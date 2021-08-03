ATEC Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Total revenues $62.2 M GAAP gross margin 66.0% Non-GAAP gross margin 73.2% Operating expenses $76.8 M Non-GAAP operating expenses $57.2 M GAAP Operating loss $(35.8) M Non-Gaap adjusted EBITDA $(6.6) M Ending cash balance 76.6

Recent Highlights

Expanded contribution from new products to 84% of revenue, up from 61% in Q2 2020;

Continued elevation of the sales team, delivering 106% year-over-year revenue growth from strategic distribution;

Closed acquisition of EOS imaging, S.A. (“EOS”), and commenced integration to advance ATEC clinical prowess with improved information from diagnosis to follow-up.

“We are accelerating revenue through sound execution of our growth priorities,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “But this is just the first inning; we intend to become the dominant force in the industry by significantly improving the clinical experience in spine. We channeled decades of spine experience as the pioneers of lateral surgery to create the PTP technique in order to improve the optionality and predictability of the lateral approach. PTP adoption is accelerating and utilization is increasing among both new and existing surgeon customers. In a few short years, we have created surgical approaches and products that are unrivaled. With the close of the EOS transaction, we intend to extend our prowess by equipping the AlphaInformatiX platform with unprecedented imaging information throughout the entire continuum of care, bringing the standards relied on by the world’s most prestigious academic centers to spine surgery. Our early success has driven excitement within these walls that is palpable – we know the opportunity ahead of us and are confident we have what it takes to win in the innings ahead.”

Financial Outlook for the Full Year 2021

The Company now expects total revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, to approximate $238 million, reflecting growth of approximately 64% compared to the prior full year. This includes an organic revenue contribution of approximately $212 million, or 50% growth compared to the prior full year. The Company anticipates about $25 million of revenue related to EOS imaging. Total revenue guidance for the full year 2021 also includes a $1 million contribution from the Company’s international supply agreement, which will terminate on August 31, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

ATEC will present these results via a live webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s Corporate Website at investors.alphatecspine.com/quarterly-results. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, and download and install any necessary software.

To dial-in to the webcast, registration may be completed by visiting the following registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4976259. Once registered, each dial-in participant will be provided access details and a registrant ID.

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s Corporate Website at investors.alphatecspine.com/quarterly-results for twelve months. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available beginning two hours after the call’s completion until August 10, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 585-8367 for domestic callers and (416) 621-4642 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 4976259.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP U.S. gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with an additional tool for evaluating the Company's core performance, which management uses in its own evaluation of continuing operating performance, and a baseline for assessing the future earnings potential of the Company. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Non-GAAP financial results should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Included below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: references to the Company’s revenue and growth outlook; planned product launches, introductions, regulatory submissions or clearances; efforts to transform sales and distribution channels; the Company’s ability to compel surgeon adoption; the Company’s future ability to finance its operations and sufficiency of its cash runway; and statements about the potential benefits and synergies of the acquisition of EOS imaging, S.A. (including expected impact on future financial and operating results and post-acquisition plans and intentions). Important factors that could cause actual operating results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of success in developing new products or products currently in the pipeline; the uncertainties in the Company’s ability to execute upon its strategic operating plan; the uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully license or acquire new products, and the commercial success of such products; failure to achieve acceptance of the Company’s products by the surgeon community; failure to obtain FDA or other regulatory clearance or approval or unexpected or prolonged delays in the process; continuation of favorable third party reimbursement; unanticipated expenses or liabilities or other adverse events affecting cash flow or the Company’s ability to achieve profitability; uncertainty of additional funding; the Company’s ability to compete with other products or with emerging technologies; product liability exposure; an unsuccessful outcome in any litigation; patent infringement claims; claims related to the Company’s intellectual property; the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and economy; and uncertainties and risks related to the integration of EOS imaging, S.A. A further list and description of these and other factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 unaudited Revenues: Revenue from products and services $ 61,885 $ 28,834 $ 105,601 $ 57,904 Revenue from international supply agreement 364 795 769 1,840 Total revenues 62,249 29,629 106,370 59,744 Cost of revenues 21,184 8,787 33,447 17,871 Gross profit 41,065 20,842 72,923 41,873 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,839 4,237 13,640 8,406 Sales, general and administrative 60,659 26,468 101,085 54,051 Litigation-related 1,167 1,304 4,502 3,947 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,208 172 1,380 344 Transaction-related 4,771 (181) 5,783 4,091 Restructuring 1,173 — 1,331 — Total operating expenses 76,817 32,000 127,721 70,839 Operating loss (35,752) (11,158) (54,798) (28,966) Interest and other expense, net: Interest expense, net (2,394) (3,032) (4,332) (5,906) Other expenses (16) (1,555) (1,905) (1,555) Total interest and other expenses, net (2,410) (4,587) (6,237) (7,461) Loss from continuing operations before taxes (38,162) (15,745) (61,035) (36,427) Income tax provision 43 60 73 100 Net loss $ (38,205) $ (15,805) $ (61,108) $ (36,527) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39) $ (0.25) $ (0.66) $ (0.58) Shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 98,541 63,713 92,912 63,140 Stock-based compensation included in: Cost of revenues $ 235 $ 128 $ 330 $ 235 Research and development 664 563 1,162 954 Sales, general and administrative 10,597 3,884 14,478 6,954 $ 11,496 $ 4,575 $ 15,970 $ 8,143

