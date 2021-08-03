Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $30.6 million, representing an 79% increase compared with $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The Company placed 38 Sequel II/IIe systems during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 23 Sequel II systems placed in the second quarter of 2020 and 41 Sequel II/IIe systems placed during the first quarter of 2021, bringing the total installed base of Sequel II/IIe systems to 282 as of June 30, 2021, compared with 148 as of June 30, 2020 and 244 as of March 31, 2021. Instrument revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $14.3 million, compared with $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Consumables revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Service and other revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.1 million compared with $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.8 million, representing a 108% increase compared with $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 45%, compared to 39% for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses totaled $51.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 included non-cash stock-based compensation of $13.9 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $41.0 million, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.21 per share compared to basic and diluted net loss of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding short and long-term restricted cash, at June 30, 2021 totaled $1,144.4 million, compared to $318.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Updates since our last earnings release

Signed definitive agreement to acquire Omniome, Inc. (Omniome), a San Diego-based company developing a highly differentiated, proprietary short-read sequencing platform capable of delivering high accuracy.

Announced intent to expand collaboration with Invitae Corporation (Invitae) to include Omniome’s technology enabled by Sequencing by Binding (SBB) chemistry upon close of our proposed acquisition.

Entered into a definitive agreement to raise $300 million in a private placement transaction from a premier syndicate of life sciences investors upon closing the Omniome acquisition.

Acquired Circulomics Inc (Circulomics), a leader in high molecular weight DNA extraction to enable path toward an end-to-end automated workflow.

Collaborated with Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine on a study aiming to identify potential disease-causing genetic variants and increase the solve rates of rare diseases using HiFi Sequencing.

Strengthened our leadership team with the addition of Dr. Catherine Ball as Senior Vice President of Research, Neil Ward as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Michele Farmer as Chief Accounting Officer, and Kathy Lynch as Head of Global Government Affairs and Corporate Communications.

“We delivered another record quarter in Q2, and since the second quarter of last year, we’ve nearly doubled our Sequel II installed base,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re making great progress in scaling our business with our agreement to acquire Omniome and the acquisition of Circulomics. These acquisitions will help us achieve our mission to enable the promise of genomics to better human health.”

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted as multiple customers postponed system deliveries, and the financial results for much of 2020 were further impacted as several customers shut down or limited operations for various periods to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instrument utilization largely returned to normal by the fourth quarter of 2020, and we subsequently have not seen significant issues with deliveries or operations at customer sites. This resulted in higher product revenues of $26.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.8 million for the same period of 2020. Uncertainties associated with the pandemic, including recent resurgences in infection rates, may cause further impacts to our operations and financial results.

The condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in the Pacific Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 26,533 $ 25,303 $ 13,756 Service and other revenue 4,077 3,694 3,321 Total revenue 30,610 28,997 17,077 Cost of Revenue: Cost of product revenue 13,222 12,697 8,225 Cost of service and other revenue 3,635 3,323 2,239 Total cost of revenue 16,857 16,020 10,464 Gross profit 13,753 12,977 6,613 Operating Expense: Research and development 22,266 20,548 15,010 Sales, general and administrative 29,060 26,139 15,127 Total operating expense 51,326 46,687 30,137 Operating loss (37,573 ) (33,710 ) (23,524 ) Loss from Continuation Advances from Illumina — (52,000 ) — Interest expense (3,589 ) (1,789 ) — Other income, net 161 64 438 Net loss $ (41,001 ) $ (87,435 ) $ (23,086 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.15 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 198,568 194,790 154,172

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 26,533 $ 13,756 $ 51,836 $ 26,049 Service and other revenue 4,077 3,321 7,771 6,626 Total revenue 30,610 17,077 59,607 32,675 Cost of Revenue: Cost of product revenue 13,222 8,225 25,919 13,646 Cost of service and other revenue 3,635 2,239 6,958 4,928 Total cost of revenue 16,857 10,464 32,877 18,574 Gross profit 13,753 6,613 26,730 14,101 Operating Expense: Research and development 22,266 15,010 42,815 30,260 Sales, general and administrative 29,060 15,127 55,198 40,074 Total operating expense 51,326 30,137 98,013 70,334 Operating loss (37,573 ) (23,524 ) (71,283 ) (56,233 ) Gain (loss) from Continuation Advances from Illumina — — (52,000 ) 34,000 Interest expense (3,589 ) — (5,378 ) (267 ) Other income, net 161 438 225 676 Net loss $ (41,001 ) $ (23,086 ) $ (128,436 ) $ (21,824 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.14 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 198,568 154,172 196,690 153,229

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and investments $ 1,144,373 $ 318,814 Accounts receivable 19,936 16,837 Inventory 17,985 14,230 Prepaid and other current assets 6,542 4,870 Property and equipment, net 25,000 24,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 28,580 29,951 Restricted cash 3,300 4,336 Other long-term assets 65 43 Total Assets $ 1,245,781 $ 413,980 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 4,761 $ 3,579 Accrued expenses 22,907 17,350 Deferred revenue 19,692 10,290 Operating lease liabilities 40,075 41,999 Convertible senior notes, net 895,762 — Other liabilities 4,339 5,271 Stockholders' equity 258,245 335,491 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,245,781 $ 413,980



