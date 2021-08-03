checkAd

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $57.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which compares to $52.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $26.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $58.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, which compares to $53.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $29.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, “We delivered strong operating performance, significant growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and record financial results in the second quarter. Our credit performance continued to trend in a favorable direction, and we remain optimistic about the broad strength of the economic recovery and resiliency of the housing market. We believe we are well positioned to continue to win with customers, drive disciplined growth in our insurance in-force, deliver strong returns and consistently compound book value going forward.”

Selected second quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $136.6 billion, up 10% from $123.8 billion in the first quarter and 38% compared to $98.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020

  • Net premiums earned were $110.9 million, up 5% compared to $105.9 million in the first quarter and 12% compared to $98.9 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $34.7 million, including $1.6 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $34.1 million in the first quarter and $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter and $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2020

  • Shareholders' equity was $1.5 billion at quarter end, equal to $17.03 per share, up 6% compared to $16.13 per share in the first quarter and 15% compared to $14.82 per share in the second quarter of 2020

  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 16.2% and annualized adjusted return on equity was 16.4%

  • At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $1.9 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1)
  6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Q/Q Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 136.6   $ 123.8   $ 98.9   10 % 38 %
New Insurance Written - NIW          
Monthly premium 19.4   23.8   11.9   (18 )% 63 %
Single premium 3.3   2.6   1.2   26 % 169 %
Total (2) 22.8   26.4   13.1   (14 )% 73 %
               
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts)                          
Net Premiums Earned $ 110.9   $ 105.9   $ 98.9   5 % 12 %
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 4.6   5.0   34.3   (6 )% (86 )%
Underwriting and Operating Expenses 34.7   34.1   30.4   2 % 14 %
Net Income 57.5   52.9   26.8   9 % 114 %
Adjusted Net Income 58.1   53.4   29.7   9 % 96 %
Cash and Investments 2,062   1,947   1,855   6 % 11 %
Shareholders' Equity 1,460   1,380   1,257   6 % 16 %
Book Value per Share 17.03   16.13   14.82   6 % 15 %
Loss Ratio 4.2 % 4.7 % 34.7 %    
Expense Ratio 31.3 % 32.2 % 30.7 %    
                 

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, August 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 internationally, and using Conference ID: 5182409 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 110,888     $ 98,944     $ 216,767     $ 197,661  
Net investment income 9,382     7,070     18,196     15,174  
Net realized investment gains 12     711     12     639  
Other revenues 483     1,223     984     2,123  
Total revenues 120,765     107,948     235,959     215,597  
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640     34,334     9,602     40,031  
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725     30,370     68,790     62,647  
Service expenses 481     1,090     1,072     1,824  
Interest expense 7,922     5,941     15,837     8,685  
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 )   1,236     (453 )   (4,723 )
Total expenses 47,110     72,971     94,848     108,464  
               
Income before income taxes 73,655     34,977     141,111     107,133  
Income tax expense 16,133     8,129     30,697     22,014  
Net income $ 57,522     $ 26,848     $ 110,414     $ 85,119  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.67     $ 0.36     $ 1.29     $ 1.20  
Diluted $ 0.65     $ 0.36     $ 1.27     $ 1.11  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic 85,647     73,617     85,483     71,090  
Diluted 86,819     74,174     86,729     72,407  
               
Loss ratio (1) 4.2 %   34.7 %   4.4 %   20.3 %
Expense ratio (2) 31.3 %   30.7 %   31.7 %   31.7 %
Combined ratio (3) 35.5 %   65.4 %   36.2 %   51.9 %
               
Net income $ 57,522     $ 26,848     $ 110,414     $ 85,119  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax expense (benefit) of $4,995 and $8,978 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and $(7,003) and $5,162 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 18,790     33,773     (26,343 )   19,418  
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $3 and $149 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and $3 and ($258) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (10 )   (562 )   (10 )   969  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 18,780     33,211     (26,353 )   20,387  
Comprehensive income $ 76,302     $ 60,059     $ 84,061     $ 105,506  
                               

