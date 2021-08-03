checkAd

Lantronix to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in the 24th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Aug. 10, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time (4:35 p.m. Eastern Time).  Lantronix management will also hold virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson. Click this link for more information https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/ltrx/2837012

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved.

Lantronix Media Contact:
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488





