Retail Value Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

The following metrics are as of June 30, 2021:

Continental U.S. Puerto Rico Shopping Center Count 8 9 Gross Leasable Area (thousands) 3,779 3,537 Base Rent PSF $13.41 $19.40 Leased Rate 89.6% 92.2% Commenced Rate 87.7% 91.7% NOI-Quarter (millions) $11.8 $14.9

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The impact to the portfolio as of July 23, 2021 is as follows:

Continental U.S. Puerto Rico % of Tenants open and operating (average base rent) 100% 100% % of Second quarter 2020 rent paid 94% 81% % of Third quarter 2020 rent paid 98% 93% % of Fourth quarter 2020 rent paid 97% 93% % of First quarter 2021 rent paid 99% 97% % of Second quarter 2021 rent paid 99% 97%

The Company calculates the aggregate percentage of rents paid for assets owned as of June 30, 2021, by comparing the amount of tenant payments received as of the date presented to the amount billed to tenants during the period, which billed amount includes abated rents, rents subject to deferral arrangements and rents owing from bankrupt tenants that were in possession of the space and billed. For the purposes of reporting the percentage of aggregate base rents collected for a given period, when rents subject to deferral arrangements are later paid, those payments are allocated to the period in which the rent was originally owed.

As of July 23, 2021, agreed upon rent deferral arrangements and abatements that remain unpaid represented approximately 8% of second quarter 2020 rents (primarily abatements), 2% of third quarter 2020 rents and 2% of fourth quarter 2020 rents. There are no outstanding rent deferral arrangements with respect to 2021 rents.

At June 30, 2021, the balance sheet reflects $1.0 million of deferred rents for tenants with payment plans that are not accounted for on the cash basis.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s rental revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) benefited from $2.3 million of payments related to 2020 rental income received from cash-basis tenants.

Property Net Operating Income Projection

The Company has updated its projection of 2021 NOI. The Company projects, based on the assumptions below, 2021 property level NOI to be as follows:

Portfolio NOI Projection Continental U.S. $38 – $41 million Puerto Rico (9 assets under contract) $50 – $53 million

These Projections:

Exclude all properties sold to date and assume all properties owned by the Company on August 3, 2021 are held through year end;

Reflect payment of property management fees;

Assume tenant collections at 100% for the second half of 2021 (as compared to the actual first and second quarter 2021 rent collection rates reflected above) and

Assume no reserve reversals related to 2020 rents for the second half of 2021.

Because these projections are based on assumptions that are subject to change, including, without limitation, the Company’s actual tenant collections and potential future sales of properties, they should not be viewed as guidance.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Non-GAAP Measures

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)) adjusted to exclude (i) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, if any, (ii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments and (iii) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO by excluding certain non-operating charges and income. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges and income to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, Operating FFO and NOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this release herein. Reconciliation of 2021 projected NOI to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor

RVI considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the Company’s actual property NOI for 2021, which could differ materially from the NOI projections included in this press release; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; our ability to sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete the sale of the remaining nine assets in Puerto Rico pursuant to the agreement entered into in June 2021 and dispositions of other assets under contract; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; local conditions such as an increase in the supply of, or a reduction in demand for, retail real estate in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants at our properties; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion or extension of these arrangements; changes with respect to the Puerto Rican economy and government; the ability to secure and maintain management services provided to us, including pursuant to our external management agreement with one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers; and our ability to maintain our REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s most recent report on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Retail Value Inc. Income Statement in thousands, except per share 2Q21 2Q20 6M21 6M20 Revenues: Rental income (1) $41,857 $39,299 $83,279 $89,629 Other property revenues 54 (7) 91 32 41,911 39,292 83,370 89,661 Expenses: Operating and maintenance (2) 11,433 12,193 23,304 25,807 Real estate taxes 3,757 5,483 8,023 11,202 15,190 17,676 31,327 37,009 Net operating income (3) 26,721 21,616 52,043 52,652 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (1,770) (2,324) (3,541) (4,648) Interest expense, net (3,437) (5,660) (7,428) (12,952) Depreciation and amortization (11,204) (14,211) (24,562) (30,681) General and administrative (1,258) (924) (2,123) (2,001) Impairment charges (79,050) (10,910) (81,060) (26,820) Debt extinguishment costs, net (1,112) (12) (1,242) (3,977) Other income, net 197 0 197 334 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (4) 1,420 10,958 1,541 13,632 Loss before other items (69,493) (1,467) (66,175) (14,461) Tax expense (88) (519) (197) (592) Net loss ($69,581) ($1,986) ($66,372) ($15,053) Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 21,094 19,816 21,006 19,782 Loss per common share – Basic & Diluted ($3.30) $(0.10) ($3.16) ($0.76) (1) Revenue items: Minimum rents 23,161 30,348 48,057 61,738 Ground lease minimum rents 2,400 3,112 5,043 6,318 Percentage and overage rent 639 38 2,095 1,055 Recoveries 9,574 11,819 19,869 24,716 Uncollectible revenue 2,840 (6,820) 3,078 (7,678) Ancillary and other rental income 1,455 783 3,264 2,961 Lease termination fees 1,788 19 1,873 519 (2) Operating expenses: Property management fees (2,264) (2,566) (4,528) (5,118) (3) NOI from assets sold through June 30, 2021 172 3,705 2,044 10,445 (4) SITE Centers disposition fees (592) (210) (592) (1,766)

