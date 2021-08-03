checkAd

TransAct Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bison Select Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today its scheduled virtual participation in an upcoming D.A. Davidson conference:

  • D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference - Bart Shuldman, Chairman & CEO, and Steve DeMartino, President & CFO, are scheduled to participate with a virtual presentation followed by meetings throughout the day. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET and will be accessible live via webcast as well as from the Events and Presentations section of TransAct’s website: transacttech.gcs-web.com/.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. 2021 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


