Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended July 3, 2021.
Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We drove 25% year-over-year revenue growth, with a 49% expansion in non-GAAP net income year-over-year. Strong revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in each of our market segments based on the strength of our market leading portfolio. We are excited to be in a new growth phase, with multiple growth vectors across our end markets."
Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "We achieved record operating profit of 18.5% on a GAAP basis and 29.1% on a non-GAAP basis, while driving gross margin expansion of 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020. Year to date, we generated $71 million in cash flow from operations and repurchased $40 million of the Company's shares."
Selected Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)
|
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q/Q
|
|
Y/Y
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
125,905
|
|
|
$
|
115,716
|
|
|
$
|
100,589
|
|
|
8.8%
|
|
25.2%
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
|
|
61.0
|
%
|
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
|
30 bps
|
|
110 bps
|
R&D Expense %
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
100 bps
|
|
(50) bps
|
SG&A Expense %
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
(140) bps
|
|
(400) bps
|
Operating Expense
|
|
$
|
53,868
|
|
|
$
|
49,937
|
|
|
$
|
48,095
|
|
|
7.9%
|
|
12.0%
|
Operating Income
|
|
$
|
23,316
|
|
|
$
|
20,649
|
|
|
$
|
12,482
|
|
|
12.9%
|
|
86.8%
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
21,838
|
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
|
$
|
10,629
|
|
|
16.1%
|
|
105.5%
|
Net Income per Share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$0.02
|
|
$ 0.08
|
Net Income per Share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$0.02
|
|
$ 0.07
|
|
|
Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited)
|
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q/Q
|
|
Y/Y
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
125,905
|
|
|
$
|
115,716
|
|
|
$
|
100,589
|
|
|
8.8%
|
|
25.2%
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
|
62.1
|
%
|
|
|
61.7
|
%
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
|
40 bps
|
|
80 bps
|
R&D Expense %
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
10 bps
|
|
(160) bps
|
SG&A Expense %
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
(80) bps
|
|
(190) bps
|
Operating Expense
|
|
$
|
41,528
|
|
|
$
|
38,940
|
|
|
$
|
36,640
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
13.3%
|
Operating Income
|
|
$
|
36,651
|
|
|
$
|
32,419
|
|
|
$
|
25,038
|
|
|
13.1%
|
|
46.4%
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
35,206
|
|
|
$
|
30,693
|
|
|
$
|
23,550
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
49.5%
|
Net Income per Share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Net Income per Share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ 0.08
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 25% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 and 9% compared to Q1 2021.
- Profit Growth: Net income expanded 105% on a GAAP basis and 49% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020, with gross margin improving 110 basis points on a GAAP basis and 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2020.
- Lattice Investor Day 2021: The Company highlighted its expanded product roadmap and provided an updated financial model, which included higher targets for gross margin and operating income.
- Announced New Lattice Avant Platform, which will Double the Addressable Market: Lattice Avant will address mid-range FPGA applications, significantly expand Lattice's product capabilities and is targeted to launch in the second half of next year.
- Launched Lattice Automate: Lattice Automate is the fourth installment in a portfolio of application-specific solution stacks. Automate simplifies and accelerates the implementation of applications like robotics, scalable multi-channel motor control with predictive maintenance, and real-time industrial networking.
- Launched Lattice CertusPro-NX: CertusPro-NX is a new advanced general-purpose FPGA family and the fourth device family in the Nexus platform. Lattice CertusPro-NX, delivers best-in-class system bandwidth, industry-leading power efficiency, and support for new protocols and advanced standards for a wide range of markets and applications.
- Lattice Sentry and Lattice SupplyGuard Win Security Awards: Lattice gained recognition for its leadership security portfolio with the Lattice Sentry solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard winning a 2021 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine and a 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award from Business Intelligence Group. Lattice Sentry also won a Cybersecurity Excellence Award from Cybersecurity Insiders.
Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021:
- Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $124 million and $132 million.
- Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be 62% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million on a non-GAAP basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the third quarter of 2021, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.
Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:
Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2021, and business outlook on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 4897758. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company's financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements Notice:
The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our belief that we are in a new growth phase for the Company; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook - Third Quarter of 2021.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, and Lattice’s quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. COVID-19 may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, restructuring plans and related charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and the estimated tax effect of these items. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.
The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data.
These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.
