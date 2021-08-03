RingCentral Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue increased 36% year over year to $379 million.

Subscriptions revenue increased 37% year over year to $351 million.

Total Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 37% year over year to $1.5 billion.

RingCentral Office ARR (UCaaS + CCaaS) increased 41% year over year to $1.4 billion.

“Second quarter results were outstanding, as contributions from our upmarket momentum and key partners including Avaya, Atos, AT&T, BT, and Telus continued to increase,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s founder, chairman and CEO. “As businesses embrace hybrid workforces, they require next generation mobile-first platforms that support team messaging, video meetings, and phone system capabilities. RingCentral, with its unparalleled track record of trust, innovation, and partnerships, and its differentiated MVP platform, now seamlessly integrated with an industry leading cloud contact center solution, is uniquely positioned to meet these communication and collaboration needs.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Revenue: Total revenue was $379 million for the second quarter of 2021, up from $278 million in the second quarter of 2020, representing 36% growth. Subscriptions revenue of $351 million increased 37% year over year and accounted for 93% of total revenue.

GAAP operating loss was ($73) million, compared to an operating loss of ($29) million in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $39 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $29 million in the same period last year. Net Income (Loss) Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was ($1.22), compared to net profit per diluted share of $0.01 in the same period last year. The loss was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and mark-to-market losses associated with investments. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.32, compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the same period last year. The second quarters of 2021 and 2020 reflected a 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cash taxes given our net operating loss carryforwards.

GAAP net loss per share was ($1.22), compared to net profit per diluted share of $0.01 in the same period last year. The loss was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and mark-to-market losses associated with investments. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.32, compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the same period last year. The second quarters of 2021 and 2020 reflected a 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cash taxes given our net operating loss carryforwards. Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $325 million. This compares to $463 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Our cash balance reflects $160 million cash paid for redemption of our 2023 convertible senior notes. With this payment, we have fully redeemed the 2023 convertible senior notes.

Additional Highlights

Partnerships

Announced a strategic partnership with Verizon Business, and launched RingCentral with Verizon, a seamlessly integrated unified communications as a service solution for enterprise businesses. This partnership integrates Verizon’s leading connectivity solutions and Verizon 5G’s speed, reliability, low latency, and high bandwidth with RingCentral’s leading Message Video Phone UCaaS solution.

Announced with NICE a multi-year expansion and extension of the long-term agreement for RingCentral to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center worldwide. RingCentral and NICE are expanding their partnership to bring the combined benefits of their market leading solutions, along with all future innovation and new geographies.

Together with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, announced the launch of Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral in the United Kingdom. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral will combine the very latest in UCaaS technology from RingCentral, with market-leading networking, communication, and cloud solutions and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s portfolio.

Announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom. As a first step, the partnership will offer Deutsche Telekom’s customers a co-branded version of RingCentral Video (RCV) as a lead stand-alone video solution, which delivers reliable, secure, open, video meetings and team messaging based on RingCentral’s leading Message Video Phone (MVP) platform.

Together with Avaya, announced a wide range of new capabilities for Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, including many Avaya device-specific enhancements providing easy migration and additional video and global expansion features extending the ability for customers to connect across any device and work environment.

Platform

Announced new enhancements to RingCentral Rooms. The new capabilities include voice activated control enabling users to start and join meetings through a touchless experience and the ability to control the meeting from a mobile device. In addition, RingCentral Rooms will now be compatible with Logitech Rally devices and Windows devices and appliances, making RingCentral Rooms accessible to a wider audience.

Announced that the company is taking steps to protect customers from the increasing problem of robocalls and spam calls. RingCentral leverages the company’s own Artificial Intelligence and participates in industry tracebacks, enabling the company to root out bad actors. RingCentral also contributes to industry groups active in the development and deployment of the STIR/SHAKEN framework to stop unwanted robocalls and SPAM.

Announced that C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, is upgrading to the next generation of RingCentral MVP that includes RingCentral Video. RingCentral Video is a replacement for the earlier generation RingCentral Meetings, and leverages next-generation technologies to enable a fast, unified, open and trusted video meetings experience.

Recognition

Named Best Unified Communications Platform and Best UCaaS Provider in UC Today’s UC Awards 2021. This is the third consecutive year RingCentral has been named Best Unified Communications Platform. RingCentral was also named top 2 for Best Collaboration Platform.

Announced RingCentral has been highly ranked in 11 categories of the Comparably 2021 Leadership Awards, which highlight the best CEOs and companies. Of note, RingCentral was recognized in Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership, and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. RingCentral also ranked as the #1 engineering team and the #2 sales team.

Announced that RingCentral Video has been selected as the winner of the “Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year“ award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. RemoteTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies and products empowering remote work and distributed teams globally. Their awards program this year attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

Announced that RingCentral ranked first in this year’s Omdia Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard. The annual Omdia report evaluates the top North American UCaaS providers, based on market share, financial stability, market momentum, service development, and customer reviews. RingCentral topped the rankings for the fifth consecutive year.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Raising total revenue range to $1.539 to $1.545 billion, representing annual growth of 30% to 31%. This is up from our prior range of $1.500 to $1.510 billion and annual growth of 27% to 28%.

Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.424 to $1.430 billion, representing annual growth of 31% to 32%. This is up from our prior range of $1.388 to $1.396 billion and annual growth of 28% to 29%.

GAAP operating margin range of (19.2%) to (18.3%).

Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.0% to 10.1%.

Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.

Raising non-GAAP EPS range to $1.28 to $1.30 based on 93.0 to 93.5 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $1.24 to $1.27 based on 93.5 to 94.0 million fully diluted shares.

Share-based compensation range of $390 to $400 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $64 million, amortization of acquisition intangibles of $48 million, and acquisition related and other matters of approximately $0.9 million.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance:

Total revenue range of $390.5 to $393.5 million, representing annual growth of 29% to 30%.

Subscriptions revenue range of $363 to $365 million, representing annual growth of 30% to 31%.

GAAP operating margin range of (22.1%) to (20.4%).

Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.2% to 10.3%.

Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.

Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.33 to $0.34 based on 93.5 million fully diluted shares.

Share-based compensation range of $109 to $114 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $16 million, and amortization of acquisition intangibles of $12 million.

For a reconciliation of our forecasted non-GAAP operating margin, see “Reconciliation of Forecasted Operating Margin GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures.” We have not reconciled our forecasted non-GAAP EPS to its respective forecasted GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on it. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP EPS because of the inherent uncertainty and complexity involved in forecasting the intercompany remeasurement gain (loss), gain (loss) associated with investments, gain (loss) on early debt conversions, and provision (benefit) from income taxes, which could be significant reconciling items between the non-GAAP and respective GAAP measures. The intercompany remeasurement gain (loss) is affected by the movement in various exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar, which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) associated with investments as it is based on future share prices, which are difficult to predict and subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) on debt early conversions as it is based on future conversion requests, future share prices, and interest rates, which are difficult to predict and are subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP tax rates as we do not forecast discrete tax items as they are difficult to predict. The provision (benefit) from income taxes, excluding discrete items, is expected to have an immaterial impact to our GAAP EPS. We utilized a projected long-term tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision. For fiscal 2021, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 22.5%. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results, our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our momentum in mid-market and enterprise, contributions from channel partners, the success of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telus, Verizon Business, and Vodafone Business, our expectations regarding our strategic acquisitions, our ability to expand and deepen our global distribution network, our market opportunity, our expectations around market trends, including digital transformation and hybrid workforce adoption, our expectations with respect to awareness and demand for cloud communications solutions, our ability to address business communication needs in the new work from anywhere environment, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: the future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telus, Verizon Business, and Vodafone Business; our expectations regarding our strategic acquisitions; our ability to grow at our expected rate of growth; our ability to add and retain larger and enterprise customers and enter new geographies and markets; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our services, including RingCentral Office, RingCentral MVP, and RingCentral Video; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to enter into and maintain relationships with resellers, carriers, channel partners and strategic partners; our ability to successfully and timely integrate, and realize the benefits of any significant acquisition we may make; our ability to manage our expenses and growth; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported financial results and financial outlook include certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow. Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit divided by GAAP subscriptions revenue. Non-GAAP other gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP other gross profit divided by GAAP other revenue. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation which includes related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and acquisition related and other matters including transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related retention payments, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations and certain litigation related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by total GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation which includes related employer payroll taxes, intercompany remeasurement gains or losses, acquisition related and other matters, amortization of acquisition intangibles, non-cash interest expense associated with amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, gain (loss) associated with investments, loss on early extinguishment of debt, tax benefit from release of valuation allowance, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments.

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding include the impact on shares used in per share calculations of our outstanding capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of our convertible notes and therefore are included in the calculations of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and cash paid for strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash.

We have included Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow in this press release because they are key measures used by us to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses and cash flow items in calculating Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow provide useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Although Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow are frequently used by investors in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered alongside other financial performance measures.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Other Measures

Our reported results also include our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, channel Office partner annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, direct and partner Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, and net monthly subscriptions dollar retention. We define our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions as our monthly recurring subscriptions multiplied by 12. Our monthly recurring subscriptions equal the monthly value of all customer recurring charges contracted at the end of a given month. We believe this metric is a leading indicator of our anticipated subscriptions revenue. We calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from RingCentral Office and RingCentral customer engagement solutions customers are included when determining monthly recurring subscriptions for the purposes of calculating this key business metric. We calculate mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $25,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate channel Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly revenue subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions generated from channel partners are included. We calculate direct and partners Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly revenue subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions not generated from channel partners are included. We define dollar net change as the quotient of (i) the difference of our monthly recurring subscriptions at the end of a period minus our monthly recurring subscriptions at the beginning of a period minus our monthly recurring subscriptions at the end of the period from new customers we added during the period, (ii) all divided by the number of months in the period. We define our average monthly recurring subscriptions as the average of the monthly recurring subscriptions at the beginning and end of the measurement period.

TABLE 1 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,297 $ 639,853 Accounts receivable, net 198,880 176,034 Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs 83,192 63,726 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,739 46,516 Total current assets 648,108 926,129 Property and equipment, net 152,925 142,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,050 51,115 Long-term investments 247,862 213,176 Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs, non-current 702,820 667,779 Goodwill 56,563 57,313 Acquired intangibles, net 104,090 118,313 Other assets 8,239 8,564 Total assets $ 1,968,657 $ 2,184,597 Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 56,121 $ 54,043 Accrued liabilities 225,088 210,654 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 31,148 Deferred revenue 165,582 142,223 Total current liabilities 446,791 438,068 Convertible senior notes, net 1,366,508 1,375,320 Operating lease liabilities 34,514 38,722 Other long-term liabilities 28,557 20,241 Total liabilities 1,876,370 1,872,351 Temporary equity — 3,787 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 571,121 673,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,605 6,806 Accumulated deficit (483,448 ) (372,306 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 92,287 $ 308,459 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 1,968,657 $ 2,184,597

TABLE 2 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Subscriptions $ 351,203 $ 257,038 $ 676,426 $ 500,142 Other 28,070 20,947 55,203 45,355 Total revenues 379,273 277,985 731,629 545,497 Cost of revenues Subscriptions 79,243 56,721 152,490 109,154 Other 25,680 19,916 49,414 40,927 Total cost of revenues 104,923 76,637 201,904 150,081 Gross profit 274,350 201,348 529,725 395,416 Operating expenses Research and development 76,161 43,519 138,837 84,429 Sales and marketing 203,398 137,633 382,647 268,945 General and administrative 68,172 49,532 123,633 96,868 Total operating expenses 347,731 230,684 645,117 450,242 Loss from operations (73,381 ) (29,336 ) (115,392 ) (54,826 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (15,942 ) (12,598 ) (32,220 ) (20,100 ) Other income (expense) (21,223 ) 42,603 37,320 15,086 Other income (expense), net (37,165 ) 30,005 5,100 (5,014 ) Gain (loss) before income taxes (110,546 ) 669 (110,292 ) (59,840 ) Provision for income taxes 410 160 850 372 Net income (loss) $ (110,956 ) $ 509 $ (111,142 ) $ (60,212 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (1.22 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.22 ) $ (0.69 ) Diluted (1.22 ) 0.01 (1.22 ) (0.69 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 91,181 88,254 90,909 87,797 Diluted 91,181 94,145 90,909 87,797

TABLE 3 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (111,142 ) $ (60,212 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,724 34,500 Share-based compensation 150,323 85,844 Amortization of deferred and prepaid sales commission costs 33,398 20,659 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 32,082 20,018 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,736 7,207 Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (10,131 ) (14,230 ) Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,778 7,754 Unrealized gain on investments (34,361 ) (17,149 ) Provision for bad debt 3,743 3,071 Other 70 259 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,589 ) (15,398 ) Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs (86,378 ) (53,316 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,562 (13,834 ) Accounts payable 3,490 (973 ) Accrued and other liabilities 24,912 28,089 Deferred revenue 23,359 15,142 Operating lease liabilities (9,105 ) (7,322 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,471 40,109 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,385 ) (15,581 ) Capitalized internal-use software (19,600 ) (17,021 ) Purchases of intangible assets and long-term investments (9,623 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (43,608 ) (32,602 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 986,508 Payments for repurchase or redemption of convertible senior notes (333,632 ) (501,039 ) Payments for capped calls and transaction costs — (60,900 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock plans 18,857 21,604 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,566 ) (18,603 ) Payment for contingent consideration for business acquisition (3,600 ) (3,548 ) Repayment of financing obligations (2,295 ) (943 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (332,236 ) 423,079 Effect of exchange rate changes (183 ) (436 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (314,556 ) 430,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 639,853 343,606 End of period $ 325,297 $ 773,756

TABLE 4 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Subscriptions $ 351,203 $ 257,038 $ 676,426 $ 500,142 Other 28,070 20,947 55,203 45,355 Total revenues 379,273 277,985 731,629 545,497 Cost of revenues reconciliation GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues 79,243 56,721 152,490 109,154 Share-based compensation (5,853 ) (2,676 ) (9,831 ) (4,752 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (11,002 ) (7,672 ) (21,620 ) (15,373 ) Non-GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues 62,388 46,373 121,039 89,029 GAAP Other cost of revenues 25,680 19,916 49,414 40,927 Share-based compensation (2,347 ) (1,170 ) (4,003 ) (1,820 ) Non-GAAP Other cost of revenues 23,333 18,746 45,411 39,107 Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation Non-GAAP Subscriptions 82.2 % 82.0 % 82.1 % 82.2 % Non-GAAP Other 16.9 % 10.5 % 17.7 % 13.8 % Non-GAAP Gross profit 77.4 % 76.6 % 77.2 % 76.5 % Operating expenses reconciliation GAAP Research and development 76,161 43,519 138,837 84,429 Share-based compensation (22,380 ) (9,772 ) (37,029 ) (17,239 ) Non-GAAP Research and development 53,781 33,747 101,808 67,190 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 14.2 % 12.1 % 13.9 % 12.3 % GAAP Sales and marketing 203,398 137,633 382,647 268,945 Share-based compensation (38,618 ) (16,322 ) (63,385 ) (27,613 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (971 ) (929 ) (1,941 ) (1,860 ) Acquisition related and other matters — — — 4 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 163,809 120,382 317,321 239,476 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 43.2 % 43.3 % 43.4 % 43.9 % GAAP General and administrative 68,172 49,532 123,633 96,868 Share-based compensation (30,502 ) (19,315 ) (47,945 ) (34,420 ) Acquisition related and other matters (499 ) (293 ) (937 ) (2,156 ) Non-GAAP General and administrative 37,171 29,924 74,751 60,292 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 9.8 % 10.8 % 10.2 % 11.1 % Income (loss) from operations reconciliation GAAP loss from operations (73,381 ) (29,336 ) (115,392 ) (54,826 ) Share-based compensation 99,700 49,255 162,193 85,844 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 11,973 8,601 23,561 17,233 Acquisition related and other matters 499 293 937 2,152 Non-GAAP Income from operations 38,791 28,813 71,299 50,403 Non-GAAP Operating margin 10.2 % 10.4 % 9.7 % 9.2 %

TABLE 5 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) reconciliation GAAP net income (loss) $ (110,956 ) $ 509 $ (111,142 ) $ (60,212 ) Share-based compensation 99,700 49,255 162,193 85,844 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 11,973 8,601 23,561 17,233 Acquisition related and other matters 499 293 937 2,152 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,882 12,566 32,082 20,018 Loss (gain) associated with investments 20,138 (41,506 ) (39,459 ) (21,358 ) Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt 1,078 (43 ) 1,736 7,207 Intercompany remeasurement loss (gain) 75 (360 ) 810 538 Income tax expense effects (8,320 ) (6,473 ) (15,253 ) (11,282 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 30,069 $ 22,842 $ 55,465 $ 40,140 Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 91,181 88,254 90,909 87,797 Effect of dilutive securities — 5,891 — — GAAP weighted average shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 91,181 94,145 90,909 87,797 Effect of dilutive securities 1,714 (839 ) 2,032 4,990 Non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 92,895 93,306 92,941 92,787 Diluted net income (loss) per share GAAP net (loss) income per share $ (1.22 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.22 ) $ (0.69 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.43

TABLE 6 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,471 $ 40,109 Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 10,131 14,230 Non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 71,602 54,339 Purchases of property and equipment (14,385 ) (15,581 ) Capitalized internal-use software (19,600 ) (17,021 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 37,617 $ 21,737

TABLE 7 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED OPERATING MARGIN GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in millions) Q3 2021 FY 2021 Low Range High Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenues 390.5 393.5 1,539.0 1,545.0 GAAP loss from operations (86.2 ) (80.5 ) (295.0 ) (282.9 ) GAAP operating margin (22.1 %) (20.4 %) (19.2 %) (18.3 %) Share-based compensation 114.0 109.0 400.0 390.0 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 12.0 12.0 48.0 48.0 Acquisition related and other matters — — 0.9 0.9 Non-GAAP income from operations 39.8 40.5 153.9 156.0 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.2 % 10.3 % 10.0 % 10.1 %

