Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today the closing of its underwritten, upsized initial public offering of 13,800,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,800,000 additional shares of its common stock, at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were $207.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Tenaya. All shares in the offering were offered by Tenaya. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “TNYA.”

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.

