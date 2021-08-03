checkAd

Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Total Revenue Increases 26% Year-Over-Year, Driven by 39% Growth in RFID 

 Company Increases High End of Guidance to $106 million

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, demonstrating continued growth in the adoption of RFID and strong sales to the federal government.

Second Quarter and Subsequent Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $24.0 million with RFID revenue up 39% year-over-year
  • Strong growth in federal government sales, up 34% year-over-year
  • Premises growth accelerated, growing 23% year-over-year in Q2 vs 3% in Q1 2021
  • Premises software, services, and recurring revenues expanded, to 32% of Premises revenues in Q2 vs 24% in Q1 2021
  • Exited the second quarter of 2021 with backlog for Q3 2021 of $14.6 million, up 46% sequentially; total Company backlog for all future shipments was up 26% year-over-year
  • Total new orders booked through the first three weeks of Q3 2021 was $6.3 million, up 44% over the same period prior year
  • Sequential improvement in GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to 37% and 38%, respectively
  • Delivered operating leverage by decreasing GAAP operating expenses 8% while growing revenues 26% year-over-year
  • Maintained a strong balance sheet with $36.4 million in cash at the end of Q2 2021
  • Large mobile device customer introduced its 2022 designs, while going into full production ramp in Q3 2021 for its latest two designs
  • Completed prototype designs for auto-injector project, now in customer qualification
  • Increased breadth and pace of RFID design wins with a wide range of companies
  • Expanded RFID senior leadership with appointment of Amir Khoshniyati as VP of Business Development, Americas

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.0 million, an increase of 26% from $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues in the Identity segment grew 27% year-over-year to $14.8 million from $11.6 million, primarily due to higher sales of RFID products. Revenues in the Premises segment grew 23% year-over-year to $9.2 million from $7.5 million with revenue from our core systems and software sales up 29%.

GAAP gross margin was 37% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 35% in the prior quarter and 40% in the second quarter of 2020, temporarily compressed due to continued near-term investments in technology and manufacturing processes and systems as well as by the mix of products within and across both business segments.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development, sales, and marketing, and general and administrative were $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 reflecting leverage in the business model as expenses were reduced by 8% while revenues increased 26%.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter and GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Management Commentary
“In the second quarter of 2021, our growth momentum accelerated as we expected,” said Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys. “We grew total revenue by 26%, our Identity business by 27%, and our RFID business by 39% year-over-year. Identiv’s key growth driver continues to be RFID, where we maintained our 100% customer retention rate. In addition, we achieved meaningful milestones in our RFID projects with a major mobile device provider, auto-injector client, and in the cannabis industry. We also broadened our base of customers integrating NFC-based RFID into their products. We continue to move new designs through the production cycle, serving all use cases as we expand our leadership position in the fast-growing RFID market.

“Our Premises business also had a strong quarter, with sales up 23% year-over-year. Federal government sales were particularly robust, with 34% growth year-over-year. We're also seeing a rebound in commercial sales across multiple verticals, including retail, banking, and even travel. We expect to see continued growth in Premises through the second half of 2021 as demand for our highly secure platform, subscription and full cloud offerings, as well as with our newly launched video intelligence system, remains strong.

“Our primary areas of focus – growing our RFID business and solidifying our position as an industry leader, delivering on the great demand strength of the federal market, and increasing our revenue predictability with customer retention, expanded use of consumables, and recurring revenues – all made progress in Q2. We remain on track to hit our growth projections with potential upsides in the near-term and into 2022.”

Chief Financial Officer Transition
Identiv also announced today that Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach will step down from her current position. With support from the Board of Directors and other members of the management team, Identiv has initiated a search process with a nationally recognized executive search firm for a new CFO to execute on the Company’s long-term growth plans. An interim CFO is expected to be announced in the coming days and operate in that capacity until a new CFO has been appointed.

"I'd like to thank Sandra for her financial leadership as we've built Identiv into a strong growth company. She's been a great partner over the past four years," said Steven Humphreys. "We'll miss her and wish her the very best as she goes to other challenges. We appreciate her strong support for our transition as well as for our search for the right financial leader to help us take Identiv to the next level of growth in our exciting markets.”

Financial Outlook
Identiv provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Momentum exiting the second quarter combined with the strong backlog growth provides management with confidence to increase the Company's growth expectations for fiscal year 2021. Management is therefore increasing the upper end of the range of its expected revenues to $100 million to $106 million. Normal seasonality is expected to continue with momentum building quarter over quarter through the end of the year.

Conference Call
Identiv management will hold a conference call today (August 3, 2021) at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Toll-Free Number: +1 888.506.0062
International Number: +1 973.528.0011
Call ID: 490856
Webcast Link: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1.949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through August 17, 2021 under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 41949.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses. Identiv uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating ongoing operational performance. Identiv believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA discussed above excludes items that are included in GAAP net income (loss), GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP gross margin, and excludes provision for income taxes, interest expense, foreign currency (gains) losses, stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, decrease in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition related transaction costs, restructuring and severance, and gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program note. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, decrease in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition related transaction costs, and restructuring and severance. For historical periods, the exclusions are detailed in the reconciliation table included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management and can be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “expects”, and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding future operating and financial outlook and performance, including statements regarding 2021 expectations and 2021 guidance and the Company’s ability to meet such guidance, the Company’s expectations regarding potential upside in its future financial results, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to achieve its business and strategic objectives and growth expectations and expected benefits thereof, the drivers of momentum in its business, the Company’s beliefs regarding customer demand, customer production and design wins and the associated benefits, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to execute on its key initiatives and the potential benefits thereof, the Company’s beliefs regarding gross margin compression and the reasons for such compression, the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position, and the Company’s beliefs regarding design wins, backlog and future orders is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, its ability to capitalize on trends in its business, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, the effects of shortages of semiconductors and factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com

