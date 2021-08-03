checkAd

Zogenix to Participate in the BofA Securities SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference

03.08.2021   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the BofA SMID Cap 2H21 Ideas Conference.

Zogenix Fireside Chat Details
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
   
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs: one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

