Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that management will be participating in a liver disease panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:20pm ET. Terns management will also present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 1:00pm ET.



A live webcast of the events will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentations.