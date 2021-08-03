Zymergen Provides Business Update

Zymergen recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections. Accordingly, the Company no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.

During the quarter, several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes typical of new product and process development learnings. The Company has made significant progress towards addressing these challenges and believes there are no intrinsic technical issues with Hyaline. However, this issue has resulted in a delay in the Company’s commercial ramp. Zymergen is working to strengthen its commercial team to ensure the reliability and robustness of the sales pipeline qualification and forecast processes.

The Company is also evaluating emerging data on the total addressable market for foldable display applications, which indicate a smaller near-term market opportunity that is growing less rapidly than anticipated, as well as its impact on Zymergen’s sales forecast. The Company will conduct a full re-examination of Zymergen’s target markets confirming our past views or altering them if the data indicate a shift in market focus is appropriate.

“We are disappointed by these developments, and the Board and management team are focused on resolving the underlying issues to ensure Zymergen moves forward as a stronger company with a compelling operating plan,” said Jay Flatley, Acting CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The Board has formed dedicated committees, including a Strategic Oversight Committee, and is working with outside experts to conduct an in-depth review of the Company’s operational, financial, product, and commercialization efforts to facilitate the development of an updated strategic plan for Zymergen. The underlying promise of our business and technology is sound, and I am proud of the work our teams are doing across the organization. We are confident in Zymergen’s opportunities and prospects, although it will take longer to accomplish our goals than previously expected.”