Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 22:05   

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced second-quarter 2021 results.

“With respect to our financial performance, we are pleased that the company continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, and we are raising our outlook for the year,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “We remain intensely focused on the well-being of our employees and we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that our company has a welcoming, supportive and safe environment where all of our team members can thrive.”

Financial Metrics

Q2

(in millions, except EPS)

2021

 

Prior Outlook*

 

2020

GAAP Net Revenues

$2,296

 

$2,135

 

$1,932

Impact of GAAP deferralsA

($375)

 

($285)

 

$146

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

$1.12

 

$0.81

 

$0.75

Non-GAAP EPS

$1.20

 

$0.91

 

$0.81

Impact of GAAP deferralsA

($0.29)

 

($0.21)

 

$0.16

 

 

 

* Prior outlook was provided by the company on May 4, 2021 in its earnings release.

Please refer to the tables at the back of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.30 billion, as compared with $1.93 billion for the second quarter of 2020. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $2.03 billion. GAAP operating margin was 42%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.12, as compared with $0.75 for the second quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 44% and earnings per diluted share were $1.20, as compared with $0.81 for the second quarter of 2020.

For the quarter, operating cash flow was $388 million, as compared with $768 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the trailing twelve-month period, operating cash flow was $2.57 billion.

Please refer to the tables at the back of this press release for a reconciliation of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Operating Metrics

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Activision Blizzard’s net bookingsB were $1.92 billion, as compared with $2.08 billion for the second quarter of 2020. In-game net bookingsC were $1.32 billion as compared with $1.37 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs)D were 408 million.

Commitment to a Safe Working Environment

Following serious allegations regarding the company’s employment, compensation and workplace practices, Activision Blizzard is taking swift action to ensure a safe and welcoming work environment for all employees. We have engaged a law firm to conduct a review of our policies and procedures to ensure that we have and maintain best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace. We will be adding additional staff to our Compliance and Employee Relations teams, strengthening our capabilities in investigating employee concerns. We are creating safe spaces, moderated by third parties, for employees to speak out and share areas for improvements. We will be evaluating managers and leaders across the company with respect to their compliance with our processes for evaluating claims and imposing appropriate consequences. And we will be adding resources to ensure and enhance our consideration of diverse candidate slates for all open positions. The leadership of the company is committed to creating the most welcoming, comfortable, and safe culture possible.

Selected Business Highlights

Activision Blizzard exceeded its prior outlook for the second quarter, benefiting from strong execution by our creative and commercial teams in delivering compelling experiences and in-game content to our deeply engaged communities. Our increased investment in our largest franchises over the last two years has significantly expanded the scale and enhanced the financial trajectory for Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy CrushTM. This work continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, even as countries continued to reopen from lockdowns related to the pandemic.

Activision

  • Activision delivered another strong quarter, contributing to record first half segment revenue and segment operating income. Activision had 127 million MAUsD in the second quarter.
  • The Call of Duty ecosystem sustained reach, engagement, and player investment well above levels seen prior to the introduction of free-to-play experiences across console, PC, and mobile. Q2 franchise MAUsD were consistent versus the year ago quarter, and over three times higher than Q2 2019. Hours played in the franchise in Q2 were higher than for the entirety of 2019.
  • Conversion from Warzone again drove strong premium sales at multiples of the level typically seen in Q2 prior to 2020.
  • Console and PC in-game net bookingsC were similar to that seen in Q1, and approximately four times the level of Q2 2019.
  • For Call of Duty Mobile, net bookings grew double-digit percentages year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, driven by strong execution in seasonal content in the West and the recent launch of the game in China. Call of Duty Mobile is on track to exceed $1 billion in consumer spending for the year.

