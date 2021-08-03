Lyft Announces Second Quarter Results

“Q2 was truly exceptional. We grew Active Riders by more than 3.6 million from the prior quarter, generated 125% year-over-year revenue growth and achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability. At the same time, drivers shared in this outperformance with record hourly earnings,” said Brian Roberts , chief financial officer of Lyft. “And in July driver earnings remained strong as demand for our platform continued to grow despite increases in reported COVID case counts.”

“We had a great quarter. We beat our outlook across every metric and we have growing momentum,” said Logan Green , co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft. “Since our inception, we’ve worked hard to defy the odds with a deep belief in our mission. We’ve consistently innovated and made big bets and this is just the beginning. We want to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and we will continue working to deliver on this goal.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Lyft reported Q2 revenue of $765.0 million versus $339.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 125 percent year-over-year, and versus $609.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 26 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Net loss for Q2 2021 was $251.9 million versus a net loss of $437.1 million in the same period of 2020. Net loss for Q2 includes $207.8 million of stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses and the $20.4 million expense related to the previously disclosed agreement to reinsure certain legacy auto insurance liabilities. Net loss margin for Q2 was 32.9 percent compared to 128.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net loss for Q2 2021 was $18.0 million versus an Adjusted net loss of $265.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Lyft reported Contribution for Q2 2021 of $452.0 million versus $117.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 285 percent year-over-year and up 34 percent from $337.3 million in Q1 2021. Contribution Margin for Q2 2021 was 59.1 percent, which was up by 24.5 percentage points year-over-year and up by 3.7 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Contribution Margin for Q2 2021 exceeded the Company's outlook of 56.5 to 57.5 percent 1 .

. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was $23.8 million, marking the Company’s first quarterly Adjusted EBITDA profit. Lyft achieved this goal two quarters earlier than initially targeted in 2019 and one quarter earlier than Lyft’s most recent guidance 2 . The Q2 result was an improvement of $304.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an improvement of $96.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was approximately $64 million better than the midpoint of the Company's most recent outlook for its Adjusted EBITDA loss 3 . Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 2021 was a positive 3.1 percent versus the Adjusted EBITDA loss margins of 82.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 12.0 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Lyft reported $2.2 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

1 Company outlook for Contribution Margin for the second quarter of 2021 as reported during the first quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call on May 4, 2021.

2 Company initial outlook for Adjusted EBITDA profitability was the fourth quarter of 2021 as reported during the third quarter 2019 Financial Results Earnings Call on October 30, 2019 and accelerated to the third quarter of 2021 as reported during the first quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call on May 4, 2021.

3 Company outlook for Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2021 was between $35 million and $45 million as reported during the first quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call on May 4, 2021.

Active Riders Revenue per Active Rider 2021 2020 Growth Rate 2021 2020 Growth Rate (in thousands, except for dollar amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31 13,494 21,211 (36.4)% $45.13 $45.06 0.2% Three Months Ended June 30 17,142 8,688 97.3% $44.63 $39.06 14.3% Three Months Ended September 30 12,513 $39.94 Three Months Ended December 31 12,552 $45.40

Webcast

Lyft will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Available Information

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter accounts (@lyft and @Lyft_Comms), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, eng.lyft.com, medium.com/sharing-the-ride-with-lyft and medium.com/@johnzimmer) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Lyft's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,” “going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Lyft's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Lyft’s beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, including the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of recovery, and the related impact on Lyft’s business and financial position. Lyft’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including business and government responses thereto, and risks regarding our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history and the COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Lyft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC by August 9, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Lyft as of the date hereof, and Lyft disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A Note About Metrics

Lyft defines Active Riders as all riders who take at least one ride during a quarter where the Lyft Platform processes the transaction. An Active Rider is identified by a unique phone number. If a rider has two mobile phone numbers or changed their phone number and such rider took rides using both phone numbers during the quarter, that person would count as two Active Riders. If a rider has a personal and business profile tied to the same mobile phone number, that person would be considered a single Active Rider. If a ride has been requested by an organization using our Concierge offering for the benefit of a rider, we exclude this rider in the calculation of Active Riders, unless the ride is accessible in the Lyft App.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, some riders were able to access their Concierge rides in the Lyft App if they already had a Lyft account. Accordingly, Lyft updated the definition of Active Riders to include Concierge riders if the rider’s phone number matches that of a verified Lyft account, allowing the rider to access their ride in the Lyft App. This update resulted in a 0.01% increase, or an additional 927 Active Riders in the fourth quarter of 2020. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2020, all Concierge riders were excluded from the calculation of Active Riders as Concierge rides could not be matched with verified rider accounts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Lyft's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Lyft considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Lyft defines Adjusted Net Loss as net loss adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (net of any benefit), payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods, and restructuring charges, as well as, if applicable, transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities and cost related to acquisitions and divestitures; Lyft defines Contribution as revenue less cost of revenue, adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods, and restructuring charges, as well as, if applicable, transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities; Lyft defines Contribution Margin for a period as Contribution for the period divided by Revenue for the same period. Lyft defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense, other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods, as well as, if applicable, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures and costs from transactions related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period.