About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
April 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
July 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
125,905
|
|
|
$
|
115,716
|
|
|
$
|
100,589
|
|
|
$
|
241,621
|
|
|
$
|
197,905
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
48,721
|
|
|
|
45,130
|
|
|
|
40,012
|
|
|
|
93,851
|
|
|
|
79,766
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
77,184
|
|
|
|
70,586
|
|
|
|
60,577
|
|
|
|
147,770
|
|
|
|
118,139
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
27,454
|
|
|
|
24,066
|
|
|
|
22,458
|
|
|
|
51,520
|
|
|
|
44,151
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
25,607
|
|
|
|
25,092
|
|
|
|
24,488
|
|
|
|
50,699
|
|
|
|
47,039
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
1,486
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
53,868
|
|
|
|
49,937
|
|
|
|
48,095
|
|
|
|
103,805
|
|
|
|
95,919
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
23,316
|
|
|
|
20,649
|
|
|
|
12,482
|
|
|
|
43,965
|
|
|
|
22,220
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
(718
|
)
|
|
|
(1,045
|
)
|
|
|
(1,420
|
)
|
|
|
(2,122
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
|
(162
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
22,479
|
|
|
|
19,769
|
|
|
|
11,474
|
|
|
|
42,248
|
|
|
|
20,085
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
|
1,289
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
21,838
|
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
|
$
|
10,629
|
|
|
$
|
40,651
|
|
|
$
|
18,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
136,388
|
|
|
|
136,401
|
|
|
|
134,857
|
|
|
|
136,394
|
|
|
|
134,555
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
141,491
|
|
|
|
141,674
|
|
|
|
139,202
|
|
|
|
141,637
|
|
|
|
138,751
|
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
January 2,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
187,734
|
|
|
$
|
182,332
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
71,219
|
|
|
|
64,581
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
65,584
|
|
|
|
64,599
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
21,932
|
|
|
|
22,331
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
346,469
|
|
|
|
333,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
37,475
|
|
|
|
39,666
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
26,430
|
|
|
|
22,178
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
6,469
|
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
267,514
|
|
|
|
267,514
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
577
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
8,630
|
|
|
|
9,968
|
|
|
|
$
|
693,552
|
|
|
$
|
680,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
34,480
|
|
|
$
|
27,530
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
21,360
|
|
|
|
21,411
|
|
Accrued payroll obligations
|
|
|
15,578
|
|
|
|
18,028
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
17,154
|
|
|
|
12,762
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
88,572
|
|
|
|
79,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
149,352
|
|
|
|
157,934
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
22,457
|
|
|
|
18,906
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
35,856
|
|
|
|
39,069
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
296,237
|
|
|
|
295,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
397,315
|
|
|
|
384,427
|
|
|
|
$
|
693,552
|
|
|
$
|
680,067
|
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
40,651
|
|
|
$
|
18,796
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
22,374
|
|
|
|
19,740
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
11,759
|
|
|
|
13,456
|
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(7,463
|
)
|
|
|
(18,252
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
70,704
|
|
|
|
36,864
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(4,413
|
)
|
|
|
(6,829
|
)
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
(6,377
|
)
|
|
|
(4,626
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(10,790
|
)
|
|
|
(11,455
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(4,375
|
)
|
|
|
(26,250
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
(40,113
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises
|
|
|
(9,975
|
)
|
|
|
(2,105
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(54,463
|
)
|
|
|
21,645
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
40
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
5,402
|
|
|
|
47,094
|
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
182,332
|
|
|
|
118,081
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
187,734
|
|
|
$
|
165,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
1,180
|
|
|
$
|
2,193
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
|
$
|
1,805
|
|
|
$
|
1,579
|
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Supplemental Historical Financial Information
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
April 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Balance Sheet Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO)
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Inventory Days (DIO)
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue% (by Geography)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
Americas
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Europe (incl. Africa)
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue% (by End Market)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communications and Computing
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
Industrial and Automotive
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Licensing and Services
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue% (by Channel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
|
|
85
|
%
|
|
|
85
|
%
|
Direct
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
15
|%
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
April 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross margin
|
|
$
|
77,184
|
|
|
$
|
70,586
|
|
|
$
|
60,577
|
|
Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
|
$
|
78,179
|
|
|
$
|
71,359
|
|
|
$
|
61,678
|
|
Gross Margin % Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross margin %
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
|
|
61.0
|
%
|
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Gross margin %
|
|
|
62.1
|
%
|
|
|
61.7
|
%
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP R&D Expense %
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation - R&D (1)
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP R&D Expense %
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP SG&A Expense %
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1)
|
|
|
(5.7
|
)%
|
|
|
(6.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP SG&A Expense %
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
Operating Expenses Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating expenses
|
|
$
|
53,868
|
|
|
$
|
49,937
|
|
|
$
|
48,095
|
|
Stock-based compensation - operations (1)
|
|
|
(11,533
|
)
|
|
|
(10,218
|
)
|
|
|
(10,306
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
(603
|
)
|
|
|
(603
|
)
|
|
|
(603
|
)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
|
(546
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|
|
$
|
41,528
|
|
|
$
|
38,940
|
|
|
$
|
36,640
|
|
Income from Operations Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Income from operations
|
|
$
|
23,316
|
|
|
$
|
20,649
|
|
|
$
|
12,482
|
|
Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
Stock-based compensation - operations (1)
|
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
|
10,218
|
|
|
|
10,306
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
Non-GAAP Income from operations
|
|
$
|
36,651
|
|
|
$
|
32,419
|
|
|
$
|
25,038
|
|
Income from Operations % Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Income from operations %
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
10.2
|
%
|
12.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Income from operations %
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
28.0
|
%
|
24.9
|
%
|
(1)
|
|
The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
April 3,
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
$
|
641
|
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
|
$
|
845
|
|
Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
(365
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
$
|
608
|
|
|
$
|
846
|
|
|
$
|
480
|
|
Net Income Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net income
|
|
$
|
21,838
|
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
|
$
|
10,629
|
|
Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1)
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
Stock-based compensation - operations (1)
|
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
|
10,218
|
|
|
|
10,306
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income
|
|
$
|
35,206
|
|
|
$
|
30,693
|
|
|
$
|
23,550
|
|
Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net income per share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
136,388
|
|
|
|
136,401
|
|
|
|
134,857
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
141,491
|
|
|
|
141,674
|
|
|
|
139,202
|
|
(1)
|
|
The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.
|
(2)
|
|
We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”
