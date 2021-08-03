Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“The fundamentals of our business continue to strengthen, as demonstrated by our very strong second quarter results,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “The only way businesses win with Human Capital Management solutions is for the employees to have a direct relationship with their data. With Beti, employees can now do their own payroll. This is the way it should have always been done and now with Paycom, the technology exists to do it.”

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

Total Revenues of $242.1 million represented a 33.3% increase compared to total revenues of $181.6 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $237.6 million increased 33.5% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $52.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $28.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $56.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $35.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $87.0 million, compared to $61.2 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $202.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $151.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total Debt, Net was $30.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $30.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ending September 30, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $249 million to $251 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $87 million to $89 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2021:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.036 billion to $1.038 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $410 million to $412 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, are not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Further, we have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted gross margin range discussed on the teleconference call to GAAP gross margin because applicable information for future periods, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, cost of revenues, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin and the forward-looking adjusted gross margin range to gross margin are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021, or the “Rule of 60.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 60” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the second quarter of 2021, we maintained the work-from-home arrangements implemented in March 2020 for the safety of our employees, while simultaneously ensuring our clients continued to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from our dedicated, one-on-one customer service model. As of June 30, 2021, 90% of our employees were working remotely. We have started transitioning certain employees to safely return to our offices and permitting a limited amount of business travel, and will continue to actively monitor the situation. We may take further actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees and clients. Business continuity and safety will continue to guide our return-to-office plans. Although we currently have some insight with respect to the shorter-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact that the crisis could continue to have on our business and results of operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and may continue to result in, headcount fluctuations across our client base. Because we charge our clients on a per-employee basis for certain services we provide, headcount fluctuations at our clients impacts our recurring revenue. The negative effects on our client revenue of lower headcount resulting from the pandemic were more than offset by headcount additions from new clients and modestly improved headcount levels at existing clients throughout the second quarter of 2021. We expect that our recurring revenue in future periods will continue to be impacted by such headcount fluctuations.

Despite growth in the number of clients in our base and growth in our average funds held for clients balance, significantly lower average interest rates during the first six months of 2021 as compared to the majority of the first six months of 2020 had a negative effect on interest earned on funds held for clients and, consequently, recurring revenue growth in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Our solution allows clients to seamlessly manage and communicate with their remote workforces. In the current work-from-home environment, our clients are recognizing the benefits of our focus on employee usage, as well as the strengths and advantages of our single database solution.

Our sales force continues to conduct all meetings with current and prospective clients virtually. The shift from in-person to video conference and teleconference sales meetings represents a unique opportunity to meet virtually with a greater number of client prospects in a given day than through in-person meetings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs and “Rule of 60”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 60” as revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, August 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 233-4461 (domestic) or (647) 689-4140 (international) and announce Paycom as the conference name to the operator. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) until August 10, 2021. The replay passcode is 2074565.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our ability to relocate our Texas operations facility within an expected timeframe; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to our new Texas operations facility and research and development; the expected impact on our consolidated financial statements of new accounting pronouncements; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; our expected income tax rate for future periods; and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and liquidity. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,362 $ 151,710 Accounts receivable 19,905 9,130 Prepaid expenses 32,284 17,854 Inventory 882 1,151 Income tax receivable 7,997 10,447 Deferred contract costs 67,720 60,819 Current assets before funds held for clients 331,150 251,111 Funds held for clients 2,025,372 1,613,494 Total current assets 2,356,522 1,864,605 Property and equipment, net 320,997 285,218 Intangible assets, net 60,087 319 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 410,700 371,357 Other assets 32,892 34,524 Total assets $ 3,233,087 $ 2,607,912 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,220 $ 6,787 Accrued commissions and bonuses 9,918 13,703 Accrued payroll and vacation 28,640 24,529 Deferred revenue 14,946 13,567 Current portion of long-term debt 1,775 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,337 44,175 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 119,836 104,536 Client funds obligation 2,025,372 1,613,494 Total current liabilities 2,145,208 1,718,030 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 119,083 112,598 Long-term deferred revenue 77,512 73,259 Net long-term debt, less current portion 28,250 29,119 Other long-term liabilities 70,778 19,263 Total long-term liabilities 295,623 234,239 Total liabilities 2,440,831 1,952,269 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,135 and 61,861 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 57,918 and 57,739 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 621 618 Additional paid-in capital 409,979 357,908 Retained earnings 836,513 719,619 Treasury stock, at cost (4,217 and 4,122 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) (454,857 ) (422,502 ) Total stockholders’ equity 792,256 655,643 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,233,087 $ 2,607,912

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Recurring $ 237,585 $ 177,950 $ 505,359 $ 416,445 Implementation and other 4,561 3,637 8,985 7,510 Total revenues 242,146 181,587 514,344 423,955 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 28,773 23,257 57,846 47,373 Depreciation and amortization 7,637 6,301 14,837 12,231 Total cost of revenues 36,410 29,558 72,683 59,604 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 67,979 56,064 130,740 111,082 Research and development 28,224 21,778 52,935 43,399 General and administrative 54,063 40,837 100,254 80,971 Depreciation and amortization 8,380 6,774 16,096 13,059 Total administrative expenses 158,646 125,453 300,025 248,511 Total operating expenses 195,056 155,011 372,708 308,115 Operating income 47,090 26,576 141,636 115,840 Interest expense — (3 ) — (19 ) Other income (expense), net 146 162 775 (768 ) Income before income taxes 47,236 26,735 142,411 115,053 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,042 ) (1,854 ) 25,517 23,449 Net income $ 52,278 $ 28,589 $ 116,894 $ 91,604 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.50 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.49 $ 2.01 $ 1.57 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,853 57,568 57,797 57,611 Diluted 58,092 58,237 58,135 58,363