In April 2020 and November 2020, Lyft announced restructuring efforts to reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows in light of the ongoing economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Lyft’s business. Lyft believes the costs associated with the restructuring do not reflect performance of Lyft’s ongoing operations. Lyft believes the adjustment to exclude the costs related to restructuring from Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess Lyft’s ongoing operating performance and provide for better comparability with Lyft’s historically disclosed Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss amounts.

Lyft records historical changes to liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies for financial reporting purposes in the quarter of positive or adverse development even though such development may be related to claims that occurred in prior periods. For example, if in the first quarter of a given year, the cost of claims or our estimates for our cost of claims grew by $1 million for claims related to the prior fiscal year or earlier, the expense would be recorded for GAAP purposes within the first quarter instead of in the results of the prior period. Lyft believes these prior period changes to insurance liabilities do not illustrate the current period performance of Lyft’s ongoing operations since these prior period changes relate to claims that could potentially date back years. Lyft has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of historical claims. Accordingly, including the prior period changes would not illustrate the performance of Lyft’s ongoing operations or how the business is run or managed by Lyft. For consistency, Lyft does not adjust the calculation of Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA for any prior period based on any positive or adverse development that occurs subsequent to the quarter end. Lyft believes the adjustment to exclude the historical changes to liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies from Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess Lyft’s operating performance in the context of current period results.

During the second quarter of 2021, Lyft entered into a Quota Share Reinsurance Agreement for the reinsurance of legacy auto insurance liabilities between October 1, 2018 to October 1, 2020, based on the reserves in place as of March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2020, Lyft entered into a Novation Agreement for the transfer of certain legacy auto insurance liabilities between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2018. Lyft believes the costs associated with these transactions related to legacy auto insurance liabilities do not illustrate the current period performance of Lyft’s ongoing operations despite this transaction occurring in the current period because the impacted insurance liabilities relate to claims that date back years. Lyft believes the adjustment to exclude these costs related to the transactions related to certain legacy insurance liabilities from Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess Lyft’s operating performance in the context of current period results and provide for better comparability with Lyft’s historically disclosed Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA amounts.

Lyft uses Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Lyft’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Lyft’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Lyft’s business strategies, and to communicate with Lyft’s board of directors concerning Lyft’s financial performance. Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution and Contribution Margin are measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends. Lyft believes Contribution and Contribution Margin are key measures of Lyft’s ability to achieve profitability and increase it over time. Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key performance measures that Lyft’s management uses to assess Lyft’s operating performance and the operating leverage in Lyft’s business. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, Lyft uses these measures for business planning purposes.

Lyft’s definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Adjusted Net Loss, Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,181 $ 319,734 Short-term investments 1,761,339 1,931,334 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 357,049 343,070 Total current assets 2,602,569 2,594,138 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 144,567 118,559 Restricted investments 920,159 1,101,712 Other investments 75,260 10,000 Property and equipment, net 321,985 313,297 Operating lease right-of-use assets 248,407 275,756 Intangible assets, net 59,337 65,845 Goodwill 180,942 182,687 Other assets 18,129 16,970 Total assets $ 4,571,355 $ 4,678,964 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 77,354 $ 84,108 Insurance reserves 1,035,828 987,064 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,123,737 954,008 Operating lease liabilities — current 54,533 49,291 Total current liabilities 2,291,452 2,074,471 Operating lease liabilities 237,153 265,803 Long-term debt, net of current portion 659,783 644,236 Other liabilities 18,209 18,291 Total liabilities 3,206,597 3,002,801 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 18,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 326,423,099 and 314,934,487 Class A shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 8,802,629 Class B shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 9,346,049 8,977,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,609 ) (473 ) Accumulated deficit (7,979,685 ) (7,300,428 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,364,758 1,676,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,571,355 $ 4,678,964

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 765,025 $ 339,345 $ 1,373,985 $ 1,295,057 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 346,890 251,355 758,929 793,774 Operations and support 93,765 98,610 182,696 232,392 Research and development 252,039 203,101 490,257 461,840 Sales and marketing 99,927 51,822 178,547 248,259 General and administrative 212,522 221,954 420,116 460,394 Total costs and expenses 1,005,143 826,842 2,030,545 2,196,659 Loss from operations (240,118 ) (487,497 ) (656,560 ) (901,602 ) Interest expense (12,849 ) (6,537 ) (25,417 ) (8,044 ) Other income, net 1,741 12,123 5,346 31,292 Loss before income taxes (251,226 ) (481,911 ) (676,631 ) (878,354 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 692 (44,799 ) 2,626 (43,169 ) Net loss $ (251,918 ) $ (437,112 ) $ (679,257 ) $ (835,185 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (1.41 ) $ (2.06 ) $ (2.72 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 332,101 309,213 329,149 306,857 Stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 10,176 $ 4,456 $ 18,626 $ 14,180 Operations and support 7,155 1,499 12,043 5,632 Research and development 117,868 52,233 213,458 147,781 Sales and marketing 10,504 4,455 18,467 9,205 General and administrative 55,298 43,160 102,636 88,983