Blizzard

  • Blizzard’s launch of Burning CrusadeTM Classic in June marked the start of what is intended to be a very significant 18-month period for content releases. Blizzard had 26 million MAUsD in the second quarter.
  • World of Warcraft net bookingsB again grew a double-digit percentage year-over-year, driven by the launch of Burning Crusade Classic. Subscriber numbers and hours played were higher following the release, demonstrating the importance of Classic in enabling more ways for players to engage. World of Warcraft remains on track for much stronger engagement this year than is typical outside of a modern expansion year.
  • The latest expansion of the Hearthstonefranchise, Forged in the BarrensTM, delivered expansion-over-expansion net bookingsB growth for a second consecutive release following its March launch. With the latest expansion, United in StormwindTM, launching today, and MercenariesTM, a new mode in the popular role-playing genre planned for the coming months, we expect the financial performance of Hearthstone to strengthen in the second half of the year.
  • The highly anticipated Diablo II: ResurrectedTM will launch on PC and console on September 23. On mobile, Diablo ImmortalTM continued to progress well through testing, receiving excellent feedback for its gameplay. The team is pursuing additional opportunities to make the title even more engaging for a wider audience, with the launch now slated for first half of 2022. Blizzard continues to make strong progress on Diablo4 and is allocating substantial resources to creating exciting in-game content to drive engagement over multiple years.
  • Overwatch2 development passed an important internal milestone in recent weeks. After a great response to the recent community update, the team is looking forward to revealing more of the game in the coming months as they approach the laterstages of production.

King

  • King segment revenue grew 15% year-over-year, with segment operating income growing even faster and both metrics reaching new records. King had 255 million MAUsD in the second quarter.
  • The business saw ongoing year-over-year growth in franchise payers and investment per payer, with Candy Crush once again the highest grossing game franchise in the United States app stores1.
  • Building on successful initiatives to broaden its payer base over the last two years, King has been accelerating the delivery of compelling seasonal content, and in Q2, reached a monthly cadence within Candy Crush SagaTM, its largest title. The team is planning an innovative slate of seasonal events and live operations for the second half of the year, including tie-ins with brands that value the association with our premium network, positioning the franchise for ongoing momentum in its in-game business.
  • Advertising revenues grew sequentially and doubled year-over-year. King’s ongoing initiatives to enhance its ad platform, work with more demand partners and reach more categories of advertisers drove year-over-year growth in both volume and pricing, with broad-based strength across geographies.

Company Outlook

In July 2021, the State of California filed a complaint against the Company alleging violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the California Equal Pay Act. The complaint was recently filed, and we are taking actions to address the concerns of employees and other key stakeholders and the adverse consequences to our business. If we experience prolonged periods of adverse publicity, significantly reduced productivity or other negative consequences relating to this matter, our business likely would be adversely impacted. We are carefully monitoring all aspects of our business for any such impacts.

(in millions, except EPS)

GAAP
Outlook

 

Non-GAAP
Outlook

 

Impact of GAAP
deferralsA

CY 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$8,515

 

$8,515

 

$135

EPS

$3.08

 

$3.54

 

$0.22

Fully Diluted Shares

785

 

785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$1,970

 

$1,970

 

($120)

EPS

$0.64

 

$0.75

 

($0.10)

Fully Diluted Shares

785

 

785

 

 

Net bookingsB are expected to be $8.65 billion for 2021 and $1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

Capital Allocation

The company paid a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, up 15% year-over-year, on May 6, 2021. Cash payments totaled $365 million.

Conference Call

Today at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Activision Blizzard’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and management’s outlook for the remainder of 2021. The company welcomes all members of the financial and media communities and other interested parties to visit https://investor.activision.com to listen to the conference call via live Webcast or to listen to the call live by dialing into 866-777-2509 in the U.S. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157836/e9f11bb8b0. A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

About Activision Blizzard

Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video game franchises we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played.

As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years.

Our enduring franchises are some of the world’s most popular, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo, StarCraft, Candy Crush, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and Farm Heroes. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our franchises. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 85,000 veterans.

Learn more information about Activision Blizzard and how we connect and engage the world through epic entertainment on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.

