Infinera Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $338.2 million compared to $330.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $331.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.6% compared to 35.4% in the first quarter of 2021 and 29.4% in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (6.9)% compared to (7.0)% in the first quarter of 2021 and (13.5)% in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(35.6) million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to $(48.3) million, or $(0.24) per share, in the first quarter of 2021, and $(61.6) million, or $(0.33) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $339.2 million compared to $331.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $332.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.7% compared to 37.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 33.8% in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 0.8% compared to 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 and (1.8)% in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(6.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to net loss of $(5.5) million, or $(0.03) per share, in the first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $(15.6) million, or $(0.08) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Q2 was another quarter of strong demand, with double digit year-over-year growth in product bookings, a book-to-bill ratio above one and record backlog at quarter end. Revenue was within our outlook range, despite significant industry-wide supply chain challenges, while gross margin and operating margin exceeded the high end of our outlook ranges. For the first half of FY’21, we delivered double digit year-over-year bookings growth and expanded each of gross margin and operating margin by over 600 basis points.

Our innovative new products continued to gain momentum in Q2 with additional customer wins and expanded network footprint. Backed by a highly focused strategy to gain share and grow our business, these results reinforce our confidence in and commitment to achieving the target business model we outlined during our recent Investor Day.”

Financial Outlook

Infinera’s outlook for the third quarter ending September 25, 2021 is as follows:

GAAP revenue is expected to be $354 million +/- $15 million. Non-GAAP revenue is expected to be $355 million +/- $15 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 33.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 35.5% +/- 150 bps.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $148 million +/- $2.5 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $128 million +/- $2 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be (9.5)% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be (1.0%) +/- 200 bps.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Infinera’s strategy to gain share and grow its business, Infinera’s commitment to achieving its target business model, and Infinera’s financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or updates to existing products; Infinera’s reliance on single and limited source suppliers and other supply chain risks; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Infinera’s business, results of operations, financial condition, stock price and personnel; fluctuations in demand, sales cycles and prices for products and services, including discounts given in response to competitive pricing pressures, as well as the timing of purchases by Infinera’s key customers; our ability to identify, attract and retain qualified personnel; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to our international operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; Infinera’s ability to service its debt obligations and pursue its strategic plan; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes their intellectual property; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters and other circumstances that could disrupt the supply, delivery or demand of Infinera’s products; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 27, 2021 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and related costs, COVID-19 related costs, amortization of debt discount on Infinera’s convertible senior notes, litigation charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera has included forward-looking non-GAAP information in this press release, including an estimate of certain non-GAAP financial measures for the third quarter of 2021 that exclude acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring and related costs. Please see the section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook” below on specific adjustments.

Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, these results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, and net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Revenue: Product $ 257,441 $ 261,227 $ 511,602 $ 516,419 Services 80,786 70,360 157,532 145,441 Total revenue 338,227 331,587 669,134 661,860 Cost of revenue: Cost of product 172,053 186,519 337,538 388,311 Cost of services 41,446 36,599 84,706 77,294 Amortization of intangible assets 4,614 8,721 9,230 17,349 Acquisition and integration costs — 750 — 1,785 Restructuring and related (269 ) 1,591 245 2,748 Total cost of revenue 217,844 234,180 431,719 487,487 Gross profit 120,383 97,407 237,415 174,373 Operating expenses: Research and development 73,934 67,090 147,463 135,270 Sales and marketing 33,782 31,816 66,554 68,505 General and administrative 32,197 30,101 58,703 59,721 Amortization of intangible assets 4,392 4,585 8,797 9,140 Acquisition and integration costs — 3,344 614 12,566 Restructuring and related (674 ) 5,097 1,645 10,677 Total operating expenses 143,631 142,033 283,776 295,879 Loss from operations (23,248 ) (44,626 ) (46,361 ) (121,506 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 27 54 67 78 Interest expense (12,017 ) (12,436 ) (23,860 ) (21,230 ) Other gain (loss), net 2,719 (1,992 ) (9,676 ) (14,674 ) Total other income (expense), net (9,271 ) (14,374 ) (33,469 ) (35,826 ) Loss before income taxes (32,519 ) (59,000 ) (79,830 ) (157,332 ) Provision for income taxes 3,075 2,635 4,086 3,571 Net loss $ (35,594 ) $ (61,635 ) $ (83,916 ) $ (160,903 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.88 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 206,780 185,596 204,709 183,810 Diluted 206,780 185,596 204,709 183,810









Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 March 27, 2021 June 27,

2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Reconciliation of Revenue: G AAP as reported $ 338,227 $ 330,907 $ 331,587 $ 669,134 $ 661,860 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 978 978 1,050 1,956 2,160 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 339,205 $ 331,885 $ 332,637 $ 671,090 $ 664,020 Reconciliation of Gross Profit: GAAP as reported $ 120,383 35.6 % $ 117,032 35.4 % $ 97,407 29.4 % $ 237,415 35.5 % $ 174,373 26.3 % Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 978 978 1,050 1,956 2,160 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 2,130 1,796 2,063 3,926 4,165 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 4,614 4,616 8,721 9,230 17,349 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — 750 — 1,785 Restructuring and related costs(5) (269 ) 514 1,591 245 2,748 COVID-19 related costs(6) — — 761 — 3,641 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 127,836 37.7 % $ 124,936 37.6 % $ 112,343 33.8 % $ 252,772 37.7 % $ 206,221 31.1 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP as reported $ 143,631 $ 140,145 $ 142,033 283,776 $ 295,879 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 11,809 9,178 10,713 20,987 20,314 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 4,392 4,405 4,585 8,797 9,140 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — 614 3,344 614 12,566 Restructuring and related costs(5) (674 ) 2,319 5,097 1,645 10,677 Litigation charges (8) 2,885 — — 2,885 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 125,219 $ 123,629 $ 118,294 $ 248,848 $ 243,182 Reconciliation of Income/(Loss) from Operations: GAAP as reported $ (23,248 ) (6.9 )% $ (23,113 ) (7.0 )% $ (44,626 ) (13.5 )% $ (46,361 ) (6.9 )% $ (121,506 ) (18.4 )% Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 978 978 1,050 1,956 2,160 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 13,939 10,974 12,776 24,913 24,479 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 9,006 9,021 13,306 18,027 26,489 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — 614 4,094 614 14,351 Restructuring and related costs(5) (943 ) 2,833 6,688 1,890 13,425 COVID-19 related costs(6) — — 761 — 3,641 Litigation charges (8) 2,885 — — 2,885 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 2,617 0.8 % $ 1,307 0.4 % $ (5,951 ) (1.8 )% $ 3,924 0.6 % $ (36,961 ) (5.6 )%





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 March 27, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss): GAAP as reported $ (35,594 ) $ (48,322 ) $ (61,635 ) $ (83,916 ) (160,903 ) Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment (1) 978 978 1,050 1,956 2,160 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 13,939 10,974 12,776 24,913 24,479 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 9,006 9,021 13,306 18,027 26,489 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — 614 4,094 614 14,351 Restructuring and related costs(5) (943 ) 2,833 6,688 1,890 13,425 COVID-19 related costs(6) — — 761 — 3,641 Amortization of debt discount on Infinera’s convertible senior notes(7) 7,259 7,083 6,577 14,342 11,698 Litigation charges (8) 2,885 — — 2,885 — Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(9) (3,382 ) 11,706 1,603 8,324 14,509 Income tax effects(10) (152 ) (353 ) (836 ) (505 ) (2,006 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (6,004 ) $ (5,466 ) $ (15,616 ) $ (11,470 ) $ (52,157 ) Net Income/(Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted: GAAP as reported $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Net Income/(Loss) per Common Share:

Basic 206,780 202,638 185,596 204,709 183,810 Diluted (11) 206,780 202,638 185,596 204,709 183,810

(1) Business combination accounting principles require Infinera to write down to fair value its maintenance support contracts assumed in Infinera’s acquisition of Coriant, which closed during the fourth quarter of 2018. The revenue for these support contracts is deferred and typically recognized over a period of time after the Coriant acquisition, so Infinera’s GAAP revenue for a period of time after the acquisition will not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP adjustment eliminates the effect of the deferred revenue write-down. Management believes these adjustments to revenue from support contracts assumed in the Coriant acquisition are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends in Infinera’s business.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 March 27, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cost of revenue $ 2,130 $ 1,796 $ 2,063 $ 3,926 $ 4,165 Total cost of revenue 2,130 1,796 2,063 3,926 4,165 Research and development 5,071 4,297 4,379 9,368 8,153 Sales and marketing 2,811 3,199 2,786 6,010 5,430 General and administration 3,927 1,682 3,548 5,609 6,731 Total operating expenses 11,809 9,178 10,713 20,987 20,314 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,939 $ 10,974 $ 12,776 $ 24,913 $ 24,479

