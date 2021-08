Allena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the granting of inducement awards to two new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.



In connection with the commencement of employment, the employees received stock options on August 2, 2021, to purchase an aggregate 28,000 shares of Allena common stock. The stock options were granted pursuant to Allena’s 2021 Inducement Plan and have an exercise price of $0.95 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of each employee’s first day of employment with the Company and 1/36 of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to each new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company on each such date. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to terms and conditions of the Company’s 2021 Inducement Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.