Zogenix to Participate in the BofA Securities SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the BofA SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference.



Zogenix Fireside Chat Details Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.