National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Acquired seven wholly-owned self storage properties for approximately $68.6 million.

Completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million.

Issued the previously announced $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 and $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 on July 26, 2021 in a private placement to certain institutional investors.

Entered into an agreement on July 9, 2021 with a single lender for an $88.0 million interest-only secured debt financing that matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%.

Received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to increase the total borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility with the addition of a $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 continues to be an exceptional year for NSA on all fronts, delivering growth in second quarter same store NOI of 21.5% and investing nearly $270 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties. Our operational results and outlook for the remainder of 2021 give us the confidence to raise our 2021 guidance for Core FFO per share growth to 24.3% at the midpoint and increase our expected range of total acquisitions to be well over $1.0 billion. We've also taken several steps recently to further strengthen our balance sheet and maintain ample liquidity to fund NSA’s outsized growth."

Financial Results

($ in thousands, except per share and unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 100.6 % $ 63,310 $ 33,550 88.7 % Funds From Operations ("FFO")(1) $ 59,603 $ 41,009 45.3 % $ 110,510 $ 77,287 43.0 % Add back acquisition costs 118 252 (53.2) % 410 1,085 (62.2) % Core FFO(1) $ 59,721 $ 41,261 44.7 % $ 110,920 $ 78,372 41.5 % Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.10 230.0 % $ 0.58 $ 0.16 (262.5) % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % $ 0.44 $ 0.16 (175.0) % FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.41 34.1 % $ 1.03 $ 0.80 28.8 % Core FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.41 34.1 % $ 1.04 $ 0.81 28.4 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and NOI, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.

Net income increased $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 ("year-to-date") as compared to the same periods in 2020. These increases resulted primarily from additional NOI generated from the 80 self storage properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization.

The increases in FFO and Core FFO for the second quarter of 2021 and year-to-date were primarily the result of incremental NOI from properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in subordinated performance unit distributions.

Same Store Operating Results (560 Stores)

($ in thousands, except per square foot data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Total revenues $ 107,382 $ 92,327 16.3 % $ 208,899 $ 186,201 12.2 % Property operating expenses 28,859 27,676 4.3 % 57,692 56,337 2.4 % Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 78,523 $ 64,651 21.5 % $ 151,207 $ 129,864 16.4 % NOI Margin 73.1 % 70.0 % 3.1 % 72.4 % 69.7 % 2.7 % Average Occupancy 95.4 % 87.8 % 7.6 % 94.0 % 87.4 % 6.6 % Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot $ 12.78 $ 11.97 6.8 % $ 12.62 $ 12.12 4.1 %

Year-over-year same store total revenues increased 16.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 12.2% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase for the second quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a 760 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 6.8% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by a 660 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 4.1% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. Markets which generated above portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Portland, Phoenix, Sarasota and Las Vegas. Markets which generated below portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Tulsa.

Year-over-year same store property operating expenses increased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.4% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increases primarily resulted from increases in personnel expense, property taxes and repairs and maintenance expense offset by decreases in marketing expense.

Investment Activity

During the second quarter, NSA invested approximately $269.4 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties consisting of approximately 1.7 million rentable square feet configured in approximately 13,700 storage units. Total consideration for these acquisitions included approximately $243.6 million of net cash, the issuance of approximately $9.3 million of OP units and $14.8 million of subordinated performance units and the assumption of approximately $1.7 million of other liabilities.

Balance Sheet

On April 8, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed the issuer credit rating of the Company's operating partnership at BBB and revised its outlook to Positive from Stable.

During the second quarter, the Company entered into agreements to increase the aggregate capacity of its ATM program to $400.0 million and received approximately $103.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 2,390,000 common shares under the ATM program, which included the issuance of common shares prior to the increase in the aggregate capacity of the ATM program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received approximately $40.0 million of net proceeds from the sale of 782,000 common shares under the ATM program. The Company used the net proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit. As of August 3, 2021, the Company has approximately $308.0 million of capacity remaining under its ATM program.

On May 3, 2021, the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $180.0 million of senior unsecured notes, comprised of $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 (the "May 2031 Notes") and $55.0 million of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2033 (the "2033 Notes"). On May 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2033 Notes and on July 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2026 Notes and the May 2031 Notes. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes.

On July 9, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with a single lender for an $88.0 million debt financing secured by a first lien on eight of the Company's self storage properties. This interest-only loan matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit.

In July 2021, NSA completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares, including 1,320,000 common shares sold upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional common shares. The shares were issued at a price of $51.25 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million. The Company used or expects to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions, general corporate purposes and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit.

NSA received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to partially exercise the expansion option under its credit facility by adding an additional $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E. The tranche E term loan is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 and mature in early 2027. The Company plans to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Common Share Dividends

On May 27, 2021, NSA's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, representing a 15.2% increase from the second quarter 2020. The second quarter 2021 dividend was paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The following table outlines NSA's updated and prior FFO guidance estimates and related assumptions for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Current Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Prior Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Actual

Results for

Full Year

2020 Low High Low High Core FFO per share(1) $2.11 $2.14 $1.89 $1.93 $1.71 Same store operations Total revenue growth 11.75% 12.75% 5.5% 6.5% 1.7% Property operating expenses growth 2.5% 3.5% 3.5% 4.5% 0.5% NOI growth 15.0% 17.0% 6.0% 8.0% 2.2% General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses (excluding equity-based compensation), in millions $45.0 $46.0 $42.0 $44.0 $39.3 Equity-based compensation, in millions $5.5 $6.0 $5.5 $6.0 $4.3 Management fees and other revenue, in millions $24.0 $25.0 $22.0 $23.0 $23.0 Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures, in millions $19.0 $20.0 $17.0 $18.0 $15.6 Subordinated performance unit distributions, in millions $43.0 $45.0 $37.0 $39.0 $29.7 Acquisitions of self storage properties, in millions $1,100.0 $1,300.0 $500.0 $650.0 $543.3

(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings (loss) per share - diluted to estimated Core FFO per share and unit: Current Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Prior Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Low High Low High Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $0.94 $1.03 $0.75 $0.85 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares and GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method 0.15 0.06 0.13 0.03 Add real estate depreciation and amortization, including NSA's share of unconsolidated venture real estate depreciation and amortization 1.39 1.43 1.34 1.39 FFO attributable to subordinated unitholders (0.38) (0.40) (0.34) (0.36) Add acquisition costs and NSA's share of unconsolidated real estate venture acquisition costs 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 Core FFO per share and unit $2.11 $2.14 $1.89 $1.93

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Glossary

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentations of FFO, Core FFO and NOI in this press release are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, NSA's method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. These measures, and other words and phrases used herein, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. Changes in any circumstances may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. When used in this release, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: market trends in the Company's industry, interest rates, the debt and lending markets or the general economy; the Company's business and investment strategy; the acquisition of properties, including those under contract and the Company's ability to execute on its acquisition pipeline; the timing of acquisitions under contract; the internalization of retiring participating regional operators ("PROs") into the Company; negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent; and the Company's guidance estimates for the year ended December 31, 2021. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 127,310 $ 95,302 $ 240,437 $ 190,704 Other property-related revenue 4,829 3,418 8,966 6,789 Management fees and other revenue 6,107 5,697 11,835 11,146 Total revenue 138,246 104,417 261,238 208,639 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 36,654 30,257 71,258 60,849 General and administrative expenses 12,450 10,329 23,688 21,423 Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Other 310 462 707 851 Total operating expenses 85,465 70,357 164,128 141,537 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (17,339 ) (15,513 ) (34,131 ) (31,141 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures 1,174 52 1,933 (288 ) Acquisition costs (118 ) (252 ) (410 ) (1,085 ) Non-operating expense (148 ) (317 ) (321 ) (509 ) Other expense (16,431 ) (16,030 ) (32,929 ) (33,023 ) Income before income taxes 36,350 18,030 64,181 34,079 Income tax expense (675 ) (243 ) (871 ) (529 ) Net income 35,675 17,787 63,310 33,550 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,957 ) (7,365 ) (13,754 ) (16,480 ) Net income attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust 28,718 10,422 49,556 17,070 Distributions to preferred shareholders (3,276 ) (3,274 ) (6,551 ) (6,547 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 25,442 $ 7,148 $ 43,005 $ 10,523 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 0.58 $ 0.16 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 76,712 68,210 74,267 64,004 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 129,578 68,210 126,396 64,004