 

Identiv, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Net revenue $ 23,993     $ 22,162     $ 19,105     $ 46,155     $ 37,225  
Cost of revenue   15,153       14,470       11,393       29,623       22,013  
Gross profit   8,840       7,692       7,712       16,532       15,212  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development   2,131       2,337       2,422       4,468       5,018  
Selling and marketing   4,147       4,064       4,236       8,211       8,733  
General and administrative   2,595       2,125       2,151       4,720       4,342  
Decrease in fair value of earnout liability               (261 )           (261 )
Restructuring and severance   274       388       1,417       662       1,482  
Total operating expenses   9,147       8,914       9,965       18,061       19,314  
Loss from operations   (307 )     (1,222 )     (2,253 )     (1,529 )     (4,102 )
Non-operating income (expense):                  
Interest expense, net   (144 )     (245 )     (407 )     (389 )     (659 )
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program note   2,946                   2,946        
Foreign currency gains (losses), net         46       (30 )     46       56  
Income (loss) before income tax provision   2,495       (1,421 )     (2,690 )     1,074       (4,705 )
Income tax provision   (29 )     (44 )     (59 )     (73 )     (91 )
Net income (loss)   2,466       (1,465 )     (2,749 )     1,001       (4,796 )
Cumulative dividends on Series B preferred stock   (286 )     (284 )     (272 )     (570 )     (543 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,180     $ (1,749 )   $ (3,021 )   $ 431     $ (5,339 )
                   
Net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic $ 0.10     $ (0.09 )   $ (0.17 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.30 )
Diluted $ 0.09     $ (0.09 )   $ (0.17 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.30 )
                   
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:                  
Basic   21,908       18,443       17,941       20,185       17,730  
Diluted   28,751       18,443       17,941       21,092       17,730  


Identiv, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2021   2021   2020
           
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,370   $ 11,518   $ 11,409
Accounts receivable, net of allowances   17,746     18,911     18,927
Inventories   21,894     19,308     20,296
Prepaid expenses and other assets   4,676     3,065     2,813
Total current assets   80,686     52,802     53,445
Property and equipment, net   4,101     3,768     2,827
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,683     2,974     3,405
Intangible assets, net   7,036     7,299     7,563
Goodwill   10,299     10,281     10,266
Other assets   1,094     1,142     1,171
Total assets $ 105,899   $ 78,266   $ 78,677
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 8,635   $ 10,217   $ 10,964
Contractual payment obligation   531     788     1,040
Financial liabilities   9,853     22,334     20,084
Operating lease liabilities   1,265     1,243     1,279
Deferred revenue   2,340     1,634     1,981
Accrued compensation and related benefits   2,943     2,858     2,985
Other accrued expenses and liabilities   4,537     3,643     3,240
Total current liabilities   30,104     42,717     41,573
Long-term operating lease liabilities   1,556     1,875     2,272
Long-term deferred revenue   281     331     385
Other long-term liabilities   268     363     258
Total liabilities   32,209     45,286     44,488
Total stockholders´ equity   73,690     32,980     34,189
Total liabilities and stockholders´equity $ 105,899   $ 78,266   $ 78,677



Identiv, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
   2021     2021     2020     2021     2020 
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit margin and non-GAAP gross profit margin                  
GAAP gross profit $ 8,840     $ 7,692     $ 7,712     $ 16,532     $ 15,212  
Reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit:                  
Stock-based compensation   48       33       41       81       81  
Amortization and depreciation   254       227       297       481       588  
Total reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit   302       260       338       562       669  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,142     $ 7,952     $ 8,050     $ 17,094     $ 15,881  
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   38 %     36 %     42 %     37 %     43 %
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses                  
GAAP operating expenses $ 9,147     $ 8,914     $ 9,965     $ 18,061     $ 19,314  
Reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses:                  
Stock-based compensation   (649 )     (725 )     (710 )     (1,374 )     (1,310 )
Amortization and depreciation   (238 )     (239 )     (506 )     (477 )     (1,062 )
Decrease in fair value of earnout liability               261             261  
Acquisition related transaction costs               (4 )           (4 )
Restructuring and severance   (274 )     (388 )     (1,417 )     (662 )     (1,482 )
Total reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses   (1,161 )     (1,352 )     (2,376 )     (2,513 )     (3,597 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 7,986     $ 7,562     $ 7,589     $ 15,548     $ 15,717  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA                  
GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,466     $ (1,465 )   $ (2,749 )   $ 1,001     $ (4,796 )
Reconciling items included in GAAP net income (loss):                  
Income tax provision   29       44       59       73       91  
Interest expense, net   144       245       407       389       659  
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program note   (2,946 )                 (2,946 )      
Foreign currency losses (gains), net         (46 )     30       (46 )     (56 )
Stock-based compensation   697       758       751       1,455       1,391  
Amortization and depreciation   492       466       803       958       1,650  
Decrease in fair value of earnout liability               (261 )           (261 )
Acquisition related transaction costs               4             4  
Restructuring and severance   274       388       1,417       662       1,482  
 Total reconciling items included in GAAP net income (loss)   (1,310 )     1,855       3,210       545       4,960  
 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,156     $ 390     $ 461     $ 1,546     $ 164  
                   




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Total Revenue Increases 26% Year-Over-Year, Driven by 39% Growth in RFID Company Increases High End of Guidance to $106 million FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
Hövding Sverige AB: Delårsrapport kvartal 2 2021
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board