DoubleVerify to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CFO Nicola Allais and SVP, Investor Relations Tejal Engman will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.