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding

Consolidated balance sheets June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,954,187 and $1,730,835 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 1,994,280     $ 1,804,286  
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $4,159 and $5,555 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 68,080     126,937  
Premiums receivable 55,939     49,779  
Accrued investment income 11,148     9,862  
Prepaid expenses 4,095     3,292  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 62,137     62,225  
Software and equipment, net 31,443     29,665  
Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634     3,634  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,831     6,190  
Reinsurance recoverable 19,726     17,608  
Other assets 51,565     53,188  
Total assets $ 2,305,878     $ 2,166,666  
       
Liabilities      
Debt $ 393,949     $ 393,301  
Unearned premiums 142,148     118,817  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 56,803     61,716  
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 101,235     90,567  
Reinsurance funds withheld 6,904     8,653  
Warrant liability, at fair value 3,385     4,409  
Deferred tax liability, net 136,273     112,586  
Other liabilities 5,276     7,026  
Total liabilities 845,973     797,075  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 85,703,487 and 85,163,039 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 857     852  
Additional paid-in capital 944,121     937,872  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 27,503     53,856  
Retained earnings 487,424     377,011  
Total shareholders' equity 1,459,905     1,369,591  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,305,878     $ 2,166,666  
               


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations        
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  6/30/2021   3/31/2021   6/30/2020   6/30/2021   6/30/2020
As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)        
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 110,888       $ 105,879     $ 98,944       $ 216,767       $ 197,661    
Net investment income 9,382       8,814     7,070       18,196       15,174    
Net realized investment gains 12           711       12       639    
Other revenues 483       501     1,223       984       2,123    
Total revenues 120,765       115,194     107,948       235,959       215,597    
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640       4,962     34,334       9,602       40,031    
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725       34,065     30,370       68,790       62,647    
Service expenses 481       591     1,090       1,072       1,824    
Interest expense 7,922       7,915     5,941       15,837       8,685    
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 )     205     1,236       (453 )     (4,723 )  
Total expenses 47,110       47,738     72,971       94,848       108,464    
                   
Income before income taxes 73,655       67,456     34,977       141,111       107,133    
Income tax expense 16,133       14,565     8,129       30,697   (6)   22,014    
Net income $ 57,522       $ 52,891     $ 26,848       $ 110,414   (6)   $ 85,119    
                   
Adjustments:                  
Net realized investment (gains) (12 )         (711 )     (12 )     (639 )  
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 )     205     1,236       (453 )     (4,723 )  
Capital markets transaction costs 1,615       378     2,790       1,993       3,264    
Adjusted income before taxes 74,600       68,039     38,292       142,639       105,035    
                   
Income tax expense on adjustments 337       79     437       416       551    
Adjusted net income $ 58,130       $ 53,395     $ 29,726       $ 111,526       $ 82,470    
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,819       86,487     74,174       86,729       72,407    
                   
Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.65       $ 0.61     $ 0.36       $ 1.27       $ 1.11    
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.67       $ 0.62     $ 0.40       $ 1.29       $ 1.14    
                   
Return-on-equity 16.2   %   15.4 %   9.6   %   15.6   %   15.6   %
Adjusted return-on-equity 16.4   %   15.5 %   10.7   %   15.8   %   15.1   %
                   
Expense ratio (2) 31.3   %   32.2 %   30.7   %   31.7   %   31.7   %
Adjusted expense ratio (3) 29.9   %   31.8 %   30.5   %   30.8   %   31.4   %
                   
Combined ratio (4) 35.5   %   36.9 %   65.4   %   36.2   %   51.9   %
Adjusted combined ratio (5) 34.0   %   36.5 %   65.2   %   35.2   %   51.6   %
                                     

