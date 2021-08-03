Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

SJI Releases 2020 Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance Report

FOLSOM, NJ, August 3, 2021 – Today, SJI (NYSE: SJI) released its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG), highlighting the company’s 2020 efforts and achievements in environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance. The new report expands on earlier versions of the report – highlighting the growing program and commitment to ESG initiatives.

“Our ESG report shows how each part of SJI takes responsibility for the well-being of the environment, our workforce and the communities we serve,” said President and CEO, Mike Renna. “In 2020, we worked together to meet the challenges of a global pandemic with sustainable business practices that supported the interests of our stakeholders, all while advancing our goals of being a clean energy provider.”

The fully web-based, mobile-responsive report offers increased transparency and enhanced data disclosures, measuring progress over time, while also addressing timely ESG topics.

To view the 2020 SJI ESG report, visit: sjindustries.com/esg.



About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