1 Based on App Annie Intelligence.

A Net effect of accounting treatment from revenue deferrals on certain of our online-enabled products. Since certain of our games are hosted online or include significant online functionality that represents a separate performance obligation, we defer the transaction price allocable to the online functionality from the sale of these games and then recognize the attributable revenues over the relevant estimated service periods, which are generally less than a year. The related cost of revenues is deferred and recognized as an expense as the related revenues are recognized. Impact from changes in deferrals refers to the net effect from revenue deferrals accounting treatment for the purposes of revenues, along with, for the purposes of EPS, the related cost of revenues deferrals treatment and the related tax impacts. Internally, management excludes the impact of this change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues when evaluating the company’s operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Management believes this is appropriate because doing so enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers. In addition, management believes excluding the change in deferred revenues and the related cost of revenues provides a much more timely indication of trends in our operating results.

BNet bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

CIn-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

DMonthly Active User (“MAU”) Definition: We monitor MAUs as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: As a supplement to our financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), Activision Blizzard presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Activision Blizzard provides net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, and operating margin data and guidance both including (in accordance with GAAP) and excluding (non-GAAP) certain items. When relevant, the company also provides constant FX information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, Activision Blizzard provides EBITDA (defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as non-GAAP operating margin (see non-GAAP financial measure below) before depreciation). The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook:

  • expenses related to share-based compensation;
  • the amortization of intangibles from purchase price accounting;
  • fees and other expenses related to acquisitions, including related debt financings, and refinancing of long-term debt, including penalties and the write off of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs;
  • restructuring and related charges;
  • other non-cash charges from reclassification of certain cumulative translation adjustments into earnings as required by GAAP;
  • the income tax adjustments associated with any of the above items (tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results); and
  • significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities.

In the future, Activision Blizzard may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Activision Blizzard’s financial and operating performance. In particular, the measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of Activision Blizzard by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core business, operating results, or future outlook. Additionally, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with others, in assessing the company’s operating results, and measuring compliance with the requirements of the company’s debt financing agreements, as well as in planning and forecasting.

Activision Blizzard’s non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, and the terms non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP or adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning. Therefore, other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors a comparable view of Activision Blizzard’s performance in relation to other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations resulting from the exclusion of these items by considering the impact of the items separately and by considering Activision Blizzard’s GAAP, as well as non-GAAP, results and outlook, and by presenting the most comparable GAAP measures directly ahead of non-GAAP measures, and by providing a reconciliation that indicates and describes the adjustments made.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements about: (1) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, cash flow, or other financial items; (2) statements of our plans and objectives, including those related to releases of products or services and restructuring activities; (3) statements of future financial or operating performance, including the impact of tax items thereon; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. generally uses words such as “outlook,” “forecast,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “to be,” “plan,” “aims,” “believes,” “may,” “might,” “expects,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “estimate,” “future,” “positioned,” “potential,” “project,” “remain,” “scheduled,” “set to,” “subject to,” “upcoming,” and the negative version of these words and other similar words and expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks, reflect management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, and are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

