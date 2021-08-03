OneSpaWorld Senior Leadership Voluntarily Surrenders 3.4 million Incentive Options

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We believe the initial reopening of travel and tourism and improving consumer sentiment have us very well positioned to capitalize on the many advantages of our operating platform and drive increasing business momentum in the near and long term. The decision to return options granted to senior leadership to the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan pool advances our stakeholder goals by making them available as part of our long term equity incentive program for our employee base. This action will allow us to motivate, retain and attract strong talent without creating dilution to shareholders through the issuance of new grants.”

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 53 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for 65 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