Retail Value Inc. Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 2Q21 2Q20 6M21 6M20 Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders ($69,581) ($1,986) ($66,372) ($15,053) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 11,187 14,193 24,528 30,646 Impairment of real estate 79,050 10,910 81,060 26,820 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (1,420) (10,958) (1,541) (13,632) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $19,236 $12,159 $37,675 $28,781 Debt extinguishment, transaction, other, net 915 12 1,045 3,644 Total non-operating items, net 915 12 1,045 3,644 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $20,151 $12,171 $38,720 $32,425 Weighted average shares and units – Basic & Diluted – FFO & OFFO 21,094 19,816 21,006 19,782 FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.91 $0.61 $1.79 $1.45 Operating FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.96 $0.61 $1.84 $1.64 Common stock dividends declared, per share N/A N/A N/A N/A Certain non-cash items: Straight-line rent (258) 590 (822) (517) Straight-line fixed CAM 75 99 146 200 Loan cost amortization (712) (914) (1,494) (1,933) Non-real estate depreciation expense (17) (18) (34) (35) Capital expenditures: Maintenance capital expenditures 899 645 1,227 663 Tenant allowances and landlord work 665 1,020 1,273 1,611 Leasing commissions - SITE Centers 617 473 1,395 1,704 Leasing commissions - external 54 68 187 155 Hurricane restorations 486 4,538 2,334 8,012

Retail Value Inc. Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share Continental U.S. 2Q21 2Q20 6M21 6M20 Revenues: Minimum rents 10,215 15,089 21,782 32,100 Ground lease minimum rents 797 1,099 1,636 2,304 Percentage and overage rent 236 6 253 103 Recoveries 3,918 5,932 8,379 12,579 Uncollectible revenue 2,152 (3,199) 3,144 (4,050) Ancillary and other rental income 91 150 282 472 Lease termination fees 1 0 86 500 Other property revenues 52 (26) 69 (2) 17,462 19,051 35,631 44,006 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 2,179 2,755 4,563 6,544 Property management fees 701 1,099 1,401 2,198 Real estate taxes 2,767 4,299 5,901 8,787 5,647 8,153 11,865 17,529 Net operating income (1) 11,815 10,898 23,766 26,477 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (846) (1,318) (1,694) (2,637) Interest expense, net (2,707) (4,513) (5,858) (10,689) Depreciation and amortization (4,700) (6,961) (11,688) (16,191) General and administrative (not allocated to segment) N/A N/A N/A N/A Impairment charges 0 (10,910) 0 (26,820) Debt extinguishment costs, net (1,076) (12) (1,149) (3,977) Other expense, net 0 0 0 0 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 1,696 10,958 1,845 13,632 Tax expense (77) (52) (143) (125) Net loss 4,105 (1,910) 5,079 (20,330) (1) NOI from assets sold through June 30, 2021 43 2,804 1,589 8,576 Puerto Rico 2Q21 2Q20 6M21 6M20 Revenues: Minimum rents 12,946 15,259 26,275 29,638 Ground lease minimum rents 1,603 2,013 3,407 4,014 Percentage and overage rent 403 32 1,842 952 Recoveries 5,656 5,887 11,490 12,137 Uncollectible revenue 688 (3,621) (66) (3,628) Ancillary and other rental income 1,364 633 2,982 2,489 Lease termination fees 1,787 19 1,787 19 Other property revenues 2 19 22 34 24,449 20,241 47,739 45,655 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 6,990 6,872 14,213 14,145 Property management fees 1,563 1,467 3,127 2,920 Real estate taxes 990 1,184 2,122 2,415 9,543 9,523 19,462 19,480 Net operating income (1) 14,906 10,718 28,277 26,175 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (924) (1,006) (1,847) (2,011) Interest expense, net (730) (1,147) (1,570) (2,263) Depreciation and amortization (6,504) (7,250) (12,874) (14,490) General and administrative (not allocated to segment) N/A N/A N/A N/A Impairment charges (79,050) 0 (81,060) 0 Debt extinguishment costs, net (36) 0 (93) 0 Other expense, net 197 0 197 334 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (276) 0 (304) 0 Tax expense (11) (467) (54) (467) Net loss (72,428) 848 (69,328) 7,278 (1) NOI from assets sold through June 30, 2021 129 901 455 1,869

Retail Value Inc. Balance Sheet $ in thousands At Period End 2Q21 4Q20 Assets: Land $337,869 $397,699 Buildings 918,294 1,031,886 Fixtures and tenant improvements 114,580 134,335 1,370,743 1,563,920 Depreciation (554,434) (593,691) 816,309 970,229 Construction in progress 2,489 1,515 Real estate, net 818,798 971,744 Cash 67,185 56,849 Restricted cash (1) 59,048 115,939 Receivables and straight-line (2) 17,501 25,302 Intangible assets, net (3) 7,078 9,452 Other assets, net (4) 10,882 16,590 Total Assets 980,492 1,195,876 Liabilities and Equity: Secured debt (5) 207,243 344,485 Dividends payable 0 23,002 Other liabilities (6) 30,420 38,603 Total Liabilities 237,663 406,090 Redeemable preferred equity 190,000 190,000 Common shares 2,110 1,983 Paid-in capital 740,548 721,234 Distributions in excess of net income (189,800) (123,428) Common shares in treasury at cost (29) (3) Total Equity 552,829 599,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $980,492 $1,195,876 (1) Asset sale proceeds 0 51,168 Hurricane related escrows 37,169 38,469 Other lender required escrows 21,879 26,302 (2) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net 11,337 13,683 (3) Operating lease right of use asset 1,402 1,509 (4) Note receivable 3,000 3,000 (5) Unamortized loan costs (7,302) (9,718) (6) Operating lease liabilities 2,476 2,602 Below-market leases, net 11,828 13,829