We caution that a number of important factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ongoing global impact of a novel strain of coronavirus which emerged in December 2019 (“COVID-19”) (including, without limitation, the potential for significant short- and long-term global unemployment and economic weakness and a resulting impact on global discretionary spending; potential strain on the retailers, distributors and manufacturers who sell our physical products to customers and the platform providers on whose networks and consoles certain of our games are available; effects on our ability to release our content in a timely manner; effects on the operations of our professional esports leagues; the impact of large-scale intervention by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world, including the impact on interest rates; increased demand for our games due to stay-at-home orders and curtailment of other forms of entertainment, which may not be sustained; and volatility in foreign exchange rates); our ability to consistently deliver popular, high-quality titles in a timely manner, which has been made more difficult as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; concentration of revenue among a small number of franchises; our ability to satisfy the expectations of consumers with respect to our brands, games, services, and/or business practices; our ability to attract, retain and motivate skilled personnel; rapid changes in technology and industry standards; increasing importance of revenues derived from digital distribution channels; risks associated with the retail sales business model; the continued growth in the scope and complexity of our business; substantial influence of third-party platform providers over our products and costs; success and availability of video game consoles manufactured by third parties, including our ability to predict the consoles that will be most successful in the marketplace and develop commercially-successful products for those consoles; risks associated with the free-to-play business model, including dependence on a relatively small number of consumers for a significant portion of revenues and profits from any given game; our ability to realize the expected benefits of, and effectively implement and manage, our restructuring actions; difficulties in integrating acquired businesses or otherwise realizing the anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; the seasonality in the sale of our products; risks relating to behavior of our distributors, retailers, development, and licensing partners, or other affiliated third parties that may harm our brands or business operations; risks associated with our use of open source software; risks and uncertainties of conducting business outside the United States (the “U.S.”); risks associated with undisclosed content or features that may result in consumers’ refusal to buy or retailers’ refusal to sell our products; risks associated with objectionable consumer or other third party-created content; reliance on servers and networks to distribute and operate our games and our proprietary online gaming service; potential data breaches and other cybersecurity risks; significant disruption during our live events; risks related to the impacts of catastrophic events, including the susceptibility of the location of our headquarters to earthquakes; provisions in our corporate documents that may make it more difficult for any person to acquire control of our company; risks and costs associated with legal proceedings, including the impact of the complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the California Equal Pay Act; intellectual property claims; increasing regulation in key territories; regulation relating to the Internet, including potential harm from laws impacting “net neutrality”; regulation concerning data privacy; scrutiny regarding the appropriateness of our games’ content, including ratings assigned by third parties; changes in tax rates or exposure to additional tax liabilities, as well as the outcome of current or future tax disputes; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; impacts of changes in financial accounting standards; insolvency or business failure of any of our business partners, which has been magnified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with our reliance on discretionary spending; and the other factors identified in “Risk Factors” included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to Activision Blizzard, Inc. as of the date of this filing and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements are believed to be true when made, they may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

 
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

568

 

$

533

 

$

1,243

 

$

1,076

 

In-game, subscription, and other revenues1

 

1,728

 

 

1,399

 

 

3,328

 

 

2,643

 

Total net revenues

 

2,296

 

 

1,932

 

 

4,571

 

 

3,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues—product sales:

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

116

 

 

137

 

255

 

 

255

Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses

 

88

 

 

33

 

 

200

 

 

115

 

Cost of revenues—in-game, subscription, and other:

 

 

 

 

Game operations and distribution costs

 

322

 

 

271

 

 

619

 

 

529

 

Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses

 

29

 

 

28

 

 

59

 

 

74

 

Product development

 

335

 

 

291

 

 

688

 

 

528

 

Sales and marketing

 

245

 

 

242

 

 

482

 

 

485

 

General and administrative

 

189

 

 

175

 

 

471

 

 

343

 

Restructuring and related costs

 

13

 

 

6

 

 

43

 

 

29

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,337

 

 

1,183

 

 

2,817

 

 

2,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

959

 

 

749

 

 

1,754

 

 

1,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

 

(43

)

 

22

 

 

(14

)

 

30

 

Income before income tax expense

 

1,002

 

 

727

 

 

1,768

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

126

 

 

147

 

 

272

 

 

247

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

876

 

$

580

 

$

1,496

 

$

1,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.13

 

$

0.75

 

$

1.93

 

$

1.41

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

777

 

 

771

 

 

776

 

 

770

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.12

 

$

0.75

 

$

1.91

 

$

1.40

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution

 

783

 

 

776

 

 

784

 

 

775

 

1

In-game, subscription, and other revenues represent revenues from microtransactions and downloadable content, World of Warcraft subscriptions, licensing royalties from our products and franchises, and other miscellaneous revenues.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,209

 

$

8,647

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

682

 

 

1,052

 

Software development

 

249

 

 

352

 

Other current assets

 

747

 

 

514

 

Total current assets

 

10,887

 

 

10,565

 

Software development

 

267

 

 

160

 

Property and equipment, net

 

174

 

 

209

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

1,447

 

 

1,318

 

Other assets

 

583

 

 

641

 

Intangible assets, net

 

449

 

 

451

 

Goodwill

 

9,765

 

 

9,765

 

Total assets

$

23,572

 

$

23,109

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable

$

217

 

$

295

 

Deferred revenues

 

1,058

 

 

1,689

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

978

 

 

1,116

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,253

 

 

3,100

 

Long-term debt, net

 

3,606

 

 

3,605

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

511

 

 

418

 

Other liabilities

 

916

 

 

949

 

Total liabilities

 

7,286

 

 

8,072

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

11,621

 

 

11,531

 

Treasury stock

 

(5,563

)

 

(5,563

)

Retained earnings

 

10,821

 

 

9,691

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(593

)

 

(622

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

16,286

 

 

15,037

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

23,572

 

$

23,109

 

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Year over Year

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2021

% Increase (Decrease)

Cash Flow Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Cash Flow

$

768

 

$

196

 

$

1,140

 

$

844

 

$

388

 

(49

)%

Capital Expenditures

 

13

 

 

24

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

14

 

8

 

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1

$

755

 

$

172

 

$

1,118

 

$

822

 

$

374

 

(50

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Cash Flow - TTM2

$

2,143

 

$

2,030

 

$

2,252

 

$

2,948

 

$

2,568

 

20

 

Capital Expenditures - TTM2

 

103

 

 

93

 

 

78

 

 

81

 

 

82

 

(20

)

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1 - TTM2

$

2,040

 

$

1,937

 

$

2,174

 

$

2,867

 

$

2,486

 

22

%

1

Non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

2

TTM represents trailing twelve months. Operating Cash Flow for three months ended September 30, 2019, three months ended December 31, 2019, and three months ended March 31, 2020, were $309 million, $918 million, and $148 million, respectively. Capital Expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2019, three months ended December 31, 2019, and three months ended March 31, 2020, were $34 million, $37 million, and $19 million, respectively.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Revenues

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Product Costs

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Game Operations
and Distribution
Costs

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

2,296

 

$

116

 

$

88

 

$

322

 

$

29

 

$

335

 

$

245

 

$

189

 

$

13

 

$

1,337

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(18

)

 

(3

)

 

(16

)

 

 

 

(43

)

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(2

)

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

(13

)

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

2,296

 

$

116

 

$

83

 

$

321

 

$

29

$

317

 

$

242

 

$

171

 

$

 

$

1,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(375

)

$

(17

)

$

(81

)

$

(1

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(99

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

959

 

$

876

 

$

1.13

 

$

1.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

 

43

 

 

43

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

13

 

 

13

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above5

 

 

 

7

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

1,017

 

$

941

 

$

1.21

 

$

1.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(276

)

$

(229

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Revenues

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Product Costs

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Game Operations
and Distribution
Costs

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

4,571

 

$

255

 

$

200

 

$

619

 

$

59

 

$

688

 

$

482

 

$

471

 

$

43

 

$

2,817

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(34

)

 

(7

)

 

(140

)

 

 

 

(194

)

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(7

)

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

 

(43

)

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

4,571

 

$

255

 

$

188

 

$

618

 

$

56

 

$

654

 

$

475

 

$

327

 

$

 

$

2,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(584

)

$

(30

)

$

(144

)

$

(2

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(176

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

1,754

 

$

1,496

 

$

1.93

 

$

1.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

 

194

 

 

194

 

 

0.25

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

43

 

 

43

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above5

 

 

 

(30

)

 

(0.04

)

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

1,998

 

$

1,710

 

$

2.20

 

$

2.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(408

)

$

(336

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.43

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Revenues

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Product Costs

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Game Operations
and Distribution
Costs

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

1,932

 

$

137

 

$

33

 

$

271

 

$

28

 

$

291

 

$

242

 

$

175

 

$

6

 

$

1,183

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

(6

)

 

(24

)

 

 

 

(42

)

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(14

)

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

1,932

 

$

137

 

$

32

 

$

271

 

$

16

 

$

280

 

$

236

 

$

149

 

$

 

$

1,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

146

 

$

(19

)

$

(15

)

$

16

 

$

12

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

749

 

$

580

 

$

0.75

 

$

0.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

 

42

 

42

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

14

 

 

14

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

6

 

 

6

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above5

 

 

 

(11

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

811

 

$

631

 

$

0.82

 

$

0.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

152

 

$

125

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

 

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

 

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

 

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

 

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Revenues

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Product Costs

Cost of
Revenues—
Product Sales:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Game Operations
and Distribution
Costs

Cost of
Revenues—In-
game/Subs/Other:
Software
Royalties and
Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

3,719

 

$

255

 

$

115

 

$

529

 

$

74

 

$

528

 

$

485

 

$

343

 

$

29

 

$

2,358

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(18

)

 

(12

)

 

(48

)

 

 

 

(85

)

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(47

)

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29

)

 

(29

)

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

3,719

 

$

255

 

$

109

 

$

528

 

$

31

 

$

510

 

$

473

 

$

291

 

$

 

$

2,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(119

)

$

(57

)

$

(67

)

$

13

 

$

11

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

1,361

 

$

1,084

 

$

1.41

 

$

1.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

 

85

 

 

85

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

47

 

 

47

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

29

 

 

29

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above5

 

 

 

(23

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

1,522

 

$

1,222

 

$

1.59

 

$

1.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

(19

)

$

(17

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

$ Increase / (Decrease)

 

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

$

789

 

$

411

 

$

635

 

$

1,835

 

$

(204

)

$

(22

)

$

82

$

(144

)

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(6

)

Segment net revenues

$

789

 

$

433

 

$

635

 

$

1,857

 

$

(204

)

$

(28

)

$

82

$

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

363

 

$

141

 

$

248

 

$

752

 

$

(196

)

$

(62

)

$

36

$

(222

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

40.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

 

 

 

 

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

$

993

 

$

433

 

$

553

 

$

1,979

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

$

993

 

$

461

 

$

553

 

$

2,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

559

 

$

203

 

$

212

 

$

974

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

48.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

$ Increase / (Decrease)

 

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

$

1,680

 

$

869

 

$

1,244

 

$

3,793

 

$

168

 

$

(1

)

$

193

$

360

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Segment net revenues

$

1,680

 

$

916

 

$

1,244

 

$

3,840

 

$

168

 

$

2

 

$

193

$

363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

804

 

$

349

 

$

452

 

$

1,605

 

$

61

 

$

(51

)

$

85

$

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

41.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Activision

Blizzard

King

Total

 

 

 

 

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

$

1,512

 

$

870

 

$

1,051

 

$

3,433

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

$

1,512

 

$

914

 

$

1,051

 

$

3,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

743

 

$

400

 

$

367

 

$

1,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

43.4

%

 

 

 

 

1

Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

Our operating segments are consistent with the manner in which our operations are reviewed and managed by our Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). The CODM reviews segment performance exclusive of: the impact of the change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues with respect to certain of our online-enabled games; share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price accounting; fees and other expenses (including legal fees, costs, expenses and accruals) related to acquisitions, associated integration activities, and financings; certain restructuring and related costs; and other non-cash charges. See the following page for the reconciliation tables of segment revenues and operating income to consolidated net revenues and consolidated income before income tax expense.

Our operating segments are also consistent with our internal organization structure, the way we assess operating performance and allocate resources, and the availability of separate financial information. We do not aggregate operating segments.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenues:

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

$

1,857

 

$

2,007

 

$

3,840

 

$

3,477

 

Revenues from non-reportable segments1

 

86

 

 

99

 

 

194

 

 

167

 

Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues2

 

375

 

 

(146

)

 

584

 

 

119

 

Elimination of intersegment revenues3

 

(22

)

 

(28

)

 

(47

)

 

(44

)

Consolidated net revenues

$

2,296

 

$

1,932

 

$

4,571

 

$

3,719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation to consolidated income before income tax expense:

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

752

 

$

974

 

$

1,605

 

$

1,510

 

Operating income (loss) from non-reportable segments1

 

(11

)

 

(11

)

 

(15

)

 

(7

)

Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues2

 

276

 

 

(152

)

 

408

 

 

19

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

(43

)

 

(42

)

 

(194

)

 

(85

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(2

)

 

(14

)

 

(7

)

 

(47

)

Restructuring and related costs4

 

(13

)

 

(6

)

 

(43

)

 

(29

)

Consolidated operating income

 

959

 

 

749

 

 

1,754

 

 

1,361

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

 

(43

)

 

22

 

 

(14

)

 

30

 

Consolidated income before income tax expense (benefit)

$

1,002

 

$

727

 

$

1,768

 

$

1,331

 

1

Includes other income and expenses outside of our reportable segments, including our distribution business and unallocated corporate income and expenses.

2

Reflects the net effect from (deferral) of revenues and recognition of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products.

3

Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

4

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Distribution Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

2,026

 

88

%

$

1,591

 

82

%

$

435

 

27

%

Retail channels

 

137

 

6

 

168

 

9

 

(31

)

(18

)

Other3

 

133

 

6

 

 

173

 

9

 

 

(40

)

(23

)

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,296

 

100

%

$

1,932

 

100

%

$

364

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

(285

)

 

$

230

 

 

 

 

Retail channels

 

(93

)

 

 

(82

)

 

 

 

Other3

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(375

)

 

$

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Distribution Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

4,031

 

88

%

$

3,030

 

81

%

$

1,001

 

33

%

Retail channels

 

286

 

6

 

 

390

 

10

 

 

(104

)

(27

)

Other3

 

254

 

6

 

 

299

 

8

 

 

(45

)

(15

)

Total consolidated net revenues

$

4,571

 

100

%

$

3,719

 

100

%

$

852

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

(425

)

 

$

146

 

 

 

 

Retail channels

 

(167

)

 

 

(255

)

 

 

 

Other3

 

8

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(584

)

 

$

(119

)

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from Digital online channels represent revenues from digitally-distributed downloadable content, microtransactions, subscriptions, and products, as well as licensing royalties.

3

Net revenues from Other primarily includes revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY PLATFORM

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

740

 

32

%

$

655

 

34

%

$

85

 

13

%

PC

 

628

 

27

 

482

 

25

 

146

 

30

 

Mobile and ancillary2

 

795

 

35

 

 

622

 

32

 

 

173

 

28

 

Other3

 

133

 

6

 

 

173

 

9

 

 

(40

)

(23

)

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,296

 

100

%

$

1,932

 

100

%

$

364

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

(245

)

 

$

58

 

 

 

 

PC

 

(128

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

Mobile and ancillary2

 

(5

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

Other3

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(375

)

 

$

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

1,538

 

34

%

$

1,249

 

34

%

$

289

 

23

%

PC

 

1,248

 

27

 

 

981

 

26

 

 

267

 

27

 

Mobile and ancillary2

 

1,531

 

33

 

 

1,190

 

32

 

 

341

 

29

 

Other3

 

254

 

6

 

 

299

 

8

 

 

(45

)

(15

)

Total consolidated net revenues

$

4,571

 

100

%

$

3,719

 

100

%

$

852

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

(417

)

 

$

(172

)

 

 

 

PC

 

(172

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

Mobile and ancillary2

 

(3

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

Other3

 

8

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(584

)

 

$

(119

)

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from Mobile and ancillary include revenues from mobile devices, as well as non-platform specific game related revenues, such as standalone sales of physical merchandise and accessories.

