DoubleVerify to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CFO Nicola Allais and SVP, Investor Relations Tejal Engman will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005825/en/