(1) Diluted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(6) May not foot by summing up the quarterly results due to rounding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2021   2020
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 110,888       $ 105,879     $ 100,709     $ 98,802       $ 98,944     $ 98,717    
Net investment income 9,382       8,814     8,386     8,337       7,070     8,104    
Net realized investment gains (losses) 12           295     (4 )     711     (72 )  
Other revenues 483       501     513     648       1,223     900    
Total revenues 120,765       115,194     109,903     107,783       107,948     107,649    
Expenses                      
Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,640       4,962     3,549     15,667       34,334     5,697    
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,725       34,065     34,994     33,969       30,370     32,277    
Service expenses 481       591     459     557       1,090     734    
Interest expense 7,922       7,915     7,906     7,796       5,941     2,744    
(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (658 )     205     1,379     437       1,236     (5,959 )  
Total expenses 47,110       47,738     48,287     58,426       72,971     35,493    
                       
Income before income taxes 73,655       67,456     61,616     49,357       34,977     72,156    
Income tax expense 16,133       14,565     13,348     11,178       8,129     13,885    
Net income $ 57,522       $ 52,891     $ 48,268     $ 38,179       $ 26,848     $ 58,271    
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic $ 0.67       $ 0.62     $ 0.57     $ 0.45       $ 0.36     $ 0.85    
Diluted $ 0.65       $ 0.61     $ 0.56     $ 0.45       $ 0.36     $ 0.74    
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic 85,647       85,317     84,956     84,805       73,617     68,563    
Diluted 86,819       86,487     86,250     85,599       74,174     70,401    
                       
Other data                      
Loss Ratio(1) 4.2   %   4.7 %   3.5 %   15.9   %   34.7 %   5.8   %
Expense Ratio(2) 31.3   %   32.2 %   34.7 %   34.4   %   30.7 %   32.7   %
Combined ratio (3) 35.5   %   36.9 %   38.3 %   50.2   %   65.4 %   38.5   %
                                         

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written $ 22,751     $ 26,397     $ 19,782     $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 11,297  
New risk written 5,650     6,531     4,868     4,577     3,260     2,897  
Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 136,598     123,777     111,252     104,494     98,905     98,494  
Risk in force (1) 34,366     31,206     28,164     26,568     25,238     25,192  
Policies in force (count) (1) 471,794     436,652     399,429     381,899     372,934     376,852  
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 290     $ 283     $ 279     $ 274     $ 265     $ 261  
Coverage percentage (2) 25.2 %   25.2 %   25.3 %   25.4 %   25.5 %   25.6 %
Loans in default (count) (1) 8,764     11,090     12,209     13,765     10,816     1,449  
Default rate (1) 1.86 %   2.54 %   3.06 %   3.60 %   2.90 %   0.38 %
Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 625     $ 785     $ 874     $ 1,008     $ 799     $ 84  
Net premium yield (3) 0.34 %   0.36 %   0.37 %   0.39 %   0.40 %   0.41 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 7.0     $ 9.9     $ 11.7     $ 12.6     $ 15.5     $ 8.6  
Annual persistency (4) 53.9 %   51.9 %   55.9 %   60.0 %   64.1 %   71.7 %
Quarterly run-off (5) 8.0 %   12.5 %   12.5 %   13.1 %   12.9 %   8.0 %
                                   

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.
(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 19,422     $ 23,764     $ 17,789     $ 16,516     $ 11,885     $ 10,461  
Single 3,329     2,633     1,993     1,983     1,239     836  
Primary $ 22,751     $ 26,397     $ 19,782     $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 11,297  


Primary and pool IIF As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 117,629     $ 106,920     $ 95,336     $ 88,584     $ 82,848     $ 81,347  
Single 18,969     16,857     15,916     15,910     16,057     17,147  
Primary 136,598     123,777     111,252     104,494     98,905     98,494  
                       
Pool 1,460     1,642     1,855     2,115     2,340     2,487  
Total $ 138,058     $ 125,419     $ 113,107     $ 106,609     $ 101,245     $ 100,981  
                                               