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 116,894 $ 91,604 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,933 25,290 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (183 ) (974 ) Non-cash marketing expense 157 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment 132 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 18 19 Stock-based compensation expense 47,373 37,029 Cash paid for derivative settlement (418 ) (233 ) (Gain)/loss on derivative (287 ) 1,939 Deferred income taxes, net 6,485 7,319 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,775 ) 3 Prepaid expenses (14,430 ) (11,426 ) Inventory 80 (433 ) Other assets 1,631 (1,113 ) Deferred contract costs (44,893 ) (40,488 ) Accounts payable 2,267 (1,017 ) Income taxes, net 2,450 (304 ) Accrued commissions and bonuses (3,785 ) (5,804 ) Accrued payroll and vacation 4,111 4,079 Deferred revenue 5,632 4,643 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,051 (2,621 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,443 107,512 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments from funds held for clients (142,051 ) (207,878 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments from funds held for clients 155,000 70,343 Purchases of property and equipment (62,732 ) (52,458 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49,783 ) (189,993 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock — (52,040 ) Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (32,355 ) (23,249 ) Payments on long-term debt (888 ) (888 ) Net change in client funds obligation 411,878 (629,243 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 378,635 (705,420 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 475,295 (787,901 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,585,275 1,641,854 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,060,570 $ 853,953

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, continued (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,362 $ 113,518 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,858,208 740,435 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,060,570 $ 853,953 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 7,131 $ 4,832 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 3,351 $ 3,718 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 1,572 $ 5,124

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 52,278 $ 28,589 $ 116,894 $ 91,604 Interest expense — 3 — 19 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,042 ) (1,854 ) 25,517 23,449 Depreciation and amortization 16,017 13,075 30,933 25,290 EBITDA 63,253 39,813 173,344 140,362 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 23,792 21,218 47,373 37,029 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (49 ) 131 (705 ) 1,706 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,996 $ 61,162 $ 220,012 $ 179,097 Net income margin 21.6 % 15.7 % 22.7 % 21.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.9 % 33.7 % 42.8 % 42.2 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 52,278 $ 28,589 $ 116,894 $ 91,604 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 23,792 21,218 47,373 37,029 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (49 ) 131 (705 ) 1,706 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (19,539 ) (13,997 ) (21,172 ) (16,470 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 56,482 $ 35,941 $ 142,390 $ 113,869 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,853 57,568 57,797 57,611 Diluted 58,092 58,237 58,135 58,363 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.50 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.49 $ 2.01 $ 1.57 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.98 $ 0.62 $ 2.46 $ 1.98 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.62 $ 2.45 $ 1.95

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.50 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.41 0.37 0.82 0.64 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — — (0.01 ) 0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.33 ) (0.25 ) (0.37 ) (0.28 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.98 $ 0.62 $ 2.46 $ 1.98 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.49 $ 2.01 $ 1.57 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.41 0.36 0.81 0.63 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — — (0.01 ) 0.03 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.34 ) (0.23 ) (0.36 ) (0.28 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.62 $ 2.45 $ 1.95

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Less: Total cost of revenues (36,410 ) (29,558 ) (72,683 ) (59,604 ) Total gross profit 205,736 152,029 441,661 364,351 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,130 1,733 2,125 2,931 Total adjusted gross profit $ 206,866 $ 153,762 $ 443,786 $ 367,282 Gross margin 85.0 % 83.7 % 85.9 % 85.9 % Adjusted gross margin 85.4 % 84.7 % 86.3 % 86.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 67,979 $ 56,064 $ 130,740 $ 111,082 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,639 ) (3,801 ) (7,150 ) (6,966 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 64,340 $ 52,263 $ 123,590 $ 104,116 Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 28.1 % 30.9 % 25.4 % 26.2 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 26.6 % 28.8 % 24.0 % 24.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 158,646 $ 125,453 $ 300,025 $ 248,511 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (22,662 ) (19,485 ) (45,248 ) (34,098 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 135,984 $ 105,968 $ 254,777 $ 214,413 Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 65.6 % 69.1 % 58.3 % 58.6 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 56.2 % 58.4 % 49.5 % 50.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 28,224 $ 21,778 $ 52,935 $ 43,399 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (2,000 ) (2,984 ) (3,567 ) (5,155 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 26,224 $ 18,794 $ 49,368 $ 38,244 Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 11.7 % 12.0 % 10.3 % 10.2 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 10.8 % 10.3 % 9.6 % 9.0 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 13,708 $ 10,975 $ 26,003 $ 20,721 Research and development expenses 28,224 21,778 52,935 43,399 Total research and development costs $ 41,932 $ 32,753 $ 78,938 $ 64,120 Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 17.3 % 18.0 % 15.3 % 15.1 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 41,932 $ 32,753 $ 78,938 $ 64,120 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (1,895 ) (2,117 ) (3,351 ) (3,718 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (2,000 ) (2,984 ) (3,567 ) (5,155 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 38,037 $ 27,652 $ 72,020 $ 55,247 Total revenues $ 242,146 $ 181,587 $ 514,344 $ 423,955 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 15.7 % 15.2 % 14.0 % 13.0 %

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 1,130 $ 1,733 $ 2,125 $ 2,931 Sales and marketing 3,639 3,801 7,150 6,966 Research and development 2,000 2,984 3,567 5,155 General and administrative 17,023 12,700 34,531 21,977 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 23,792 $ 21,218 $ 47,373 $ 37,029