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (679,257 ) $ (835,185 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 69,005 79,936 Stock-based compensation 365,230 265,781 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 2,379 1,735 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (636 ) (11,784 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 17,239 4,120 Deferred income tax from convertible senior notes — (46,324 ) Loss on sale and disposal of assets, net 1,199 13,957 Other 2,531 2,301 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net effects of acquisition Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,568 ) 71,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,560 33,449 Accounts payable (4,723 ) 4,237 Insurance reserves 48,764 (434,827 ) Accrued and other liabilities 71,925 (89,635 ) Lease liabilities (28,680 ) (17,694 ) Net cash used in operating activities (117,032 ) (958,648 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (1,727,258 ) (2,221,963 ) Purchase of non-marketable security — (10,000 ) Purchases of term deposits (276,506 ) (363,811 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 81,951 447,939 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 1,959,058 2,953,281 Proceeds from maturities of term deposits 312,506 142,811 Purchases of property and equipment and scooter fleet (20,514 ) (56,235 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired 3 (12,440 ) Sales of property and equipment 14,504 974 Other (2,000 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 341,744 880,556 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans (19,990 ) (17,993 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 734,065 Payment of debt issuance costs — (374 ) Purchase of capped call — (132,681 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other common stock issuances 20,392 14,200 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,743 ) (11,199 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (18,656 ) (18,042 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (33,997 ) 567,976 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 25 (364 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 190,740 489,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 438,485 564,465 End of period $ 629,225 $ 1,053,985

Lyft, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,181 $ 841,061 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 144,567 210,343 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 477 2,581 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 629,225 $ 1,053,985 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment, and scooter fleet not yet settled $ 55,996 $ 24,137 Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases 15,129 5,513 Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases 5,800 22,451 Remeasurement of finance and operating lease right of use assets for lease modification (3,812 ) — Purchases of property and equipment financed by seller — 3,464 Settlement of pre-existing right-of-use assets under operating leases in connection with acquisition of Flexdrive — 133,088 Settlement of pre-existing lease liabilities under operating leases in connection with acquisition of Flexdrive — 130,089

Lyft, Inc. Calculations of Key Metrics and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Contribution Revenue $ 765.0 $ 339.3 Less cost of revenue (346.9 ) (251.4 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Amortization of intangible assets 3.2 3.7 Stock-based compensation expense 10.2 4.5 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 0.3 0.3 Changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods — 17.4 Transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities 20.2 — Restructuring charges(1) — 3.5 Contribution $ 452.0 $ 117.3 Contribution Margin 59.1 % 34.6 %

_______________

(1) Included in restructuring charges is $2.0 million of severance and other employee costs and $1.5 million of other restructuring charges. Restructuring related charges for the stock-based compensation benefit of $4.2 million and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation of $0.1 million are included on their respective line items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (251.9 ) $ (437.1 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense(1) 13.1 7.0 Other income, net(2) (1.7 ) (12.1 ) Provision for income taxes 0.7 (44.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 34.5 44.5 Stock-based compensation expense 201.0 105.8 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 6.8 5.0 Changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods — 17.4 Costs related to acquisitions and divestitures (3) 0.9 — Transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities 20.4 — Restructuring charges (4) — 34.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.8 $ (280.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.1 % (82.6 %)

_______________

(1) Includes interest expense for Flexdrive vehicles and the 2025 Notes and $0.3 million and $0.5 million related to the interest component of vehicle related finance leases in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes interest income which was reported as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statement of operations in periods prior to the second quarter of 2020.

(3) Includes third-party costs incurred related to our transaction with Woven Planet Holdings, Inc, which closed on July 13, 2021.

(4) Included in restructuring charges is $31.4 million of severance and other employee costs and $2.6 million related to lease termination and other restructuring costs. Restructuring related charges for the stock-based compensation benefit of $49.8 million, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation of $0.7 million and accelerated depreciation of $0.5 million are included on their respective line items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Adjusted Net Loss Net Loss $ (251.9 ) $ (437.1 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Amortization of intangible assets 4.8 8.6 Stock-based compensation expense 201.0 105.8 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 6.8 5.0 Changes to the liabilities for insurance required by regulatory agencies attributable to historical periods — 17.4 Costs related to acquisitions and divestitures (1) 0.9 — Transaction costs related to certain legacy auto insurance liabilities 20.4 — Restructuring charges (2) — 34.5 Adjusted Net Loss $ (18.0 ) $ (265.8 )

_______________

(1) Includes third-party costs incurred related to our transaction with Woven Planet Holdings, Inc, which closed on July 13, 2021.

(2) Included in restructuring charges is $31.4 million of severance and other employee costs and $2.6 million related to lease termination and other restructuring costs. Restructuring related charges for the stock-based compensation benefit of $49.8 million, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation of $0.7 million and accelerated depreciation of $0.5 million are included on their respective line items.

