplemental Historical Financial Information

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 3,

 

April 3,

 

June 27,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

Balance Sheet Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO)

 

 

52

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

79

 

Inventory Days (DIO)

 

 

123

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue% (by Geography)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia

 

 

77

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

74

%

Americas

 

 

14

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

14

%

Europe (incl. Africa)

 

 

9

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue% (by End Market)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications and Computing

 

 

42

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

46

%

Industrial and Automotive

 

 

45

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

39

%

Consumer

 

 

10

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

11

%

Licensing and Services

 

 

3

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue% (by Channel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution

 

 

88

%

 

 

85

%

 

 

85

%

Direct

 

 

12

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

15

%

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 3,

 

April 3,

 

June 27,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

$

77,184

 

 

$

70,586

 

 

$

60,577

 

Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)

 

 

995

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

1,101

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

$

78,179

 

 

$

71,359

 

 

$

61,678

 

 

Gross Margin % Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross margin %

 

 

61.3

%

 

 

61.0

%

 

 

60.2

%

Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

1.1

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin %

 

 

62.1

%

 

 

61.7

%

 

 

61.3

%

 

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP R&D Expense %

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

20.8

%

 

 

22.3

%

Stock-based compensation - R&D (1)

 

 

(3.4

)%

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

(2.3

)%

Non-GAAP R&D Expense %

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

20.0

%

 

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A Expense %

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

24.3

%

Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1)

 

 

(5.7

)%

 

 

(6.3

)%

 

 

(7.8

)%

Non-GAAP SG&A Expense %

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

Operating Expenses Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

53,868

 

 

$

49,937

 

 

$

48,095

 

Stock-based compensation - operations (1)

 

 

(11,533

)

 

 

(10,218

)

 

 

(10,306

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(603

)

 

 

(603

)

 

 

(603

)

Restructuring charges

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(546

)

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

41,528

 

 

$

38,940

 

 

$

36,640

 

 

Income from Operations Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income from operations

 

$

23,316

 

 

$

20,649

 

 

$

12,482

 

Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)

 

 

995

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

1,101

 

Stock-based compensation - operations (1)

 

 

11,533

 

 

 

10,218

 

 

 

10,306

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

204

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

546

 

Non-GAAP Income from operations

 

$

36,651

 

 

$

32,419

 

 

$

25,038

 

 

Income from Operations % Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income from operations %

 

18.5

%

 

17.8

%

12.4

%

Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments

 

10.6

%

10.2

%

12.5

%

Non-GAAP Income from operations %

 

29.1

%

28.0

%

24.9

%

(1)

 

The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 3,

 

April 3,

 

June 27,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income tax expense (benefit)

 

$

641

 

 

$

956

 

 

$

845

 

Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(365

)

Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit)

 

$

608

 

 

$

846

 

 

$

480

 

 

Net Income Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income

 

$

21,838

 

 

$

18,813

 

 

$

10,629

 

Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)

 

 

995

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

1,101

 

Stock-based compensation - operations (1)

 

 

11,533

 

 

 

10,218

 

 

 

10,306

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

603

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

204

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

546

 

Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2)

 

 

33

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

365

 

Non-GAAP Net income

 

$

35,206

 

 

$

30,693

 

 

$

23,550

 

 

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income per share - basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.08

 

Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.09

 

Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income per share - diluted

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.08

 

Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.09

 

Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

136,388

 

 

 

136,401

 

 

 

134,857

 

Diluted

 

 

141,491

 

 

 

141,674

 

 

 

139,202

 

(1)

 

The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.

(2)

 

We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”

 

