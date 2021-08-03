Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s second-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.