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction and 2021 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-1 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction and 2021 -1 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                      
Ceded risk-in-force $ 7,113,707     $ 6,330,409     $ 5,543,969     $ 5,159,061     $ 4,563,676     $ 4,843,715  
Ceded premiums earned (27,537 )   (25,747 )   (24,161 )   (24,517 )   (23,210 )   (23,011 )
Ceded claims and claim expenses 1,194     1,180     601     3,200     8,669     1,532  
Ceding commission earned 5,961     5,162     4,787     4,798     4,428     4,513  
Profit commission 14,391     13,380     13,184     11,034     5,271     12,413  
                       
The ILN Transactions                      
Ceded premiums $ (10,169 )   $ (9,397 )   $ (9,422 )   $ (6,268 )   $ (3,267 )   $ (3,872 )
                                               


Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  ($ In Millions)
>= 760 $ 11,390     $ 12,914     $ 8,052     $ 24,304   $ 14,342  
740-759 4,246     5,312     1,866     9,558   3,481  
720-739 3,152     3,963     1,607     7,115   3,186  
700-719 1,798     2,358     959     4,156   1,997  
680-699 1,292     1,360     514     2,652   1,079  
<=679 873     490     126     1,363   336  
Total $ 22,751     $ 26,397     $ 13,124     $ 49,148   $ 24,421  
Weighted average FICO 754     755       762     755   760  
                         


Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 2,177     $ 2,451     $ 547     $ 4,628   $ 1,268  
90.01% to 95.00% 9,941     11,051     5,385     20,992   10,394  
85.01% to 90.00% 6,262     7,848     5,067     14,110   9,149  
85.00% and below 4,371     5,047     2,125     9,418   3,610  
Total $ 22,751     $ 26,397     $ 13,124     $ 49,148   $ 24,421  
Weighted average LTV 91.3 %   91.0 %   90.7 %   91.1 % 91.0 %
                           


Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 18,911     $ 17,909     $ 7,776     $ 36,820   $ 15,767  
Refinance 3,840     8,488     5,348     12,328   8,654  
Total $ 22,751     $ 26,397     $ 13,124     $ 49,148   $ 24,421  
                                     

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2021.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2021
  IIF   RIF
  (In Millions)
June 30, 2021 $ 48,314     $ 11,986  
2020 51,100     12,792  
2019 17,279     4,527  
2018 6,745     1,719  
2017 5,687     1,424  
2016 and before 7,473     1,918  
Total $ 136,598     $ 34,366  
               

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 70,583     $ 63,919     $ 48,898  
740-759 23,175     20,537     15,764  
720-739 18,857     17,167     13,882  
700-719 12,230     11,536     10,228  
680-699 7,927     7,329     6,657  
<=679 3,826     3,289     3,476  
Total $ 136,598     $ 123,777     $ 98,905  


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 17,531     $ 15,920     $ 12,433  
740-759 5,873     5,214     4,031  
720-739 4,798     4,378     3,585  
700-719 3,161     2,981     2,625  
680-699 2,047     1,896     1,706  
<=679 956     817     858  
Total $ 34,366     $ 31,206     $ 25,238  


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 12,026     $ 10,616     $ 8,453  
90.01% to 95.00% 60,358     54,832     45,862  
85.01% to 90.00% 43,064     40,057     32,603  
85.00% and below 21,150     18,272     11,987  
Total $ 136,598     $ 123,777     $ 98,905  


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 3,552     $ 3,106     $ 2,387  
90.01% to 95.00% 17,774     16,139     13,463  
85.01% to 90.00% 10,555     9,818     7,985  
85.00% and below 2,485     2,143     1,403  
Total $ 34,366     $ 31,206     $ 25,238  


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
           
Fixed 99 %   99 %   98 %
Adjustable rate mortgages          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 1     1     2  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %
                 

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 123,777     $ 111,252     $ 98,494  
NIW 22,751     26,397     13,124  
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (9,930 )   (13,872 )   (12,713 )
IIF, end of period $ 136,598     $ 123,777     $ 98,905  
                       

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
California 10.3 %   10.8 %   11.3 %
Texas 9.8     9.5     8.1  
Florida 8.3     7.9     6.2  
Virginia 5.0     5.0     5.4  
Colorado 4.1     4.1     3.8  
Maryland 3.9     3.8     3.5  
Illinois 3.8     3.7     4.0  
Washington 3.6     3.5     3.4  
Georgia 3.5     3.3     2.8  
Pennsylvania 3.2     3.3     3.6  
Total 55.5 %   54.9 %   52.1 %
                 

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2021.

