GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Results

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
 
U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues

$

75,624

$

57,559

Operating income

 

24,849

 

18,763

Net income

 

17,101

 

11,290

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.64

$

0.42

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

26,869

 

26,656

Shares outstanding

 

27,204

 

27,630

  Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions)

$

34,625

$

29,356

AUM - average (in millions)

 

34,603

 

29,135

Giving Back to Society – (Y)our “S” in ESG

GAMCO contributed $5.4 million in April 2021 to over sixty 501(c)(3) institutions based on the February 28, 2021 record date for the 2021 shareholder designated charitable contribution (“SDCC”) of $0.25 per share. Eligible shareholders chose the recipient of corporate contributions based on their ownership interest. Since the inception of GAMCO’s SDCC program in 2013, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of close to $37 million to more than 280 charitable organizations. When combined with our other charitable donations, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

This charitable program underscores our giving back to society as part of our commitment to managing socially responsible portfolios since 1987, which has evolved to include integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors.

Revenues

  • Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $75.6 million compared with $57.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Investment advisory fees were $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $51.5 million in the year ago quarter:

    • Gabelli Funds’ revenues were $48.4 million compared to $35.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

    • Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $18.6 million compared to $14.5 million in last year’s second quarter.

    • SICAV revenues were $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million in the year ago quarter.
  • Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $6.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 and $6.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

For the second quarter of 2021, operating income was $24.8 million versus $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment gains were $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus gains of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $0.6 million in the second quarters of 2021 and 2020.

Income Taxes

GAMCO’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 37.4% versus 39.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Business Highlights

  • On April 15th, the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE: GUT) completed an oversubscribed rights offering raising approximately $43 million.
  • On May 14th, we hosted our 36th GAMCO Investor Client Symposium with over 500 clients and prospects attending on a virtual basis.
  • On June 3rd, more than a dozen media and entertainment companies participated in our 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium.
  • On June 15th, the Company paid a $2.00 dividend in the form of a Subordinated Note totaling $52.2 million to holders of record on June 1, 2021.
  • The Company opened a relationship center in Charleston, SC with Christina Bronec, Senior Vice President.
  • On July 20th, the Company held a special meeting where shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
  • On July 21st, the Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) completed an oversubscribed rights offering raising approximately $144 million.
  • On July 21st, the Company filed a shelf registration statement to register up to $500 million of securities, including common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights, and convertible securities.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $152 million and $52 million of debt maturing on June 15, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, in addition to the $2.00 per share special dividend, GAMCO paid a regular dividend of $0.02 per share. The Company purchased 157,884 shares for $3.5 million at an average price of $22.29 per share.

On August 3, 2021, GAMCO’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on September 28, 2021 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 14, 2021.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 16 closed-end funds, 2 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value, Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

 
Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 2nd Quarter 2021 (in millions)
Fund
Market distributions,

March 31,

 

Client

 

Client

 

appreciation/

 

net of

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

Inflows

 

Outflows

 

(depreciation)

 

reinvestments

 

2021

 

2020

Equities:
Mutual Funds

$

9,825

$

249

$

(403

)

$

539

$

(4

)

$

10,206

$

8,651

Closed-end Funds

 

8,100

 

-

 

38

 

 

483

 

(122

)

 

8,499

 

6,859

Institutional & PWM (a)

 

13,145

 

137

 

(360

)

 

668

 

-

 

 

13,590

 

10,455

SICAV

 

582

 

102

 

(37

)

 

18

 

-

 

 

665

 

451

Total Equities

 

31,652

 

488

 

(762

)

 

1,708

 

(126

)

 

32,960

 

26,416

 
100% U.S. Treasury Fund

 

1,725

 

640

 

(732

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

1,633

 

2,921

Institutional & PWM Fixed Income

 

32

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

32

 

19

Total Treasuries & Fixed Income

 

1,757

 

640

 

(732

)

 

-

 

-

 

 

1,665

 

2,940

Total Assets Under Management

$

33,409

$

1,128

$

(1,494

)

$

1,708

$

(126

)

$

34,625

$

29,356

 
(a) Includes $180, $154, and $252 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
 
Table II
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30 June 30

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Investment advisory and incentive fees

$

68,885

 

$

51,470

 

$

130,355

 

$

113,743

 

Distribution fees and other income

 

6,739

 

 

6,089

 

 

13,197

 

 

13,383

 

Total revenues

 

75,624

 

 

57,559

 

 

143,552

 

 

127,126

 

 
Compensation costs (a)

 

31,298

 

 

25,516

 

 

61,980

 

 

54,766

 

Management fee expense

 

3,035

 

 

2,060

 

 

5,552

 

 

3,725

 

Distribution costs

 

7,771

 

 

6,634

 

 

14,742

 

 

14,264

 

Other operating expenses

 

8,671

 

 

4,586

 

 

13,975

 

 

10,288

 

Total expenses

 

50,775

 

 

38,796

 

 

96,249

 

 

83,043

 

 
Operating income

 

24,849

 

 

18,763

 

 

47,303

 

 

44,083

 

 
Investment gain/(loss)

 

3,088

 

 

424

 

 

3,953

 

 

(9,269

)

Interest expense

 

(625

)

 

(647

)

 

(1,287

)

 

(1,294

)

Non-operating gain/(loss)

 

2,463

 

 

(223

)

 

2,666

 

 

(10,563

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

27,312

 

 

18,540

 

 

49,969

 

 

33,520

 

Provision for income taxes

 

10,211

 

 

7,250

 

 

16,918

 

 

10,985

 

Net income

$

17,101

 

$

11,290

 

$

33,051

 

$

22,535

 

 
Net income:
Basic

$

0.65

 

$

0.42

 

$

1.25

 

$

0.85

 

Diluted

$

0.64

 

$

0.42

 

$

1.24

 

$

0.84

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

26,316

 

 

26,629

 

 

26,354

 

 

26,658

 

Diluted

 

26,869

 

 

26,656

 

 

26,632

 

 

26,713

 

 
Actual shares outstanding (b)

 

27,204

 

 

27,630

 

 

27,204

 

 

27,630

 

(a)

For the year ended June 30, 2020, compensation costs were reduced by $1,409 due to indexing of deferred compensation to the GBL stock price.

(b)

Includes 967 and 1,031 RSA shares at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 
Table III
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills

$

118,194

$

98,313

$

108,080

Investments in securities

 

33,743

 

25,845

 

20,669

Receivable from brokers

 

5,615

 

5,833

 

4,677

Other receivables

 

28,626

 

34,054

 

22,501

Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable

 

8,616

 

9,462

 

9,032

Other assets

 

12,334

 

11,895

 

9,353

Total assets

$

207,128

$

185,402

$

174,312

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Payable to brokers

$

12

$

1

$

-

Securities sold, not yet purchased

 

-

 

799

 

-

Income taxes payable

 

1,917

 

3,910

 

4,740

Compensation payable

 

44,980

 

21,543

 

30,947

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

46,895

 

48,023

 

37,978

Sub-total

 

93,804

 

74,276

 

73,665

5.875% Senior Notes (due June 1, 2021)

 

-

 

24,215

 

24,203

Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023)

 

52,178

 

-

 

-

Total liabilities

 

145,982

 

98,491

 

97,868

 
Stockholders' equity (a)

 

61,146

 

86,911

 

76,444

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

207,128

$

185,402

$

174,312

 
(a) Shares outstanding of 27,204, 27,503, and 27,630, respectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com.

