Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 2454465. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from four FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE, Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, and Rezipres and has five additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com
612-387-3740