(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology, trade names, customer relationships and backlog acquired in connection with the Coriant acquisition. Amortization of acquired intangible assets also consists of amortization of developed technology, trade names and customer relationships acquired in connection with Infinera’s acquisition of Transmode AB, which closed in 2015. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(4) Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal, financial, IT, manufacturing-related costs, employee-related costs and professional fees incurred in connection with the Coriant acquisition. These amounts have been adjusted in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results because management believes that these expenses are non-recurring, not indicative of ongoing operating performance and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(5) Restructuring and related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of operating costs, the closure of Infinera’s Berlin, Germany site, the reduction of headcount at Infinera’s Munich, Germany site and other sites, and Coriant’s historical restructuring plan associated with its early retirement plan. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(6) COVID-19 related costs consist of higher replacement costs associated with certain warranty parts customers were unable to return for repair due to logistics issues and mobility issues related to COVID-19 public health mandates and restrictions. In addition, Infinera needed to source certain key components from an alternate supplier at substantially higher cost in order to fulfill delivery commitments in the normal course of business. Management has excluded these expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because they were caused by atypical circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic, as their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(7) Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes, Infinera is required to amortize as debt discount an amount equal to the fair value of the conversion option that was recorded in equity as interest expense on the $402.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible debt issuance in September 2018 due September 2024 and $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible debt issued in March 9, 2020 due March 2027. Interest expense has been excluded from Infinera’s non-GAAP results because management believes that this non-cash expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(8) Litigation charges are associated with the settlement of litigation matters. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera’s non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

(9) Foreign exchange gains and losses have been excluded from Infinera’s non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance. Exclusion of foreign exchange gains and losses from non-GAAP results commenced in the first quarter of 2021 and prior periods have been adjusted for comparability.

(10) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of the purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.

(11) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera’s stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes excluded from the computation of dilutive net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera’s underlying business performance.











Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment, net made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 March 27, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 21,304 $ 18,630 $ (36,572 ) $ 39,934 $ (128,089 ) Purchase of property and equipment, net (14,068 ) (11,721 ) (10,538 ) (25,789 ) (19,002 ) Free cash flow $ 7,236 $ 6,909 $ (47,110 ) $ 14,145 $ (147,091 )









Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

(Unaudited)

June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 219,735 $ 298,014 Short-term restricted cash 2,840 3,293 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,730 in 2021 and $2,912 in 2020 281,022 319,428 Inventory 274,030 269,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,607 171,831 Total current assets 914,234 1,061,873 Property, plant and equipment, net 158,326 153,133 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,154 68,851 Intangible assets 106,455 124,882 Goodwill 268,699 273,426 Long-term restricted cash 10,655 14,076 Other long-term assets 40,004 36,256 Total assets $ 1,560,527 $ 1,732,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 172,959 $ 175,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 131,574 150,550 Accrued compensation and related benefits 69,519 52,976 Short-term debt, net 424 101,983 Accrued warranty 20,322 19,369 Deferred revenue 119,913 133,246 Total current liabilities 514,711 633,886 Long-term debt, net 461,080 445,996 Long-term accrued warranty 21,348 21,339 Long-term deferred revenue 28,410 29,810 Long-term deferred tax liability 3,237 4,164 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,985 76,126 Other long-term liabilities 87,163 94,892 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares – 500,000 as of June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020 Issued and outstanding shares – 208,468 as of June 26, 2021 and 201,397 as of December 26, 2020 208 201 Additional paid-in capital 1,996,091 1,965,245 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,526 ) (11,898 ) Accumulated deficit (1,611,180 ) (1,527,264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 376,593 426,284 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,560,527 $ 1,732,497









Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (83,916 ) $ (160,903 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,308 51,369 Non-cash restructuring charges and related costs 824 2,818 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,834 13,016 Operating lease expense 8,526 9,873 Stock-based compensation expense 24,913 24,479 Other, net 3,090 3,001 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,293 53,989 Inventory (6,120 ) 50,164 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,332 (26,961 ) Accounts payable (2,085 ) (77,358 ) Accrued liabilities and other expenses (3,754 ) (59,939 ) Deferred revenue (14,311 ) (11,637 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,934 (128,089 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (25,789 ) (19,002 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,789 ) (19,002 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2027 Notes — 194,500 Proceeds from revolving Credit Facility — 55,000 Repayment of revolving Credit Facility (77,000 ) (8,000 ) Repayment of third party manufacturing funding (24,610 ) (3,960 ) Payment of debt issuance cost — (2,073 ) Repayment of mortgage payable (130 ) (166 ) Payment of term license obligation (3,930 ) — Principal payments on financing lease obligations (819 ) (922 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,344 7,399 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (3,398 ) (1,319 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (100,543 ) 240,459 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 4,245 (1,968 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash (82,153 ) 91,400 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 315,383 132,797 Cash and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 233,230 $ 224,197









Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 13,162 $ (773 ) Cash paid for interest $ 9,862 $ 7,320 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid debt issuance cost $ — $ 382 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 4,864 Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $ 1,735 $ 118 Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 9,807 $ —

(1) Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash $ 219,735 $ 202,782 Short-term restricted cash 2,840 4,307 Long-term restricted cash 10,655 17,108 Total cash and restricted cash $ 233,230 $ 224,197









Infinera Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Q3’19 Q4’19 Q1’20 Q2’20 Q3’20 Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 GAAP Revenue ($ Mil) $ 325.3 $ 384.6 $ 330.3 $ 331.6 $ 340.2 $ 353.5 $ 330.9 $ 338.2 GAAP Gross Margin % 26.7 % 29.0 % 23.3 % 29.4 % 31.8 % 35.7 % 35.4 % 35.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1) 33.1 % 35.2 % 28.3 % 33.8 % 35.2 % 37.6 % 37.6 % 37.7 % GAAP Revenue Composition: Domestic % 51 % 52 % 52 % 50 % 49 % 36 % 48 % 52 % International % 49 % 48 % 48 % 50 % 51 % 64 % 52 % 48 % Customers >10% of Revenue 1 1 1 1 1 — 1 — Cash Related Information: Cash from Operations ($ Mil) ($ 37.2 ) ($ 10.2 ) ($ 91.5 ) ($ 36.6 ) ($ 36.4 ) $ 52.2 $ 18.6 $ 21.3 Capital Expenditures ($ Mil) $ 12.5 $ 2.7 $ 8.5 $ 10.5 $ 8.1 $ 11.9 $ 11.7 $ 14.1 Depreciation & Amortization ($ Mil) $ 29.0 $ 28.6 $ 25.4 $ 25.9 $ 22.9 $ 25.9 $ 20.5 $ 18.8 DSOs 80 83 75 79 78 82 76 76 Inventory Metrics: Raw Materials ($ Mil) $ 47.2 $ 47.4 $ 50.0 $ 43.4 $ 39.3 $ 34.7 $ 31.8 $ 33.3 Work in Process ($ Mil) $ 52.2 $ 48.8 $ 52.0 $ 50.9 $ 51.6 $ 55.8 $ 55.5 $ 55.1 Finished Goods ($ Mil) $ 225.4 $ 244.1 $ 217.7 $ 193.9 $ 185.0 $ 178.8 $ 175.5 $ 185.9 Total Inventory ($ Mil) $ 324.8 $ 340.3 $ 319.7 $ 288.2 $ 275.9 $ 269.3 $ 262.8 $ 274.3 Inventory Turns(2) 2.7 2.9 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.1 3.1 Worldwide Headcount 3,557 3,261 3,302 3,209 3,074 3,050 3,041 3,108 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 179,988 180,864 182,024 185,596 189,589 195,655 202,638 206,780 Diluted 182,073 186,349 189,246 190,127 195,868 203,259 217,970 219,459

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include acquisition-related deferred revenue and inventory adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and related costs, and COVID-19 related costs. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue before adjustments for restructuring and related costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and certain purchase accounting adjustments, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.









Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

The following amounts represent the midpoint of the expected range: