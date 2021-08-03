Ethan Allen Declares Special Cash Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.75 per share special cash dividend to shareholders of record on August 17, 2021, payable on August 31, 2021. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021.



Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “Our business performed well in fiscal 2021. We have a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and are pleased to continue this practice. Accordingly, we are announcing a special cash dividend of $0.75 along with our regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25. As we head into the fiscal 2022 year, we believe we have a great opportunity to continue our growth in sales and profitability due to our talented team, strong retail network, the personal service of our interior design professionals increasingly combined with technology, our unique vertical integration whereby 75% of products are made in our North American manufacturing workshops, and our strong logistics network of national distribution centers and retail home delivery centers delivering product with white glove service to our clients’ homes.”