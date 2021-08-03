Augmedix Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with our strong second quarter performance and ability to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. “We delivered robust top-line performance in the second quarter and made significant progress on expanding relationships with new and existing enterprise accounts. Moreover, given the health of our backlog and increase in customer adoption, we expect our bookings momentum to continue over the course of this year. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunity ahead to further expand our recurring revenue stream to address the $6 billion clinical documentation market.”

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Preliminary second quarter 2021 total revenue is expected to be $5.2 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and up 39% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Preliminary second quarter 2021 dollar-based net revenue retention was 129% for our Health Enterprise customers compared to 113% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Preliminary second quarter 2021 gross margin is expected to be 46.6% compared to 41.1% in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin benefited by 160bp in the second quarter of 2021 due to the write-off a provision related to our previous office lease.
  • Cash and restricted cash totaled $16.7 million as of June 30, 2021

The Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results are preliminary and are subject to the completion of the Company’s accounting and financial close and reporting process. Complete second quarter 2021 financial results will be announced on August 10, 2021.

Definition of Key Metrics

Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention: We define a “Health Enterprise” as a company or network of doctors that has at least 50 clinicians currently employed or affiliated that could utilize our services. Dollar-based net revenue retention is determined as the revenue from Health Enterprises as of twelve months prior to such period end as compared to revenue from these same Health Enterprises as of the current period end, or current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any expansion or new products and is net of contraction or churn over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new Health Enterprises in the current period. We believe growth in dollar-based net revenue retention is a key indicator of the performance of our business as it demonstrates our ability to increase revenue across our existing customer base through expansion of users and products, as well as our ability to retain existing customers.