  As of June 30, 2021
Book year Original Insurance Written   Remaining Insurance in Force   % Remaining of Original Insurance   Policies Ever in Force   Number of Policies in Force   Number of Loans in Default   # of Claims Paid   Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)   Cumulative Default Rate (2)   Current default rate (3)
  ($ Values in Millions)    
2013 $ 162     $ 8     5 %   655     56     2     1     0.3 %   0.5 %   3.6 %
2014 3,451     357     10 %   14,786     2,159     77     48     4.2 %   0.8 %   3.6 %
2015 12,422     2,186     18 %   52,548     11,723     419     114     3.2 %   1.0 %   3.6 %
2016 21,187     4,922     23 %   83,626     23,999     965     126     2.9 %   1.3 %   4.0 %
2017 21,582     5,687     26 %   85,897     28,150     1,539     88     4.5 %   1.9 %   5.5 %
2018 27,295     6,745     25 %   104,043     32,452     2,039     69     8.5 %   2.0 %   6.3 %
2019 45,141     17,279     38 %   148,423     67,015     2,505     13     13.5 %   1.7 %   3.7 %
2020 62,702     51,100     81 %   186,174     157,288     1,171     1     7.5 %   0.6 %   0.7 %
2021 49,148     48,314     98 %   150,923     148,952     47         0.5 %   %   %
Total $ 243,090     $ 136,598         827,075     471,794     8,764     460              
                                                       

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 96,103     $ 29,479     $ 90,567     $ 23,752  
Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (18,686 )   (6,193 )   (17,608 )   (4,939 )
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 77,417     23,286     72,959     18,813  
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses incurred:              
Current year (2) 5,069     34,958     15,626     42,516  
Prior years (3) (429 )   (624 )   (6,024 )   (2,485 )
Total claims and claim expenses incurred 4,640     34,334     9,602     40,031  
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year (2)     39     12     39  
Prior years (3) 548     1,985     1,040     3,209  
Total claims and claim expenses paid 548     2,024     1,052     3,248  
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 81,509     55,596     81,509     55,596  
Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 19,726     14,307     19,726     14,307  
Ending balance $ 101,235     $ 69,903     $ 101,235     $ 69,903  
                               

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $9.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.6 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $34.7 million attributed to net case reserves and $7.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $1.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $1.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Beginning default inventory 11,090     1,449     12,209     1,448  
Plus: new defaults 1,095     9,770     2,862     10,282  
Less: cures (3,402 )   (353 )   (6,270 )   (828 )
Less: claims paid (19 )   (49 )   (35 )   (83 )
Less: claims denied     (1 )   (2 )   (3 )
Ending default inventory 8,764     10,816     8,764     10,816  
                       

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1) 19     49     35     83  
Total amount paid for claims $ 702     $ 2,578     $ 1,308     $ 4,081  
Average amount paid per claim $ 37     $ 53     $ 37     $ 49  
Severity(2) 66 %   89 %   64 %   87 %
                       

(1) Count includes three and four claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and one and two claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended 2020, respectively.
(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2021   As of June 30, 2020
  (In Thousands)
Case (1) $ 10.6     $ 5.6  
IBNR (1)(2) 1.0     0.9  
Total $ 11.6     $ 6.5  
               

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

  As of
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  (In Thousands)
Available Assets $ 1,886,993     $ 1,809,589     $ 1,656,426  
Risk-Based Required Assets 1,170,854     1,261,015     1,047,619  
                 




