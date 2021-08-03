checkAd

Devon Energy Announces Fixed-Plus-Variable Dividend for Common Stockholders

KEY MESSAGES

  • Board declares fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.49 per share based on second-quarter 2021 results
  • Dividend payout represents a 44 percent increase compared to the previous quarter
  • Both fixed and variable dividends are payable on Sep. 30, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.49 per share based on the company’s second quarter financial performance. This represents a 44 percent increase in payout compared to the dividend declared for the first quarter of 2021. Both the fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and the variable dividend of $0.38 per share are payable on Sep. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep. 13, 2021.

“We are pleased to continue to reward shareholders and differentiate ourselves by declaring a fixed-plus-variable dividend for the third consecutive quarter,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “The power of this uniquely designed dividend framework was demonstrated with a 44 percent increase to the dividend payout this quarter.”

The company’s fixed-plus-variable dividend framework is designed to pay a sustainable fixed dividend through the cycle and evaluate a variable dividend on a quarterly basis. After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the remaining excess free cash flow in each quarter may be distributed to shareholders through a variable dividend.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Devon. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that Devon may reduce, suspend or totally eliminate dividend payments in the future, whether variable or fixed, due to insufficient liquidity or other factors; and the other risks identified in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially and adversely from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Devon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.





