Impel NeuroPharma to Present at the 2021 Wedbush Pacgrow Virtual Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Adrian Adams, chief executive officer, will present on a panel titled “For Headaches THIS Big – The Evolution of Migraine Therapeutic Landscape” at the 2021 Wedbush Pacgrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00-8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference will not be webcasting this panel discussion.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Investor Relations:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: (1) 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 201-723-5805
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com





