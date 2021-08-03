Oblong Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 11, 2021

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-888-394-8218

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-856-344-9221

Please Reference Conference ID: 1130587

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146196.

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 11, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 1130587.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006026/en/