Impel NeuroPharma to Present at the 2021 Wedbush Pacgrow Virtual Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Adrian Adams, chief executive officer, will present on a panel titled “For Headaches THIS Big – The Evolution of Migraine Therapeutic Landscape” at the 2021 Wedbush Pacgrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00-8:30 a.m. ET.



The conference will not be webcasting this panel discussion.