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 76,581 $ 107,765 Accounts receivable, net 33,743 23,527 Inventories, net 86,715 46,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,108 5,439 Withholding tax receivable from Officer 1,076 1,076 Current assets of discontinued operations 136 352 Total current assets 206,359 184,160 Property and equipment, net 66,051 36,670 Right-of-use asset 26,604 1,177 Goodwill 45,189 13,897 Intangible assets, net 92,981 24,720 Other assets 3,786 541 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 57 58 Total assets $ 441,027 $ 261,223 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,812 $ 17,599 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,455 35,264 Contract liability 20,392 — Short-term debt 10,988 4,167 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,777 885 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 141 397 Total current liabilities 107,565 58,312 Total long term liabilities 96,345 49,428 Redeemable preferred stock 23,603 23,603 Stockholders' equity 213,514 129,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 441,027 $ 261,223

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 unaudited Gross profit, GAAP $ 41,065 $ 20,842 $ 72,923 $ 41,873 Add: amortization of intangible assets 268 268 536 536 Add: stock-based compensation 235 128 330 235 Add: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1,763 — 1,763 — Add: non-cash excess and obsolete charges 2,221 1,712 4,317 3,434 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,552 $ 22,950 $ 79,869 $ 46,078 Gross margin, GAAP 66.0 % 70.3 % 68.6 % 70.1 % Add: amortization of intangible assets 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.5 % 0.9 % Add: stock-based compensation 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.4 % Add: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 2.8 % 0.0 % 1.7 % 0.0 % Add: non-cash excess and obsolete charges 3.6 % 5.8 % 4.1 % 5.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 73.2 % 77.5 % 75.1 % 77.1 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 unaudited Operating expenses, GAAP $ 76,817 $ 32,000 $ 127,721 $ 70,839 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (11,261 ) (4,447 ) (15,640 ) (7,908 ) Litigation-related expenses (1,167 ) (1,304 ) (4,502 ) (3,947 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,208 ) (172 ) (1,380 ) (344 ) Transaction-related expenses (4,771 ) 181 (5,783 ) (4,091 ) Restructuring expenses (1,173 ) — (1,331 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 57,237 $ 26,258 $ 99,085 $ 54,549 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 unaudited Operating loss, GAAP $ (35,752 ) $ (11,158 ) $ (54,798 ) $ (28,966 ) Depreciation 5,068 2,161 8,477 4,175 Amortization of intangible assets 1,476 441 1,917 881 EBITDA (29,208 ) (8,556 ) (44,404 ) (23,910 ) Add back significant items: Stock-based compensation 11,496 4,575 15,970 8,143 Purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1,763 — 1,763 — Excess & obsolete charges 2,221 1,712 4,317 3,434 Litigation-related expenses 1,167 1,304 4,502 3,947 Transaction-related expenses 4,771 (181 ) 5,783 4,091 Restructuring expenses 1,173 — 1,331 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,617 ) $ (1,146 ) $ (10,738 ) $ (4,295 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005994/en/