National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Real estate Self storage properties $ 4,077,016 $ 3,639,192 Less accumulated depreciation (504,498 ) (443,623 ) Self storage properties, net 3,572,518 3,195,569 Cash and cash equivalents 22,410 18,723 Restricted cash 3,565 2,978 Debt issuance costs, net 2,113 2,496 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 195,567 202,533 Other assets, net 72,399 68,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,674 23,129 Total assets $ 3,891,246 $ 3,513,577 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Debt financing $ 2,058,573 $ 1,916,971 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48,058 47,043 Interest rate swap liabilities 53,638 77,918 Operating lease liabilities 24,379 24,756 Deferred revenue 19,072 16,414 Total liabilities 2,203,720 2,083,102 Equity Preferred shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 50,000,000 authorized, 8,736,719 and 8,732,719 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at liquidation preference 218,418 218,318 Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 250,000,000 shares authorized, 77,708,831 and 71,293,117 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 777 713 Additional paid-in capital 1,244,269 1,050,714 Distributions in excess of earnings (263,117 ) (251,704 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,046 ) (49,084 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,167,301 968,957 Noncontrolling interests 520,225 461,518 Total equity 1,687,526 1,430,475 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,891,246 $ 3,513,577

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 Add (subtract): Real estate depreciation and amortization 35,698 28,955 67,768 57,719 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 3,840 3,811 7,721 7,598 Mark-to-market changes in value on equity securities — — — 142 Distributions to preferred shareholders and unitholders (3,517 ) (3,514 ) (7,034 ) (7,028 ) FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders(1) (12,093 ) (6,030 ) (21,255 ) (14,694 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders 59,603 41,009 110,510 77,287 Add: Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Core FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders $ 59,721 $ 41,261 $ 110,920 $ 78,372 Weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO:(2) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 76,712 68,210 74,267 64,004 Weighted average restricted common shares outstanding 33 34 29 29 Weighted average effect of forward offering agreement(3) — — 199 — Weighted average OP units outstanding 29,963 29,720 29,858 30,215 Weighted average DownREIT OP unit equivalents outstanding 1,925 1,925 1,925 1,887 Weighted average LTIP units outstanding 536 534 561 576 Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO 109,169 100,423 106,839 96,711 FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.03 $ 0.80 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.04 $ 0.81

(1) Amounts represent distributions declared for subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders for the periods presented. (2) NSA combines OP units and DownREIT OP units with common shares because, after the applicable lock-out periods, OP units in the Company's operating partnership are redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for common shares on a one-for-one basis and DownREIT OP units are also redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for OP units in the Company's operating partnership on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments in each case. Subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units and LTIP units may also, under certain circumstances, be convertible into or exchangeable for common shares (or other units that are convertible into or exchangeable for common shares). See footnote(4) for additional discussion of subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, and LTIP units in the calculation of FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. (3) Represents the dilutive effect of the forward offering from the application of the treasury stock method

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted to FFO and Core FFO Per Share and Unit

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.16 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares(4) 0.04 (0.03 ) 0.09 (0.06 ) Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method(5) — 0.07 — 0.17 Add real estate depreciation and amortization 0.33 0.29 0.63 0.60 Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.08 FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders (0.11 ) (0.06 ) (0.20 ) (0.15 ) FFO per share and unit 0.55 0.41 1.03 0.80 Add acquisition costs — — 0.01 0.01 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.04 $ 0.81

(4) Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared. (5) Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions, and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote(4).

Net Operating Income

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 (Subtract) add: Management fees and other revenue (6,107 ) (5,697 ) (11,835 ) (11,146 ) General and administrative expenses 12,450 10,329 23,688 21,423 Other 310 462 707 851 Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Interest expense 17,339 15,513 34,131 31,141 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real estate ventures (1,174 ) (52 ) (1,933 ) 288 Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Income tax expense 675 243 871 529 Non-operating expense 148 317 321 509 Net Operating Income $ 95,485 $ 68,463 $ 178,145 $ 136,644

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 Add: Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization 3,840 3,811 7,721 7,598 Interest expense 17,339 15,513 34,131 31,141 Income tax expense 675 243 871 529 EBITDA 93,580 66,663 174,508 131,232 Add (subtract): Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Equity-based compensation expense 1,348 1,151 2,634 1,925 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,046 $ 68,066 $ 177,552 $ 134,242