3

Net revenues from Other primarily includes revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

1,346

 

59

%

$

1,112

 

58

%

$

234

 

21

%

EMEA2

 

695

 

30

 

615

 

32

 

80

13

Asia Pacific

 

255

 

11

 

 

205

 

11

 

 

50

 

24

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,296

 

100

%

$

1,932

 

100

%

$

364

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

(218

)

 

$

124

 

 

 

 

EMEA2

 

(133

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

(24

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(375

)

 

$

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

2,653

 

58

%

$

2,060

 

55

%

$

593

 

29

%

EMEA2

 

1,426

 

31

 

 

1,181

 

32

 

 

245

 

21

 

Asia Pacific

 

492

 

11

 

 

478

 

13

 

 

14

 

3

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

4,571

 

100

%

$

3,719

 

100

%

$

852

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

(340

)

 

$

(19

)

 

 

 

EMEA2

 

(196

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

(48

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

(584

)

 

$

(119

)

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from EMEA consist of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic regions.

3

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trailing Twelve
Months Ended

 

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income

$

604

 

$

508

 

$

619

 

$

876

 

$

2,607

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

 

25

 

 

31

 

 

30

 

 

(43

)

 

43

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

Provision for income taxes

 

118

 

 

55

 

 

146

 

 

126

 

 

445

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

46

 

 

45

 

 

33

 

 

28

 

 

152

 

EBITDA

 

824

 

 

639

 

 

828

 

 

987

 

 

3,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense1

 

53

 

 

80

 

 

151

 

 

43

 

 

327

 

Restructuring and related costs2

 

9

 

 

55

 

 

30

 

 

13

 

 

107

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

886

 

$

774

 

$

1,009

 

$

1,043

 

$

3,712

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues3

$

(150

)

$

407

 

$

(132

)

$

(276

)

$

(151

)

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

3

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Outlook for the

 

Outlook for the

 

Three Months Ending

 

Year Ending

 

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues1

$

1,970

 

 

$

8,515

 

Change in deferred revenues2

$

(120

)

 

$

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Diluted Share (GAAP)

$

0.64

 

 

$

3.08

 

Excluding the impact of:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation3

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.43

 

Amortization of intangible assets4

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Restructuring and related costs5

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.09

 

Income tax impacts from items above6

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.75

 

 

$

3.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues on Earnings Per Diluted Share7

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.22

 

1

Net Revenues represents the revenue outlook for both GAAP and Non-GAAP as they are measured the same.

2

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online-enabled products.

3

Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation.

4

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

5

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

6

Reflects the income tax impacts associated with the above items. Due to the inherent uncertainties in share price and option exercise behavior, we do not generally forecast excess tax benefits or tax shortfalls.

7

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online-enabled products, including the effect of taxes.

The per share adjustments and the GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share information are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING METRICS

(Amounts in millions)

 

Net Bookings1

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

2021

2020

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

Net bookings1

$

1,921

$

2,078

$

(157

)

(8

)%

$

3,987

$

3,600

$

387

11

%

In-game net bookings2

$

1,319

 

$

1,374

 

$

(55

)

(4

)%

$

2,661

 

$

2,329

 

$

332

 

14

%

1

 

We monitor net bookings as a key operating metric in evaluating the performance of our business because it enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers and provides more timely indications of trends in our operating results. Net bookings is the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others. Net bookings is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

 

2

 

In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

Monthly Active Users3

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2020

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

Activision

125

 

 

111

 

 

128

 

 

150

 

 

127

 

Blizzard

32

 

 

30

 

 

29

 

 

27

 

 

26

 

King

271

 

 

249

 

 

240

 

 

258

 

 

255

 

Total MAUs

428

 

 

390

 

 

397

 

 

435

 

 

408

 

3

We monitor monthly active users (“MAUs”) as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.

 

Wertpapier


Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced second-quarter 2021 results. “With respect to our financial performance, we are pleased that the company continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, and we are raising our …

