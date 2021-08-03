Brightcove to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Michael Loria, will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communication Conference.

The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/index.php/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.